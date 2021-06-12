Dawn Logo

In telephone call, Saudi FM informs Qureshi about challenges of organising Haj

Naveed SiddiquiPublished June 12, 2021 - Updated June 12, 2021 08:09pm
This combo photo shows Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (left) and Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud. — Photos by AP and Reuters
This combo photo shows Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (left) and Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud. — Photos by AP and Reuters

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday received a telephone call from his Saudi counterpart, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, according to the Foreign Office (FO).

In a statement, the FO said that the Saudi minister apprised FM Qureshi about the challenges of organising Haj in 2021 and the policy measures taken by the kingdom in the interest of public health.

"Qureshi conveyed his understanding of the situation and expressed confidence in the decisions taken in public interest by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques," the statement said.

Earlier today, Saudi Arabia announced it will allow 60,000 vaccinated residents of the kingdom to perform the annual Haj.

The Haj ministry said this year's pilgrimage would be “open for nationals and residents of the kingdom, limited to 60,000 pilgrims”, according to the official Saudi Press Agency.

During the phone call, the two ministers reaffirmed the longstanding and fraternal ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. On behalf of Pakistan's leadership, Qureshi conveyed best wishes to King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

The two also reviewed the outcomes of Prime Minister Imran Khan's recent visit to the kingdom and agreed to work together towards early and effective implementation of the decisions taken by the leadership of the two countries, the statement said.

"Qureshi also reaffirmed Pakistan's support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the kingdom," it added.

The foreign ministers also discussed bilateral cooperation in various fields, as well as cooperation in multilateral organisations. They also exchanged views on global and regional issues of mutual interest, the FO statement said.

It added that the foreign ministers of both countries hold frequent consultations on diverse issues. The two ministers met twice in May 2021; first, during PM Imran's visit to Saudi Arabia, and then on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly meeting on Palestine in New York, the statement said.

