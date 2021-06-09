Dawn Logo

CTD formally makes PSP’s Anis Advocate part of ‘RAW links’ probe after his ‘unsatisfactory answers’

Imtiaz AliPublished June 9, 2021 - Updated June 9, 2021 07:00pm
Anis Advocate was formally made part of the investigation after his answers to investigators during questioning were found 'unsatisfactory'. — File/Internet
The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Sindh Police on Wednesday formally made Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) leader Anis Advocate part of an investigation regarding his alleged role in facilitating the training of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) activists through Indian intelligence agency RAW.

According to CTD DIG Omar Shahid Hamid, Anis Advocate was formally made part of the probe after his answers to investigators during questioning today were found to be "unsatisfactory".

The senior official said the PSP leader was questioned regarding his role in recruiting MQM activists for training in India by RAW.

Hamid said the PSP leader's passport and mobile phone had also been seized for forensic analysis and measures were afoot to block his computerised national identity card.

“He (Anis) has also been informed that if he leaves the city, he may be treated as an absconder,” the CTD official added.

Last week, senior politicians Dr Farooq Sattar and Anis Advocate had appeared before investigators belonging to the CTD and recorded their statements denying any links with two held suspects allegedly trained by India's Research and Analysis Wing.

Talking to the media after appearing before the CTD Civil Lines, Dr Sattar had said that the held suspects had shown their affiliation with the MQM and given his reference, but he “[rejected] the links and reference the alleged suspects made about me”.

The CTD claimed to have arrested two suspects, Naeem Khan and Imran Ahmed, on May 28 who had alleged links with RAW and police had registered a first information report against them under the Explosives Act and other relevant sections.

Brownman
Jun 09, 2021 07:17pm
Only a matter of time (perhaps a year or two, but most probably in 2023) that Altaf Hussain is forgiven and makes his entry back in to the politics of Karachi.
Reply Recommend 0
Sheraz Ali
Jun 09, 2021 07:22pm
CTD please arrest all those who attack innocent people properties in Bahria Town and giving threats to urdu speaking community asking for separate province.
Reply Recommend 0
ANS
Jun 09, 2021 07:46pm
@Sheraz Ali, bogus case
Reply Recommend 0

