Elderly woman dies after security guard performs surgery at Lahore's Mayo Hospital

AFPPublished June 7, 2021 - Updated June 7, 2021 06:42pm
Shameema Begum, aged 80, died on Sunday, two weeks after Muhammad Waheed Butt attempted to treat her back wound at the public hospital. Shutterstock
A woman died after a former security guard at Lahore's Mayo Hospital posed as a doctor and performed surgery on her, police said on Monday.

Shameema Begum, aged 80, died on Sunday, two weeks after Muhammad Waheed Butt attempted to treat her back wound at the public hospital.

“We can't keep up with what every doctor and what everyone is doing at all times. It's a large hospital,” explained an administrative official from the hospital, who did not want to be named.

He said it was unclear what type of surgery the imposter had performed in the operating theatre, where a qualified technician was also present.

Pakistan's public hospitals, where patients are required to pay some money towards treatment, can often be inefficient and chaotic.

Begum's family paid Butt for the operation, and two further home visits to dress her wound.

But when the bleeding and pain worsened, her family returned her to the hospital, where they discovered what had happened.

Her body is being kept for an autopsy to ascertain whether her death was a result of complications from the botched surgery.

“The guard has been charged and is in police custody,” Lahore police spokesman Ali Safdar told AFP.

“Butt had posed as a doctor and made home visits to other patients in the past also.”

Mayo Hospital staff said Butt was fired two years ago for trying to extort money from patients.

Earlier in May, a man was arrested for posing as a doctor at Lahore General Hospital and extorting money from patients in the surgical ward.

In 2016, it was revealed that a woman posing to be a neurosurgeon conducted operations for eight months alongside qualified doctors at Lahore's Services Hospital, the second-largest health facility in Pakistan.

Tom
Jun 07, 2021 06:40pm
Pakistani job
Amin
Jun 07, 2021 06:43pm
The very bare minimum is that the administrative and security should be dismissed from service as a deterrence.
Ifti Malik
Jun 07, 2021 06:45pm
The negative Pakistani genius that we have . Quite unique .
Illyas
Jun 07, 2021 06:47pm
What’s here to be surprised about. We have a person, Buzdar, who poses as the CM.
Jo
Jun 07, 2021 06:48pm
Sad and shocking. This says s great deal about checks and balances in the workplace. False certificates. Unsuitable appointments based on corrupt practices are common. Need to hold ourselves responsible and accountable.
Amir Sultan
Jun 07, 2021 07:03pm
"We can't keep up with what every doctor and what everyone is doing". That's literally what the admin is supposed to do!!!
Shahid
Jun 07, 2021 07:13pm
How can 'administrative officer' of the hospital give his name (which should be easily traceable from Hospital public records) when he is responsible for administrative affairs including those of the medical staff. Apart from this most irresponsible statement, it raises serious questions where 'security guard' can assume guise of 'practicing surgeon doctor' and use hospital facilities w/o anybody knowing. Time some heads start turning right away. It is about real life of people.
Gaanw ka Pehelwan
Jun 07, 2021 07:15pm
Shocking and tragic. Extremely strange statement coming from the hospital admin. They don’t track who is using the operation theater, by who and for what because they have too many of those?! With that attitude it is not surprising that this happened there.
well-wisher
Jun 07, 2021 07:17pm
SAD, PK still cannot contain people that play with innocent lives in hospitals.
Mimi
Jun 07, 2021 07:17pm
Guards doc all same here all getting knowledge from religious institutions like zakko
