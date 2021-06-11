Dawn Logo

Russia gives go-ahead to rice import from Pakistan

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished June 11, 2021 - Updated June 11, 2021 07:50am
Workers dry grains of rice before a refining process at Al-Barkat Rice Mills on the outskirts of Lahore. — AFP
ISLAMABAD: Russia has lifted a ban on import of rice from Pakistan.

Based on the guidelines, Russia has allowed import of rice from four Pakistani enterprises from Friday (today).

The decision was based on implementation of phytosanitary measures proposed by the Ministry of Food Security Department of Plant Protection (DPP) of Quarantine Division.

Russia had carried out inspection in February last year.

Trade Minister Pakistan Embassy Russia Nasir Hameed took up the issue with the host country and pursued the matter with the Russian authorities.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Food Security said that Deputy Director Technical Quarantine of DPP Sohail Shahzad had been negotiating with Russia for the past year for lifting of ban on import of rice from Pakistan.

The department also provided Russia all requisite technical information, assurances on Pakistan Plant Quarantine system, pest surveillance and control programme in rice-growing areas and rice establishments.

Initially, four rice establishments — ­two from Karachi, one from Lahore and one from Chiniot — have been approved by NPPO Russia for import of rice from Pakistan.

The permission to other rice units shall be subject to virtual verification by the plant quarantine division of DPP.

Published in Dawn, June 11th, 2021

Rahim
Jun 11, 2021 08:06am
Victory for the friendship with iron brother. Farmers will reap the benefits of this wonderful opportunity. Russian people can also benefit from high quality rice. Putin is ever indebted to PMIK and Xi.
Reply Recommend 0
A Khan
Jun 11, 2021 08:14am
Well done PTI.
Reply Recommend 0

