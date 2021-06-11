Dawn Logo

US Navy’s guided-missile cruiser visits Karachi Port

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished June 11, 2021 - Updated June 11, 2021 07:30am
The United States Navy’s guided-missile cruiser USS Monterey visited Karachi Port, Pakistan Navy’s media wing said on Thursday. — Photo courtesy DGPR Twitter
ISLAMABAD: The United States Navy’s guided-missile cruiser USS Monterey visited Karachi Port, Pakistan Navy’s media wing said on Thursday.

It said the visit by the carrier deployed to Fifth Fleet was part of the cooperation between the navies of the two countries for “safe and secure maritime environment in the region”.

“The overnight visit programme of ship included call on Commander Pakis­tan Fleet and table top discussion on professional issues,” the statement said.

The visiting ship later participated in drills with a Pakistan Navy ship descri­bed as “Passage Exercise”.

The exercise included various seamanship and warfare drills. “The visit of USS Mon­terey (CG-61) proved eventful and professionally rewar­ding for both the navies. It is hoped that this visit shall further strengthen relations between both the navies,” the PN said.

The PN recalled its role for safety and freedom of navigation at high seas. Pakistan Navy has also participated in Coalition Mari­time Cam­paign Plan since 2004 and is presently undertaking Regi­o­nal Mari­time Security Pat­rols to ensure safe and secure seas for common cause of peace and stability.

Published in Dawn, June 11th, 2021

Comments (4)
Zak
Jun 11, 2021 07:36am
Pakistan guardians of the Asiatic ocean.
Reply
Fastrack
Jun 11, 2021 07:43am
"The visit was part of the cooperation between the navies of the two countries.." Great. Friends, not superiors.
Reply
Punjabis Chronicles
Jun 11, 2021 07:50am
Bilateral exchange visits and joint exercises to keep the navigation open safe is a great source of confidence to the shipping. Good job US Navy & appreciation for PN for continued support .
Reply
Khaled
Jun 11, 2021 08:03am
So the Exercise and drills are on, What a coincidence?
Reply

