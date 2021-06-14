Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | June 14, 2021

9 cops suspended for harassing Lahore restaurant staff for 'refusing free burgers'

Imran GabolPublished June 14, 2021 - Updated June 14, 2021 12:30am
The Punjab IG directed the CCPO Lahore to take strict departmental and legal action against the officers. — Photo courtesy: Johnny and Jugnu Facebook page
The Punjab IG directed the CCPO Lahore to take strict departmental and legal action against the officers. — Photo courtesy: Johnny and Jugnu Facebook page

At least nine officials of Lahore police, including a station house officer, were suspended on Sunday for harassing and illegally arresting employees of a restaurant in Lahore's DHA neighbourhood after they refused “free burgers” to the cops.

A couple of days prior to the incident, some police officers visited the eatery ‘Johnny and Jugnu’ located in DHA Phase-6 and attempted to get burgers free of charge. However, upon refusal, the cops left in rage and returned late on Friday night only to arrest the entire crew of the restaurant for reasons that the outlet described as "baseless and unjust".

Taking action on abuse of power by the cops, Punjab Inspector General Inam Ghani issued orders to suspend all officials involved in the incident, including the SHO of Defence-C Police station, for exceeding their authority.

The Punjab police chief also directed the Lahore CCPO to take strict departmental and legal action against the personnel involved in the incident without any delay, according to a statement.

He further said that the “officers and personnel involved in illegal activities do not deserve any concession so no leniency should be given in taking action against those responsible after the inquiry.”

Narrating details of the incident, the restaurant posted on its Facebook page: “This was not the first time something like this has happened with our kitchen teams at our restaurant, but we want to make sure this is the last. Yesterday night, around 1am our kitchen teams were taken into custody by the Police.”

It added that “19 of our innocent crew members were kept locked up at the [police] station for the entire night, without any basis, as per orders from their SHO.”

The statement regretted that demanding free food by policemen had "become a common practice" and when the restaurant staff refused the same earlier this week, the police officers "threatened our managers and left, only to return the next day to further harass and pressurise our teams on ground with baseless arguments, asking them to close the restaurant”.

On June 11, for almost seven hours in the night, “they (policemen) kept our team locked up, harassing them, pushing them around, all for not giving them free burgers, for not entertaining a 'request from a very high profile special guest'”, the restaurant said.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

PML-N bad cop outfoxed
Updated 13 Jun 2021

PML-N bad cop outfoxed

The feel-good factor can cancel out some of the very negative perceptions about the PTI among low-income voters.
Sink or swim
13 Jun 2021

Sink or swim

What have schools learnt during Covid?
Decoding Digitisation
Updated 12 Jun 2021

Decoding Digitisation

The scope of information technology or digitisation continues to be discussed in a rather limited manner in mainstream discourse.

Editorial

Covid strategy
Updated 13 Jun 2021

Covid strategy

It is critical for govt to demonstrate to the public how badly health, business and education have suffered during the pandemic.
13 Jun 2021

Women in Balochistan

THE Balochistan government seems to be taking steps to improve women’s integration into society and the workforce...
13 Jun 2021

Deprived of cricket

THE federal cabinet has disallowed PTV to enter into an agreement with an Indian company for broadcast rights to...
12 Jun 2021

Feel-good budget

WE have been here before. Every time a government gets some fiscal space it immediately shifts gears to growth,...
Rep Omar’s tweet
Updated 12 Jun 2021

Rep Omar’s tweet

Over the last several decades, America has been instrumental in destabilising a number of Muslim states.
12 Jun 2021

Poor health indicators

IF the coronavirus has taught the world anything, it is that the old maxim ‘health is wealth’ is true. Though...