Pakistan beats growth target as industries, services guide V-shaped recovery

Dawn.comPublished June 10, 2021 - Updated June 10, 2021 10:06pm
Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin unveiling the economic survey in Islamabad. – DawnNewsTV screengrab
Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin unveiling the economic survey in Islamabad. – DawnNewsTV screengrab

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin unveiled the Pakistan Economic Survey 2020-21 at a press conference in Islamabad on Thursday, revealing that the industrial and services sectors had helped the economy rebound and post GDP growth of 3.94 per cent in the first 9 months of the fiscal year (July to March), significantly higher than the target of 2.1pc.

After last year’s contraction of 0.47pc, the economy witnessed a V-shaped recovery, according to the survey document, which was supported by the industrial and services sectors surpassing the government's expectations.

Tarin, during his presser, particularly highlighted growth in large-scale manufacturing (LSM) which he said expanded 9pc.

The Pakistan Economic Survey is an annual report on the performance of the economy, focusing in particular on major macroeconomic indicators.

Sector-wise growth

Tarin started out by underscoring the impact of Covid-19 in causing the economy to contract last year. But, he said, the decisions of this government under Prime Minister Imran Khan helped the economy stabilise which resulted in improving performance on the growth front.

"The government itself had set [GDP] growth target at 2.1pc and the IMF had predicted and even lower number. But the decisions by this government such as incentivising manufacturing, textiles, construction, and interventions in agriculture have helped the economy recover."

According to the survey, Pakistan has recorded a provisional growth rate of 3.94pc in the fiscal year 2020-21. This came "on the basis of a rebound in almost all sectors".

The agriculture sector grew around 2.8pc against a target of 2.8pc. The industrial sector registered a growth of 3.6pc against a target of 0.1pc, while services grew 4.4pc against a target of 2.6pc.

Last year, when overall GDP growth contracted by 0.47pc, industries and services sectors had posted negative growth of 2.6pc and 0.59pc, respectively.

In the industrial sector, Tarin said, large-scale manufacturing (LSM) showed growth of 9pc, playing an important role in helping overall growth.

The minister said agricultural growth met its target despite the "cotton crop getting ruined" because yields of other crops compensated for that.

'Focus now on growth'

Tarin said he had told the prime minister it was time to focus on sustainable growth "until we go to 5-8pc GDP growth".

"We will do interventions and take care of the poor. The poor man has been crushed in this stabilisation phase because the dreams we have shown them have been of a trickledown economy. And this can only happen when growth is sustainable and continuous for 20-30 years," he said.

Tarin, however, emphasised that this growth should not be based on borrowing.

"Countries which had sustainable growth, they grew continuously for 20-30 years. What have we done? Every time we grow by borrowing money, which is credit-based growth."

Inflation

The headline inflation measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI) was recorded at 8.6pc during July-April FY2021 against 11.2pc during the same period last year. The government had targeted inflation of 6.5pc for FY21.

The survey document says this was achieved "due to the government measures for maintaining price stability."

"Inflation in perishable food items increased 0.1pc against an exorbitant increase of 34.7pc during the same period last year," according to the PES.

The finance minister said the government wanted to control inflation "but prices are still high and affecting the common man".

"So the way to solve this is by increasing production and that is why we have focused on agriculture in this budget," Tarin said.

FBR tax collection

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) tax collection came in at Rs3,780.3 billion, registering double-digit growth of 14.4pc during July-April FY2021 against Rs3,303.4 billion in the same period last year.

The government had set a revised target of Rs4,691 billion for FBR for the full fiscal year, and the target for the first 10 months of the year was surpassed by more than Rs100 billion, according to the survey document.

Current Account

According to the survey, during FY2021, while the world was reeling from the economic impact of the pandemic, Pakistan's "external sector appeared as a key buffer for resilience."

"During July-March FY2021, current account posted a surplus of $959 million (0.5pc of GDP) against a deficit of $4,147m last year (2.1pc of GDP). The main driver of improvement in current account balance was the robust growth in remittances," it stated.

"The inflows accelerated posting a year-on-year growth of 26.2pc during the period under review over the same period last year and thus defying the general expectation of a decrease," it further noted.

Trade deficit

"During July-March FY2021, export of goods grew by 2.3pc to $18.7bn as compared to$18.3bn the same period last year. Import of goods grew by 9.4pc to $37.4bn as compared to $34.2bn last year. Consequently, the trade deficit increased by 17.7pc to $18.7bn as compared to $15.9bn last year," the survey said.

Nominal rise in debt

The finance minister said Pakistan's total debt had increased nominally in the last 9 months.

He said Pakistan's total debt increased Rs1.67 trillion in FY21 to reach Rs38 trillion. "Out of this Rs25 trillion is local debt while around Rs12.5 trillion is foreign debt."

Employment levels almost back to pre-Covid time

The economic survey revealed that before the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, 35pc of Pakistan's population or 55.7m people were employed. This number decreased by around 20 million to 35m after lockdowns were imposed, it stated.

"In July 2020, the government announced [a] package for construction sector. Thus, opening of sectors in which daily wagers were working along with fiscal stimulus and monetary measures made economy recover," it said. As a result, people started working again and the total number of employed people rose to 52.5m or 33pc of the population.

Talking about the figures in his presser today, Tarin credited Prime Minister Imran's "prudent policies on Covid" for the rise in employment levels after the lockdown.

"In the start, our provinces doubted [the policies] too but because of them, 52m people came back to work in October 2020 and only 2.5m people were left [unemployed]," he added.

Comments (19)
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jun 10, 2021 02:46pm
Welcome back to the distinguished club and the eminent clubhouse. As always, keep it up and hang on tough.
Reply Recommend 0
The Doctor
Jun 10, 2021 02:47pm
Credit goes to Hafeez sheikh. Don't know why they sacked him if economy was doing so well. Or these are just made up numbers?? :))
Reply Recommend 0
khalid
Jun 10, 2021 02:56pm
This man has a dishonest face. Would not trust him with a penny
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistani
Jun 10, 2021 02:56pm
Not long ago a critic of PTI economic policies, now singing praises!
Reply Recommend 0
Tahir Raouf
Jun 10, 2021 02:57pm
Are the figures real or fudged as per directions, because we have seen your last tenure
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Jun 10, 2021 03:13pm
Figures do not fill the empty stomachs.
Reply Recommend 0
SHAHID SATTAR
Jun 10, 2021 03:53pm
Dance to the tune of the rulers of the day only when you are inducted as part of their team. Cry foul when you are not in.
Reply Recommend 0
Abbas shah
Jun 10, 2021 04:12pm
Every thing is very costly in Pakistanis today!!!
Reply Recommend 0
ahmad
Jun 10, 2021 04:51pm
Has somebody witnessed the increase in prices of construction material? It is increasing on DAILY basis. It seems no authority/watchdog exists. Are there any credible employment generation figures coz there seems increase in unemployment.
Reply Recommend 0
Abha Singh
Jun 10, 2021 04:55pm
Year from now we will find out that these numbers were fudged.
Reply Recommend 0
JRM
Jun 10, 2021 04:59pm
and we now think we are the world beaters! Same story
Reply Recommend 0
Yousaf Ali
Jun 10, 2021 05:06pm
Talking a load of baloney inflation is skyrocketing debt load interest payments have become unsustainable edibles are out of reach have lost our energy independence are now energy dependent defense spending is gobbling up 33% of GDP with the coffers of the nearly $200B Fauji Foundation overflowing, He can live in cloud cuckoo land he’s rich the poor can’t.
Reply Recommend 0
Omer
Jun 10, 2021 05:17pm
@Khalid Never Judge the book by it's cover.
Reply Recommend 0
Punjabis Chronicles
Jun 10, 2021 05:18pm
Industrial growth in Punjab is exemplary. But in Sindh it’s appalling, the famous Nooriabad Industrial Zone, is worst example of kidnapping for ransom. The industrialist are scary to visit their workplaces. The Karachi SITE industries in bad shape, only few are surviving, many closed, some shifted to Punjab. So far the Sindh Administration did nothing to encourage investment in Sindh. Their only preference is corruption, easy money, and short cut methods to looting by different ways.
Reply Recommend 0
Khan Shaikh Ali
Jun 10, 2021 06:55pm
Good work Imran Khan
Reply Recommend 0
Shahid
Jun 10, 2021 07:14pm
A country with 10-12 load-shedding can not attain growth. Stop making everyone fool.
Reply Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Jun 10, 2021 08:10pm
Agree 100% with FM Shaukat Tarin. Do not pay attention to naysayers in PPP and PML-N.
Reply Recommend 0
test
Jun 10, 2021 08:11pm
The defination of LSM under PPP Roti Kapra aur Makan The defination of LSM under PMLN Metro Orange Line Roads The defination of LSM under PTI must be manufacturing of cars bikes smart phones computers medicines vaccines weapons planes microchips. They should not be exporting clothes or mangoes as LSM LSM reflects in our exports which stood at 24 billion USD and this figure is negligible. China 2400 billion USD and India 370 billion USD.
Reply Recommend 0
KJ
Jun 10, 2021 08:24pm
Make big promises, and then a year from now, make big excuses on why those promises could not be delivered, without accepting the blame.
Reply Recommend 0

