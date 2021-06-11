Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | June 11, 2021

Photos show Chinese rover on dusty, rocky Martian surface

APPublished June 11, 2021 - Updated June 11, 2021 02:01pm
In this image released by the China National Space Administration on June 11, 2021, the Chinese Mars rover Zhurong is seen near its landing platform taken by a remote camera that was dropped into position by the rover. — AP
In this image released by the China National Space Administration on June 11, 2021, the Chinese Mars rover Zhurong is seen near its landing platform taken by a remote camera that was dropped into position by the rover. — AP
In this image released by the China National Space Administration on June 11, 2021, the landing platform with a Chinese national flag and outlines of the mascots for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics and Paralympics on Mars is seen from the rover Zhurong. — AP
In this image released by the China National Space Administration on June 11, 2021, the landing platform with a Chinese national flag and outlines of the mascots for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics and Paralympics on Mars is seen from the rover Zhurong. — AP

The dusty, rocky Martian surface and a Chinese rover and lander bearing small national flags were seen in photos released on Friday that the rover took on the red planet.

The four pictures released by the China National Space Administration (CNSA) also show the upper stage of the Zhurong rover and the view from the rover before it rolled off its platform.

Zhurong placed a remote camera about 10 metres from the landing platform, then withdrew to take a group portrait, the CNSA said.

China landed the Tianwen-1 spacecraft carrying the rover on Mars last month after it spent about three months orbiting the red planet. China is the second country to land and operate a spacecraft on Mars, after the United States.

The orbiter and lander both display small Chinese flags and the lander has outlines of the mascots for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics and Paralympics.

The six-wheeled rover is surveying an area known as Utopia Planitia, especially searching for signs of water or ice that could lend clues as to whether Mars ever sustained life.

At 1.85m in height, Zhurong is significantly smaller than the US’s Perseverance rover which is exploring the planet with a tiny helicopter. Nasa expects its rover to collect its first sample in July for a return to Earth as early as 2031.

In addition to the Mars mission, China’s ambitious space programme plans to send the first crew to its new space station next week. The three crew members plan to stay for three months on the Tianhe, or Heavenly Harmony, station, far exceeding the length of any previous Chinese mission. They will perform spacewalks, construction and maintenance work and carry out science experiments.

Subsequent launches are planned to expand the station, send up supplies and exchange crews. China has also has brought back lunar samples, the first by any country’s space programme since the 1970s, landed a probe and rover on the moon’s less explored far side.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Pakistan’s dead capital
11 Jun 2021

Pakistan’s dead capital

Like physical capital, a lot of intellectual capital-related business ventures die because the laws required to facilitate them
Budgeting hate
Updated 11 Jun 2021

Budgeting hate

Across the world, the politics of hate thrives because of economic crises endemic to capitalism.
Mountain livelihoods
Updated 10 Jun 2021

Mountain livelihoods

The people of Shigar and Ghanche districts talk of many challenges.

Editorial

Changing course
11 Jun 2021

Changing course

Tarin says govt, IMF want sustainable economic growth, but both disagree on the path Islamabad must take to attain the objective.
11 Jun 2021

Political bartering

IN what appears to be a continuation of the unsavoury wheeling and dealing that is characteristic of Senate...
11 Jun 2021

Baghlan massacre

FEARS that Afghanistan will plunge into a torrid whirlpool of violence once all Western troops leave in September...
Ontario attack
Updated 10 Jun 2021

Ontario attack

In many Western states, far-right groups and individuals have begun to assert themselves violently.
10 Jun 2021

Farm productivity

PRIME MINISTER Imran Khan says his government is enforcing an agriculture emergency in the country to extend maximum...
Updated 10 Jun 2021

Acid attack

AMONG the few crimes considered worse than murder is throwing acid on someone, scarring them physically and...