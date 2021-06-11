Dawn Logo

FC soldier martyred in intelligence-based operation in Kharan: ISPR

Naveed SiddiquiPublished June 11, 2021 - Updated June 11, 2021 01:23pm
A Frontier Corps soldier was martyred during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Balochistan's Kharan district, the military's media affairs wing said on Friday. — AFP/File
A Frontier Corps soldier was martyred during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Balochistan's Kharan district, the military's media affairs wing said on Friday.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (​ISPR) said that security forces conducted an IBO in Hulmerg. "Two terrorists, involved in various acts of violence/terrorism against innocent civilians as well as security forces, were killed and a significant quantity of arms/ammunition was recovered," the ISPR statement said.

During the exchange of fire, a soldier of Frontier Corps Balochistan — identified as Sepoy Fidaur Rehman — was martyred, it added.

"Security forces are fully committed to defending the motherland against the nefarious designs of such inimical elements and shall protect the hard earned peace and stability in Balochistan at any cost," the ISPR said.

Earlier this month, four soldiers were martyred and eight others injured in two separate attacks in Balochistan. According to the ISPR, at least four terrorists were killed and eight others injured in one of the incidents.

An FC post near Pir Ismail Ziarat in Quetta was targeted by the terrorists, leading to an exchange of fire which continued for some time. According to the ISPR, “4-5 terrorists [were] killed while 7/8 were injured. During exchange of fire four brave FC soldiers embraced shahadat while six soldiers got injured.”

In the second incident, terrorists targeted an FC vehicle with an improvised explosive device at Turbat, leaving two FC soldiers injured.

