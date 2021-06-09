Dawn Logo

Two police officers protecting polio team shot dead in Mardan

Zahid ImdadPublished June 9, 2021 - Updated June 9, 2021 07:05pm
Pakistani policemen stand guard as a health worker administers polio drops to a child during a polio vaccination campaign after a day of an attack by gunmen in Karachi. ─ AFP/File
Pakistani policemen stand guard as a health worker administers polio drops to a child during a polio vaccination campaign after a day of an attack by gunmen in Karachi. ─ AFP/File

Unidentified assailants shot and killed on Wednesday two police officers assigned to protect polio vaccination workers in Mardan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, police said.

The victims, identified as police constables Shakir and Syed Raza, were on security duty for the polio team and were on their way back to the police station on a motorcycle after safely dropping the team off, said District Police Officer (DPO) Zahidullah. He added that the two had been shot at by unknown assailants who then managed to escape.

According to the DPO, the two policemen died on the spot. The bodies were shifted to the Mardan District Headquarters Hospital for post-mortem. The DPO further said that the police had launched an operation to search for the assailants and evidence was being collected from the crime scene.

KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan took notice of the incident, saying the elements involved in the incident will not be able to escape the "grip of the law". He added that the provincial government will take every step to help the martyrs' families.

"The elements involved in the incident are the enemies of our children. The provincial government is committed to rid the province of the poliovirus," he said.

In a tweet, the spokesperson for the provincial government, Kamran Bangash, termed the incident "deeply saddening". He added that KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan had also expressed grief over the incident and ordered a full investigation.

No one claimed responsibility for the attack, which came two days after the federal government launched a nationwide drive to eradicate the crippling disease by the end of the year.

Militants often target polio teams and police assigned to protect them, claiming the vaccination campaigns are a 'Western conspiracy' to sterilise children.

Pakistan and Afghanistan are the only two remaining countries in the world where polio is endemic, after Nigeria was last year declared free of the virus.

Additional input from AP.

Comments (4)
Ga
Jun 09, 2021 07:14pm
Is there a Mafia that benefits from Polio vaccine sales?
Reply Recommend 0
Multani
Jun 09, 2021 07:17pm
In this environment how can we be polio free, increase security for polio vaccinators, get army involved now.
Reply Recommend 0
Arora
Jun 09, 2021 07:52pm
Violent society.
Reply Recommend 0
M Shaking Sweating
Jun 09, 2021 07:55pm
Sad, neglect education and end up with the illiterate practically bulldozing the educated to act as illiterate as themselves.
Reply Recommend 0

