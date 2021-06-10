Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | June 10, 2021

KP religious leader arrested for threatening Malala over her views on marriage

SirajuddinPublished June 10, 2021 - Updated June 10, 2021 02:42pm
A religious leader in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Lakki Marwat district has been arrested for allegedly threatening and inciting violence against Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai. — AFP/File
A religious leader in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Lakki Marwat district has been arrested for allegedly threatening and inciting violence against Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai. — AFP/File

A religious leader in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Lakki Marwat district has been arrested for allegedly threatening and inciting violence against Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai for her recent comments on marriage, it emerged on Thursday.

In an interview with Vogue, when asked about marriage, Malala had said: “I still don’t understand why people have to get married. If you want to have a person in your life, why do you have to sign marriage papers, why can’t it just be a partnership?”

Speaking to Dawn.com, Lakki Marwat District Police Office confirmed that the arrest had taken place on Wednesday, adding that the cleric, Mufti Sardar Ali Haqqani, was arrested after an FIR was registered against him under the Anti-Terrorism Act.

According to the FIR, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, a video went viral on social media showing Mufti Sardar instigating people at a gathering in Peshawar to take the law into their own hands and attack Malala.

SHO Wasim Sajjad Khan is the complainant in the case.

The religious leader was also armed when the incident took place, the FIR said. "When Malala comes to Pakistan I will be the first to attempt a suicide attack on her," the FIR quoted him as saying, adding that the speech had threatened peace and incited lawlessness.

It added that the the mufti did not file an application in any legal forum and took the law into his hands. After the FIR was registered, a police team raided a house and arrested him.

Recently, Malala's views on marriage also echoed in the KP Assembly, with members of the opposition PPP and Muttahida Majlis-i-Amal urging her family to clarify their position on the issue.

The issue was raised by PPP lawmaker from Upper Dir district Sahibzada Sanaullah on a point of order.

Saying Malala’s interview to Vogue had been circulating on the mainstream and social media for some days, he demanded the government probe whether the education activist really made those marriage remarks or not.

The member insisted that life partnership was not allowed in any religion and if Malala favoured it, then the stand was condemnable. “She [Malala] should clarify if she has not made that statement,” said the lawmaker, who had quit the Jamaat-i-Islami to join the PPP.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (8)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Waqar
Jun 10, 2021 02:44pm
Side effects of not being immunized from polio
Reply Recommend 0
HashBrown®
Jun 10, 2021 02:48pm
'“She [Malala] should clarify if she has not made that statement,” said the lawmaker, who had quit the Jamaat-i-Islami to join the PPP.' This lota quit the most rightwing mainstream party in Pakistan to join the most leftwing one, and he's demanding clarification from others. How's about he sheds a bit of light on his own views first?
Reply Recommend 0
KAJ
Jun 10, 2021 02:50pm
Well done by KP government , do not let loose these goons.
Reply Recommend 0
Yousaf Ali
Jun 10, 2021 02:50pm
Cohabitation is the norm between all couples both hetro and LBGTQ they have kids by natural means surrogacy and adoption in western societies there are more cohabitating, couples then married couples and more kids born out of wedlock then marriage. Malala is following the rule book as her brand depends on appeasing her base who are nearly all western as she wants to keep on raking in millions when the time is right she will be introduced into Pakistan like a Trojan Horse.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jun 10, 2021 02:54pm
As you sow, so shall you reap.
Reply Recommend 0
Asif A Shah
Jun 10, 2021 02:55pm
This Mufti should have a day in court and a few months in jail.
Reply Recommend 0
rns
Jun 10, 2021 02:59pm
Lock up these Neanderthals and throw away the keys. Good for KP, good for Pakistan and good for the planet.
Reply Recommend 0
rns
Jun 10, 2021 03:06pm
Malala's views expressed in Vogue Magazine is one hundred years ahead of its time for much of the world to catchup; and two thousand years ahead of time for Pakistani minds to catchup.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

A tale of two talks
Updated 10 Jun 2021

A tale of two talks

The prime minister is under extreme pressure to pump growth further next year, as well as enhance spending.
Word from stones
10 Jun 2021

Word from stones

Today, computers compress time into economic efficiency...
Pakistan’s Afghan predicament
Updated 09 Jun 2021

Pakistan’s Afghan predicament

Growing violence in Afghanistan has serious consequences for the region it will be hard for Islamabad to escape the fallout.

Editorial

Ontario attack
Updated 10 Jun 2021

Ontario attack

In many Western states, far-right groups and individuals have begun to assert themselves violently.
10 Jun 2021

Farm productivity

PRIME MINISTER Imran Khan says his government is enforcing an agriculture emergency in the country to extend maximum...
Updated 10 Jun 2021

Acid attack

AMONG the few crimes considered worse than murder is throwing acid on someone, scarring them physically and...
Bahria Town violence
Updated 09 Jun 2021

Bahria Town violence

One may ask why nationalist parties are suddenly part of protests against Bahria Town Karachi depopulating villages.
09 Jun 2021

Basmati dispute

MORE than two decades ago, Pakistan and India had put up a joint front to protect the ownership of their ‘shared...
09 Jun 2021

Controlling polio

DESPITE the existing challenges to polio eradication efforts in the country, this year has offered some much-needed...