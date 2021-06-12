Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | June 12, 2021

Lion’s share from divisible pool for Punjab in FY22

Iftikhar A. KhanPublished June 12, 2021 - Updated June 12, 2021 09:35am

ISLAMABAD: Of the four provinces, Punjab will get the largest share from federal divisible pool in the next fiscal year, which will almost be equal to what the other three will collectively get.

According to a budget document, a total of Rs3.41 trillion in taxes will be transferred to the provinces, out of which the constitutional share of Punjab will come to Rs1.69tr. Sindh’s share from the divisible pool will be Rs848 billion, followed by Rs559bn for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Rs313bn for Balochistan.

The procedure for distribution of resources among the provinces has been spelt out in Article 160 of the Constitution, which provides for setting up of the National Finance Commission (NFC) with intervals not exceeding five years.

The mandate of the NFC is to make recommendations to the president for distribution of resources between the federal and provincial governments. Under the relevant provisions of the President’s Order No. 5 of 2010, as amended in 2015, the taxes in the divisible pool consist of income tax, wealth tax, capital value tax, taxes on sale and purchase of the goods imported, exported, produced, manufactured or consumed, export duties on cotton, customs duties, federal excise duties, excluding excise duty on gas charged at well-head, and any other tax that may be levied by the federal government. Under the order, one per cent of the net proceeds from the divisible pool taxes shall be assigned to the government of Khyber Pak­htunkhwa to meet the expenses on “war on terror”.

After deducting the amounts, of the balance amount from the net proceeds of the divisible pool taxes, 56pc was to be assigned to the provinces during the financial year 2010-11 and 57.5pc from the financial year 2011-12 onwards.

The share of the federal government from the net proceeds of the divisible pool was to be 44pc during the financial year 2010-11 and 42.5pc from the financial year 2011-12 onwards.

The province-wise allocations are based on multiple weights as agreed upon, where population matters the most as it amounts to 82pc, followed by other yardsticks, including backwardness and share in revenue generation.

Published in Dawn, June 12th, 2021

Budget2022
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Politics of the budget
12 Jun 2021

Politics of the budget

The PTI government is essentially following the same trajectory: spend, spend, spend and worry about how to pay for it later...
Federal features
12 Jun 2021

Federal features

At the core of the concept of federalism is sharing of power...
Missing gender
12 Jun 2021

Missing gender

Censorship in science raises many questions....
Learning and follow-up
Updated 11 Jun 2021

Learning and follow-up

Creating learning and feedback loops is important to reduce accidents, but this aspect remains missing in most organisations.

Editorial

12 Jun 2021

Feel-good budget

WE have been here before. Every time a government gets some fiscal space it immediately shifts gears to growth,...
12 Jun 2021

Rep Omar’s tweet

CONGRESSWOMAN Ilhan Omar’s comparison of Hamas and the Afghan Taliban with the US and Israel has raised a media...
12 Jun 2021

Poor health indicators

IF the coronavirus has taught the world anything, it is that the old maxim ‘health is wealth’ is true. Though...
Changing course
11 Jun 2021

Changing course

Tarin says govt, IMF want sustainable economic growth, but both disagree on the path Islamabad must take to attain the objective.
11 Jun 2021

Political bartering

IN what appears to be a continuation of the unsavoury wheeling and dealing that is characteristic of Senate...
11 Jun 2021

Baghlan massacre

FEARS that Afghanistan will plunge into a torrid whirlpool of violence once all Western troops leave in September...