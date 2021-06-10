Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | June 10, 2021

Hundreds hold rare protest in Bahrain after prisoner’s death due to Covid-19

APPublished June 10, 2021 - Updated June 10, 2021 06:29pm
In this image made from video provided by the Bahrain Institute for Rights and Democracy, demonstrators march to protest the death of a prisoner in Diah, Bahrain due to the coronavirus on Wednesday. — AP
In this image made from video provided by the Bahrain Institute for Rights and Democracy, demonstrators march to protest the death of a prisoner in Diah, Bahrain due to the coronavirus on Wednesday. — AP

Hundreds of people held a rare protest in Bahrain over the death of a prisoner from the coronavirus despite being vaccinated months earlier by the island kingdom.

The demonstration on Wednesday night saw protesters march in the streets of the village of Diah over the death earlier in the day of Husain Barakat.

Videos of the protest, which corresponded to Associated Press reporting on the demonstrations, saw those marching shout that they held King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa responsible for Barakat’s death over poor care.

An Interior Ministry statement said Barakat, 48, had been on a respirator and died at a hospital. The ministry said Barakat had received an unnamed two-shot vaccination for the virus.

The Bahrain Institute for Rights and Democracy said Barakat received the Chinese vaccine Sinopharm.

Bahrain, like the nearby United Arab Emirates, relied heavily on Sinopharm in their world-record per-capita vaccination campaigns, but is now offering booster shots of Pfizer-BioNTech’s vaccine. There have been reports of low antibody responses in the UAE, which saw that country announce in May it would offer boosters six months after a Sinopharm two-shot vaccination.

The two shots use different technologies. The Pfizer shots, a so-called “mRNA vaccine”, contain a piece of genetic code that trains the immune system to recognise the spiked protein on the surface of the virus. The Sinopharm vaccine is an “inactivated” shot made by growing the whole virus in a lab and then killing it.

Bahrain, home to the US Navy’s 5th Fleet, is now struggling through its worst wave of the virus. It is in the midst of a weeks-long lockdown and daily case numbers have dropped recently. The island, home to 1.6 million people, has seen over 253,000 reported cases and 1,160 deaths.

Bahrain last week told the AP that 90 per cent of new cases in Bahrain were “people who had chosen to receive no vaccinations”.

Barakat had lost his citizenship and been sentenced to life in prison in a 2018 mass trial, according to the Bahrain Institute for Rights and Democracy. Bahrain’s Public Prosecution said at the time the case involved a little-known militant group it identified as the “Zulfiqar Brigades”.

Bahrain’s Sunni government has wielded de-naturalisation and mass trials to beat back dissent on the Shia-majority island off the coast of Saudi Arabia in the years since its 2011 Arab Spring protests.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

A tale of two talks
Updated 10 Jun 2021

A tale of two talks

The prime minister is under extreme pressure to pump growth further next year, as well as enhance spending.
Word from stones
10 Jun 2021

Word from stones

Today, computers compress time into economic efficiency...
Pakistan’s Afghan predicament
Updated 09 Jun 2021

Pakistan’s Afghan predicament

Growing violence in Afghanistan has serious consequences for the region it will be hard for Islamabad to escape the fallout.

Editorial

Ontario attack
Updated 10 Jun 2021

Ontario attack

In many Western states, far-right groups and individuals have begun to assert themselves violently.
10 Jun 2021

Farm productivity

PRIME MINISTER Imran Khan says his government is enforcing an agriculture emergency in the country to extend maximum...
Updated 10 Jun 2021

Acid attack

AMONG the few crimes considered worse than murder is throwing acid on someone, scarring them physically and...
Bahria Town violence
Updated 09 Jun 2021

Bahria Town violence

One may ask why nationalist parties are suddenly part of protests against Bahria Town Karachi depopulating villages.
09 Jun 2021

Basmati dispute

MORE than two decades ago, Pakistan and India had put up a joint front to protect the ownership of their ‘shared...
09 Jun 2021

Controlling polio

DESPITE the existing challenges to polio eradication efforts in the country, this year has offered some much-needed...