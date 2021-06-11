Russia gives go-ahead to rice import from Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Russia has lifted a ban on import of rice from Pakistan.

Based on the guidelines, Russia has allowed import of rice from four Pakistani enterprises from Friday (today).

The decision was based on implementation of phytosanitary measures proposed by the Ministry of Food Security Department of Plant Protection (DPP) of Quarantine Division.

Russia had carried out inspection in February last year.

Trade Minister Pakistan Embassy Russia Nasir Hameed took up the issue with the host country and pursued the matter with the Russian authorities.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Food Security said that Deputy Director Technical Quarantine of DPP Sohail Shahzad had been negotiating with Russia for the past year for lifting of ban on import of rice from Pakistan.

The department also provided Russia all requisite technical information, assurances on Pakistan Plant Quarantine system, pest surveillance and control programme in rice-growing areas and rice establishments.

Initially, four rice establishments — ­two from Karachi, one from Lahore and one from Chiniot — have been approved by NPPO Russia for import of rice from Pakistan.

The permission to other rice units shall be subject to virtual verification by the plant quarantine division of DPP.

Published in Dawn, June 11th, 2021