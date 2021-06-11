Dawn Logo

Punjab CM’s copter makes emergency landing in Lahore

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished June 11, 2021 - Updated June 11, 2021 09:12am
Chief Minister Usman Buzdar’s helicopter made an emergency landing in Lahore due to strong wind on Thursday evening. — DawnNewsTV/File
LAHORE: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar’s helicopter made an emergency landing in Lahore due to strong wind on Thursday evening.

Mr Buzdar and his staff members who were travelling from Islamabad to Lahore, remained safe.

The chief minister’s helicopter was scheduled to land at Lahore old airport but the wind forced the pilot to divert and land at the Railway Stadium in Garhi Shahu. Mr Buzdar had gone to Islamabad on Wednesday to attend meetings chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Published in Dawn, June 11th, 2021

