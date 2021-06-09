Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | June 09, 2021

Explainer: China’s Mojiang mine and its role in the origins of Covid-19

ReutersPublished June 9, 2021 - Updated June 9, 2021 01:02pm
People wearing face masks walk on a street market, following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease in Wuhan, Hubei province, China February 8. — Reuters
People wearing face masks walk on a street market, following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease in Wuhan, Hubei province, China February 8. — Reuters

Top US infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci has urged China to release information about six labourers who fell ill after working in a mine in Yunnan province in 2012, and are now seen as a key part of efforts to find the origins of Covid-19.

The workers, ages 30 to 63, were scrubbing a copper seam clean of bat faeces in April 2012. Weeks later, they were admitted to a hospital in the provincial capital of Kunming with persistent coughs, fevers, head and chest pains and breathing difficulties. Three eventually died.

The mine is in Mojiang in southwest China, about 1,500 kilometres from Wuhan, where Covid-19 was first identified.

What do we know about the six mine workers?

Though the full biographical details of the six workers have not been released, their surnames, ages and medical records were published in a 2013 thesis written by a Kunming Medical University postgraduate student named Li Xu.

Li's study, still available on China's scientific paper archive at cnki.net, examines each patient's symptoms and concludes they were victims of a "SARS-like" coronavirus contracted from horseshoe bats.

Scientists returning to the mine at the end of 2012 found samples of a pathogen that came to be known as the "Mojiang virus", found in rats and unrelated to SARS-CoV-2.

Subsequent research was unable to confirm whether it caused the miners' illness.

According to the Wuhan Institute of Virology's (WIV) Shi Zhengli, China's top bat coronavirus researcher, the workers' pneumonia-like symptoms were caused by a fungal infection.

Shi and her team also said in research published last November that they had retested 13 serum samples from four of the patients and found no sign they had been infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Why are the cases in the public eye?

Since the middle of last year, Li's postgraduate thesis has been circulated online as purported evidence that a coronavirus very similar to SARS-CoV-2 could have been infecting humans as early as 2012.

Some also believe the paper provides circumstantial evidence for broader allegations that WIV had captured, studied and conducted "gain of function" experiments on viruses found in the mine, including RaTG13.

First identified in 2016, RaTG13 shares 96.2 per cent of its genome with SARS-CoV-2, according to a paper released by Shi and other researchers early in February 2020, just weeks after the first Covid-19 cases had been identified in Wuhan.

What other viruses were found in the mine?

From 2012 to 2015, WIV researchers identified as many as 293 coronaviruses in and around the mine.

The institute in November 2020 disclosed the existence of eight other "SARS-type" coronavirus samples taken from the site.

In a preprint last month, Shi and other researchers said none of the eight was a closer match to SARS-CoV-2 than RaTG13. Crucially, none of them possessed the key receptor binding domain that allows SARS-CoV-2 to infect humans so efficiently.

The paper concluded that “the experimental evidence cannot support” claims that SARS-CoV-2 was leaked from the lab, and called for “more systematic and longitudinal sampling of bats, pangolins or other possible intermediate animals” to better understand where the pandemic originated.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

When the West works from home
Updated 09 Jun 2021

When the West works from home

Pakistan can develop and organise its own highly skilled workforce so that it becomes more attractive to foreign employers.

Editorial

Bahria Town violence
Updated 09 Jun 2021

Bahria Town violence

One may ask why nationalist parties are suddenly part of protests against Bahria Town Karachi depopulating villages.
09 Jun 2021

Basmati dispute

MORE than two decades ago, Pakistan and India had put up a joint front to protect the ownership of their ‘shared...
09 Jun 2021

Controlling polio

DESPITE the existing challenges to polio eradication efforts in the country, this year has offered some much-needed...
Another train tragedy
Updated 08 Jun 2021

Another train tragedy

Pakistan has a long history of train accidents caused by a decaying railway infrastructure.
08 Jun 2021

Opposition’s demand

PARLIAMENTARIANS belonging to the PPP have demanded that the government take parliament into confidence about the...
08 Jun 2021

Sindh-centre sniping

A WAR of words between the centre and the Sindh government has been underway for the past several days, with both...