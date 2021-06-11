US Navy’s guided-missile cruiser visits Karachi Port

ISLAMABAD: The United States Navy’s guided-missile cruiser USS Monterey visited Karachi Port, Pakistan Navy’s media wing said on Thursday.

It said the visit by the carrier deployed to Fifth Fleet was part of the cooperation between the navies of the two countries for “safe and secure maritime environment in the region”.

“The overnight visit programme of ship included call on Commander Pakis­tan Fleet and table top discussion on professional issues,” the statement said.

The visiting ship later participated in drills with a Pakistan Navy ship descri­bed as “Passage Exercise”.

The exercise included various seamanship and warfare drills. “The visit of USS Mon­terey (CG-61) proved eventful and professionally rewar­ding for both the navies. It is hoped that this visit shall further strengthen relations between both the navies,” the PN said.

The PN recalled its role for safety and freedom of navigation at high seas. Pakistan Navy has also participated in Coalition Mari­time Cam­paign Plan since 2004 and is presently undertaking Regi­o­nal Mari­time Security Pat­rols to ensure safe and secure seas for common cause of peace and stability.

Published in Dawn, June 11th, 2021