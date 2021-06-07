Dawn Logo

Pakistan trying to reach ‘debt for nature’ swap deal with creditors: PM

Anwar IqbalPublished June 7, 2021 - Updated June 7, 2021 10:36am
Prime Minister Imran Khan addresses a ceremony in Islamabad on World Environment Day on June 5. — Photo courtesy Radio Pakistan
Prime Minister Imran Khan addresses a ceremony in Islamabad on World Environment Day on June 5. — Photo courtesy Radio Pakistan

WASHINGTON: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Sunday that Pakistan was working with international creditors on a debt-for-nature swap deal, which links financial relief to improvement in a country’s environment.

In an opinion piece he wrote for CNN on the World Environment Day, Mr Khan emphasised the need for a partnership between governments and financial institutions to stop the rapid degradation of the global environment.

“Pakistan is presently working with international creditors on a debt-for-nature swap deal, in which relief will be linked to achievements in biodiversity conservation,” he wrote.

Pakistan also recently floated the country’s first green bond, amounting to $500 million, which was well received in the global market.

The prime minister said Pakistan fully endorsed the UN decade (2021-2030) on ecosystems and was already working on an ambitious plan to expand and restore its forests, having already planted one billion trees and mangroves as part of its 10 billion tree drive.

“Pakistan’s mangrove coverage has increased by 300 percent over the past decade, making it the world’s only country with an expanding mangrove cover,” he added.

Mr Khan noted that during the first phase of the Bonn Challenge, Pakistan pledged to restore 865,000 acres of degraded landscape in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa — a target already surpassed.

“Now we voluntarily pledge a much larger national target under the Bonn Challenge for restoring almost 2.5 million acres of degraded/deforested lands across the country by 2023,” he wrote.

The prime minister regretted that decades of negligence had put the country on the list of countries most threatened by climate change, but pointed out that “what is true for Pakistan is true for the world at large”.

“One-third of global farmlands are highly degraded today, partially … forests have been disappearing at alarming rates in Pakistan and across the planet,” he wrote.

Mr Khan warned that this degradation was threatening global development, food security, and peace as congested and polluted urban spaces posed serious health and economic risks.

“As cities lose their vegetation and encroach into forests that surround them, they become more vulnerable to floods, which Pakistan is all too familiar with,” he wrote.

The prime minister noted that when he was growing up, Lahore was called the “City of Gardens”,’ but since then “cars and concrete buildings” had replaced “the sprawling mango and guava trees across the city, while previously clean canals are tarnished with countless single-use plastic water sachets”.

Published in Dawn, June 7th, 2021

Comments (14)
ST
Jun 07, 2021 10:40am
Imran khan should stop DHA and Bahria from grabbing the agricultural lands abd turning them into cement and concrete. Preserve our agriculture!
Reply Recommend 0
Kris
Jun 07, 2021 10:46am
Give him an 'A' for trying. Doubt if China will agree to this deal. They launched three times as many coal power in 2020, as the rest of the world combined. But that said, Tesla makes a lot of money by selling carbon credits. So who knows? May be there are countries which fall for this stuff. If this succeeds, I will also start sending my credit card companies some tree branches.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmad
Jun 07, 2021 10:47am
And what are you offering to poor people for extremely high and unaffordable prices of esdential commodities?
Reply Recommend 0
Pursuing
Jun 07, 2021 11:09am
5G deception
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistani1
Jun 07, 2021 11:16am
Mr PM. While you work on debt for nature deal, may I humbly request that you reduce expenses of your government by reducing your cabinet, special assistants, advisors, controlling corruption by your friends and taking action against the people who are found guilty rather than allowing them to leave Pakistan?
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Jun 07, 2021 11:20am
Rather than floating this kind of unrealistic ideas, IK should seriously think about how he can repay country's staggering debt. Palestine, Kashmir and other international matters can be handled by bigger players in the world.
Reply Recommend 0
Banner
Jun 07, 2021 11:24am
So does that mean you'll stop all those hunting trips by your 'friends' ?
Reply Recommend 0
Majid
Jun 07, 2021 11:36am
New and innovative method of asking for money. Kudos to the greatly experienced PMIK.
Reply Recommend 0
Moz
Jun 07, 2021 11:39am
Pakistan’s mangrove coverage has increased by 300 percent over the past decade, making it the world’s only country with an expanding mangrove cover,” he added. Good work done by sindh govt
Reply Recommend 0
Mashkoor
Jun 07, 2021 11:45am
A big step by a country with a weak economy. Thanks to PM Imran Khan, Pakistan is making strides in saving environment and habitats for the coming generations.
Reply Recommend 0
Kaun
Jun 07, 2021 11:54am
Proud of you our PMIK.
Reply Recommend 0
Imtiaz Ali Khan
Jun 07, 2021 12:35pm
Visionary, honest, environmentalist, humanist and no doubt world class athlete. Will vote for PM and like minded leaders again and again. ChinPak Dosti Zindabad! Long Live Pakistan China Friendship!
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jun 07, 2021 02:08pm
Great move and wonderful news.
Reply Recommend 0
Jaws
Jun 07, 2021 03:00pm
Khan, all the way! Godspeed....
Reply Recommend 0

