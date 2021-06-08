Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | June 08, 2021

Government, international media websites down

AFP | ReutersPublished June 8, 2021 - Updated June 8, 2021 04:21pm
Error messages appeared on the websites of CNN and other international publications. — AFP/File
Error messages appeared on the websites of CNN and other international publications. — AFP/File

The websites of the White House, the British government and international media were hit by global outages on Tuesday.

Some social media platforms' websites were also affected, with some reports pointing to a glitch at US-based cloud computing services provider Fastly.

Messages such as “Error 503 Service Unavailable” and “connection failure” appeared on the websites of CNN, the Financial Times, The Guardian and France's Le Monde newspaper.

The White House website had an error message but was available again later.

The gov.uk websites remained unavailable at around 1030 GMT.

The BBC, New York Times and Bloomberg News were temporarily inaccessible, but also later returned.

Fastly said it was investigating “the potential impact to performance with our CDN services”, according to its website.

Most of Fastly's coverage areas were facing “Degraded Performance”, the website showed.

Separately, Amazon.com Inc's retail website also seemed to be down. Amazon was not immediately available to comment.

Nearly 21,000 Reddit users reported issues with the social media platform, while more than 2,000 users reported problems with Amazon, according to outage monitoring website Downdetector.com.

Amazon's Twitch was also experiencing an outage, according to Downdetector's website.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Can the right be dislodged?
08 Jun 2021

Can the right be dislodged?

Though the battle lines have changed considerably, the penchant for opportunism among political parties has remained intact.

Editorial

Another train tragedy
Updated 08 Jun 2021

Another train tragedy

Pakistan has a long history of train accidents caused by a decaying railway infrastructure.
08 Jun 2021

Opposition’s demand

PARLIAMENTARIANS belonging to the PPP have demanded that the government take parliament into confidence about the...
08 Jun 2021

Sindh-centre sniping

A WAR of words between the centre and the Sindh government has been underway for the past several days, with both...
07 Jun 2021

Politics of numbers

WITH parliament going into budget session this week, the government and the opposition are preparing for some ...
Kashmir road map
Updated 07 Jun 2021

Kashmir road map

The Pakistan-India relationship is an incredibly complicated one.
07 Jun 2021

Advocating jirgas

GOVERNMENT representatives must choose their words carefully; they should not appear to be taking a stance contrary...