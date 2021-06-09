Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | June 09, 2021

Hamid Mir offers apology, says he didn’t want to defame army

Kalbe AliPublished June 9, 2021 - Updated June 9, 2021 08:06am
This file photo shows veteran journalist Hamid Mir. — AFP
This file photo shows veteran journalist Hamid Mir. — AFP

ISLAMABAD: Senior jour­nalist Hamid Mir has offered apology over his recent speech at a protest against attacks on journalists and said he had no intention to defame Pakistan Army.

A joint statement issued by a committee formed by the Rawalpindi Islamabad Union of Journalists (RIUJ), the National Press Club and Mr Mir on Tuesday said Mr Mir briefed it about his speech at a protest demonstration on May 28. He said he had no intention to defame the army, had high regard for the sacrifices rendered by it and had covered army operations from Siachen to the LoC.

Mr Mir said he made a speech during a protest outside the NPC against attacks on journalists. He said he got carried away after spee­ches by other speakers as he too had faced an attack in the past.

Mr Mir offered an apology if his speech hurt the feelings of any person. He said he had no differences with the army nor did he name any person.

After Mr Mir’s speech the Geo TV management had decided to take him off air.

Read: Geo issues statement after taking Hamid Mir off air

Later on June 4, the committee comprising former PFUJ president Afzal Butt, RIUJ president Amir Sajjad Syed and NPC president Shakeel Anjum was formed to seek an end to the confusion created after the speech.

When contacted, Mr Mir said he had made the explanatory statement before an elected body of journalists. He said the Geo TV management had also sought an explanation from him, but he did not respond as he had made his speech from PFUJ platform and not Geo.

Published in Dawn, June 9th, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (4)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
realistic
Jun 09, 2021 08:37am
He has defamed the country and army in the past as well. He will do it again
Reply Recommend 0
Zia Uddin
Jun 09, 2021 08:40am
Journalists should report and not make political statements.
Reply Recommend 0
Ch. K. A. Nye
Jun 09, 2021 08:51am
@Zia Uddin, that applies only to true professionals.
Reply Recommend 0
Sid
Jun 09, 2021 08:51am
So through the apology he admits what he said and done was wrong, hence the action against him correct. Time for human rights bodies to also apologise
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

When the West works from home
Updated 09 Jun 2021

When the West works from home

Pakistan can develop and organise its own highly skilled workforce so that it becomes more attractive to foreign employers.

Editorial

Bahria Town violence
Updated 09 Jun 2021

Bahria Town violence

One may ask why nationalist parties are suddenly part of protests against Bahria Town Karachi depopulating villages.
09 Jun 2021

Basmati dispute

MORE than two decades ago, Pakistan and India had put up a joint front to protect the ownership of their ‘shared...
09 Jun 2021

Controlling polio

DESPITE the existing challenges to polio eradication efforts in the country, this year has offered some much-needed...
Another train tragedy
Updated 08 Jun 2021

Another train tragedy

Pakistan has a long history of train accidents caused by a decaying railway infrastructure.
08 Jun 2021

Opposition’s demand

PARLIAMENTARIANS belonging to the PPP have demanded that the government take parliament into confidence about the...
08 Jun 2021

Sindh-centre sniping

A WAR of words between the centre and the Sindh government has been underway for the past several days, with both...