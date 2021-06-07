In pictures: Another day, another train disaster in Pakistan

The train collision in Sindh's Ghotki district is the fourth major accident in the country since last year.

A train in Sindh's Ghotki district smashed into derailed carriages of another train on Monday, killing at least 40 people, in the latest accident to highlight the perilous state of the country's more than 165-year-old railway system.

Several people were still trapped in the mangled wreckage near Daharki, in a remote part of rural Sindh, which took rescue workers with specialist equipment hours to reach.

Rail accidents on the decrepit system are common. The network has seen decades of decline due to corruption, mismanagement and lack of investment.

More than 300 people were killed and 700 injured in 1990 when an overloaded 16-carriage inter-city train crashed into a stationary freight train near Sukkur.

More recently, at least 75 people died when a train caught fire while travelling from Karachi to Rawalpindi in October 2019.

Rescue workers stand as people gather at the site of a collision between two trains in Ghotki, June 7. — Reuters

A man verifies the name of his brother-in-law in the list of passengers who boarded the Millat Express from Hyderabad. — Umair Ali

Passengers await the arrival of trains at Hyderabad railway station following the accident in Daharki. — Umair Ali

