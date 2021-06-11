Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | June 11, 2021

GDP growth target set at 4.8pc in PTI government's FY2021-22 budget

Dawn.comPublished June 11, 2021 - Updated June 11, 2021 06:20pm
Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin presents the budget. – DawnNewsTV screengrab
Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin presents the budget. – DawnNewsTV screengrab

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin on Friday presented the federal budget for the fiscal year 2021-22 in the National Assembly as opposition lawmakers chanted slogans in protest.

Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari were in the house during the budget proceedings. Earlier, Bilawal met Sharif at his chamber in the assembly and they decided both parties would jointly protest the PTI’s budget.

Tarin began his speech by saying it was an honour for him to present the PTI's third budget.

Read more: PTI govt's 'pro-growth' budget for FY2022

He said there were a lot of difficulties but this government had laid the ground for the economy to revive and now "it is going towards development and prosperity".

Key announcements during budget speech

  • Rs900 billion allocated for federal PSDP — 40pc increase from last year
  • Minimum wage has been increased to Rs20,000
  • Rs12 billion allocated for agriculture sector
  • Rs118 billion for power distribution
  • Rs61 billion for Viability Gap Fund
  • Rs14 billion for Climate Change mitigation projects
  • $1.1 billion for vaccines procurement
  • Rs100 billion for Covid-19 Emergency Fund
  • Rs12 billion special grant for Sindh

Total expenditure

Tarin said the total expenditure budgeted for next year stood at Rs8,487 billion — almost 19 per cent higher than the last year's budget size of Rs7,136 billion.

Current expenditure

Current expenditure budgeted for FY22 stands at Rs7,523 billion, up from last year's Rs6,345 billion.

Of this, Rs1,370 billion will be spent on Defence Services while Rs3,060 billion will be spent on interest payments.

Expenditure on Defence Services makes up around 16pc of total expenditure budgeted for FY22, down from 18pc last year.

Fiscal deficit

Fiscal deficit for FY22 has been budgeted at Rs3,420 billion, which is around 6.3pc of the GDP, down from 7pc last year.

PSDP

Total allocations for the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) have been budgeted at Rs2,135 billion for FY22, up 37 per cent from Rs1,324 billion last year.

Under this, federal PSDP makes up Rs900 billion, up 27.7pc from last year's allocation, while provincial PSDP makes up Rs1,235 billion, registering a rise of 45pc from last year's budget.

He recalled that when the PTI came into power, the economy had gone almost bankrupt. "Everyone knows we were under the burden of so many loans," he said, adding that the current account deficit was at a historic high of $20 billion.

Lawmakers gather around PM Imran ahead of the budget speech. – DawnNewsTV
Lawmakers gather around PM Imran ahead of the budget speech. – DawnNewsTV

"During this time, exports were contracting and there was over a 100 per cent increase in imports," Tarin added. "Despite this context, a 5.5pc growth rate was harped on about."

Tarin said the PTI government had to do all repayments to save Pakistan from default.

"It took time to stabilise the economy due to the pandemic but we achieved our targets. The $20bn current account deficit has been turned into a surplus of $800 million while a 3.6pc primary deficit reduced to 1pc," Tarin said.

"After many efforts, the government has been successful in putting the economy on the path of development."

GDP growth target

The finance minister announced that for FY22, the government had set GDP growth target at 4.8pc.

"We hope growth will be even higher than that due to the measures we have taken in this budget. Like in the past, we will not leave the weak segments of our society at mercy of the trickledown effect."

He said in the next couple of years, the government wants to increase growth to 6-7 per cent.

Inflation

For the upcoming fiscal year, the government targets to keep inflation at 8.2pc, which is significantly higher than the 6.5pc targeted for FY21.

FBR tax target

The government has set the tax collection target for the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) at Rs5,829 billion for FY22, which is 17.4pc higher than last year's Rs4,963 billion.

Taxes

The finance minister announced that there was no new tax being imposed on the salaried class in the budget.

He added that in order to support small businesses, the annual turnover tax ceiling has been increased from Rs10 million to Rs100 million, while sales tax is being reduced.

"Burgeoning prices of locally manufactured small cars is a major concern for low-earning families. It is proposed that small cars up to an engine capacity of 850cc may be exempted from value-added tax besides reducing sales tax rate on these from 17pc to 12.5pc," Tarin said.

"To support electric cars, the government of Pakistan wants to support manufacturing of electric cars for which a lot of tax relaxations are being given."

He said Pakistan witnessed an "unprecedented" rise in online market sales during the Covid-19 lockdown. "However, the contribution of these e-commerce platforms to the economy is minimal, hence it is proposed to bring e-commerce transactions into the sales tax net," he said.

The minister also announced that a tax exemption is being given on 'Auto Disable Syringes' with an aim to minimise the impact of deadly diseases like Covid-19.

Federal excise duty on telecommunication is being reduced from 17pc to 16pc, he said.

Earlier, as Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived in the parliament building for the session, he was asked by a reporter whether the budget will be people-friendly. "Everyone will be happy [with the budget]," he replied.

Prior to the budget session, PPP chairperson Bilawal-Bhutto Zardari chaired a meeting of the PPP parliamentary committee to decide the party's strategy for the session.

Bilawal directed PPP MNAs to give a "tough time" to the government, saying the government had devised an "anti-poor", "political" and "selected" budget.

According to Radio Pakistan, the federal cabinet met in Islamabad today to discuss and approve budget proposals. Prime Minister Imran presided over the meeting.

Budget2022
Business

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (26)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
A
Jun 11, 2021 11:25am
New Ahsas Centers ?
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Jun 11, 2021 12:04pm
Looks like a people friendly budget and well thought out.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Jun 11, 2021 12:05pm
If corruption and mafias are stopped then this budget will be surpassed in all its targets.
Reply Recommend 0
Maud
Jun 11, 2021 12:36pm
The country's economic situation is clearing and solidifying.
Reply Recommend 0
funnyman
Jun 11, 2021 12:36pm
!!!YEA MORE TAXES!!! there is nothing more joy inducing to human beings in general than paying taxes that will be used to fund corruption. So happy.
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Jun 11, 2021 12:51pm
In my view, all indications are that we are moving towards 'economic stability' but have to be more careful and, we all have to sacrifice further by reviewing our import/export activities, improving collection of tax, spending wisely, helping each other and acting like a patriotic and loyal citizens.
Reply Recommend 0
Parvez
Jun 11, 2021 12:56pm
The lay out and explanation in today's daily Dawn was surprisingly easy to understand and quite balanced and good.
Reply Recommend 0
Iqbal Hadi Zaidi
Jun 11, 2021 01:44pm
Just wait for few hours to know what my compatriots get / loose in the budget. Honestly speaking in the past we have been hearing very flowery speeches whereby very intelligently figure and facts have been twisted to pacify, if not please, the public to heartily welcome the budget camouflaged as friendly budget though in fact it increased the woes of ordinary citizens to be honest. I wish less and pray more that this budget earns laurels for my favorite PM Imran. zaidi4merdiplomat@hotmail.com
Reply Recommend 0
Tariq
Jun 11, 2021 01:54pm
As expected opposition parties will make assembly session in chaos and make mockery of the session wasting time and money of tax payer.
Reply Recommend 0
Jaws
Jun 11, 2021 02:07pm
Khan, all the way! Godspeed...
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jun 11, 2021 02:49pm
Bring it on.
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistani
Jun 11, 2021 02:54pm
Keeping the next election in view, it will be a populist budget which will be balanced by taking more foreign and domestic debt.
Reply Recommend 0
LAHORI KID
Jun 11, 2021 04:12pm
Prime Minister Imran said: "Everyone will be happy [by the budget]." My money is on the opposition, I bet my years salary PPP and PML-N will not be happy, at all. Why? Because to them, it’s not about the people or the country, it’s about their party, their hungry fir power.
Reply Recommend 0
AHMED 40
Jun 11, 2021 04:13pm
Yes if you do not have a working brain cell...you will be very happy
Reply Recommend 0
Shuaib
Jun 11, 2021 04:29pm
Pack of lies...calling it third budget but people engaged with economy knows that its their 4th budget beside 2 mini budgets and unprecedented mid term revenue generation budgeting through hikes in electricity/gas tariffs and oil levy. The gas tariff slabs are killing consumers. For salaried class, they are proposing 15-20% increment (exact impact to be seen) after two years while in this period prices of commodities have risen 200%. This imposed Govt is fudging every indicator, every stat
Reply Recommend 0
Illyas
Jun 11, 2021 04:35pm
Langar khanas and panagahs and the rest on tree tsunami.
Reply Recommend 0
Yasir Sultan
Jun 11, 2021 04:37pm
Hogwash!!
Reply Recommend 0
Khan PTI
Jun 11, 2021 04:38pm
Revolutionary Khan leading from the front.
Reply Recommend 0
kash
Jun 11, 2021 04:38pm
what a rowdy lot. This should not be allowed in government building. At least let the guy complete the budget and criticise later like they do in UK. This is absurd and completely shameful. Pakistan surely is many decades behind the western world.
Reply Recommend 0
Gerry Dc
Jun 11, 2021 04:39pm
Looks like the Federal budget is being held in a fish market
Reply Recommend 0
Johar ali
Jun 11, 2021 04:40pm
Untill unless export are not increased and tax base not widened. Claiming growth rate is increased is just temporary. High GDP growth due to increased expenditure and stimulus is the same thing which previous govts have adopted and it did not work.
Reply Recommend 0
Emraan UK
Jun 11, 2021 04:40pm
This IMF made & approved budget would not bring any postive change to the common people of Pakistan.This budget will bring more inflation,more taxes ,more unemployment .
Reply Recommend 0
Palakkadan
Jun 11, 2021 04:42pm
At the pressure of the Military, defense budget will be increased on the pretext of tension with India.
Reply Recommend 0
ZAK
Jun 11, 2021 04:48pm
What is positioning in Pakistan? Only a bunch of looters and leaders of mafias. Pakistan will rise if they are kept behind bars forever.
Reply Recommend 0
Erum Aziz
Jun 11, 2021 04:51pm
Budget in Pakistan means be prepared for another inflation.
Reply Recommend 0
Jahampanah
Jun 11, 2021 04:53pm
But he is not happy in the pitcure..
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Pakistan’s dead capital
11 Jun 2021

Pakistan’s dead capital

Like physical capital, a lot of intellectual capital-related business ventures die because the laws required to facilitate them
Budgeting hate
Updated 11 Jun 2021

Budgeting hate

Across the world, the politics of hate thrives because of economic crises endemic to capitalism.
Mountain livelihoods
Updated 10 Jun 2021

Mountain livelihoods

The people of Shigar and Ghanche districts talk of many challenges.

Editorial

Changing course
11 Jun 2021

Changing course

Tarin says govt, IMF want sustainable economic growth, but both disagree on the path Islamabad must take to attain the objective.
11 Jun 2021

Political bartering

IN what appears to be a continuation of the unsavoury wheeling and dealing that is characteristic of Senate...
11 Jun 2021

Baghlan massacre

FEARS that Afghanistan will plunge into a torrid whirlpool of violence once all Western troops leave in September...
Ontario attack
Updated 10 Jun 2021

Ontario attack

In many Western states, far-right groups and individuals have begun to assert themselves violently.
10 Jun 2021

Farm productivity

PRIME MINISTER Imran Khan says his government is enforcing an agriculture emergency in the country to extend maximum...
Updated 10 Jun 2021

Acid attack

AMONG the few crimes considered worse than murder is throwing acid on someone, scarring them physically and...