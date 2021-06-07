Dawn Logo

At least 40 killed, 100 injured as passenger trains collide in Sindh's Ghotki district

Ubaidullah Shaikh | Mohammad Hussain KhanPublished June 7, 2021 - Updated June 7, 2021 03:15pm
This image from a video shows people gathering at the site of a train collision in Ghotki. — AP
This image from a video shows the site of a train collision in Ghotki. — AP
At least 40 people were killed and nearly 100 others injured on Monday after two passenger trains collided near Daharki, a city located in the Ghotki district of upper Sindh, according to officials.

According to a spokesperson for Pakistan Railways (PR), the accident took place at around 03:30am after a Millat Express train — headed from Karachi to Sargodha — derailed and fell across the "down track". Due to this, it collided with a Sir Syed Express train coming from Rawalpindi, he said, adding that the incident took place near the Raiti railway station.

"The Millat Express train left Daharki station at 03:28am. Information was received at 03:43am that the train had derailed at 03:38am. Meanwhile, the Sir Syed Express train passed through Raiti at 03:38am. As the coaches of the derailed train were infringing the down track, the driver tried to apply emergency brakes but the locomotive hit the infringing coaches at 03:38am," a PR statement said.

As a result of this accident, six coaches of Millat Express were derailed and five coaches overturned, while two coaches of the Sir Syed Express train were derailed and three overturned, it added, stating that 31 people had been killed while more than 100 had been injured.

The PR spokesperson said a relief train had been dispatched from Rohri while officials, along with police and the local administration, were carrying out rescue efforts. He said that helpline centres have been set up for passengers in Karachi, Sukkur, Faisalabad and Rawalpindi.

He further said that some of the passengers from the Sir Syed Express train have been taken to the Sadiqabad railway station. "Railway traffic would be restored when tracks are cleared," he added.

Ghotki SSP Umar Tufail confirmed that 40 people had died in the incident. "Thirty eight bodies have been shifted to hospitals and two bodies are being retrieved," he said.

He said that a list is being compiled of the deceased, adding that 25 injured were in critical condition.

In a statement, the Pakistan Railways Directorate said 32 people had died and more than 80 were injured, that a relief train from Sukkur had reached the site. "Pakistan Army troops, police, the district administration and rescue workers took part in the rescue operation," the statement said.

The process of shifting the injured and the deceased to hospitals has been completed, it said, adding that giving medical attention to the injured was of the utmost priority.

Restoring railway traffic is also a priority, it said, adding that officials had reached the scene to investigate the incident. Federal Railways Minister Azam Khan Swati will personally oversee the completion of an initial inquiry, it said.

Earlier today, the minister had visited the site of the incident.

According to reports, the incident has paralysed railway traffic across the country. An information desk has been set up at the Hyderabad railway station for passengers. Railway traffic remains suspended till 2pm on both up and down country tracks.

Earlier, Ghotki SSP Umar Tufail said between 15 to 20 passengers were still trapped in the wreckage of the Millat Express train and authorities are trying to arrange heavy machinery to rescue those people who are crying for help, .

This image from a video shows the site of a train collision in Ghotki. — AP
He said that the death toll is likely to rise as one of the bogies is still stuck in the wreckage. "The Pakistan Railways relief train has not yet reached the spot from Rohri," he said. He feared once this bogie is cleared the number of dead could rise as it is the main bogie in the entire train, adding that 31 bodies had been retrieved from the wreckage.

Ghotki Deputy Commissioner Usman Abdullah said at least 30 people had been killed while 50 others had been injured in the incident. However, officials were facing difficulty in rescuing citizens as the bogies had overturned, he said, adding that the death toll could increase.

Speaking to Geo News, the deputy commissioner said that 13 to 14 bogies had derailed in the incident while six to eight were "completely destroyed". He said that citizens that were still trapped were a "challenge" for rescue officials.

He said that a relief train had departed from Rohri, adding that the local administration and rescue teams were present on the site of the accident. However, the official refused to give a timeframe for the rescue operation.

This image from a video shows the site of a train collision in Ghotki. — AP
"This is a challenging task. It will take time to use heavy machinery to free citizens [still trapped]," he said. He said that an emergency had been declared in the district and all doctors and paramedical staff had been put on call.

"We are also establishing a medical camp to provide medical aid to citizens," he said.

'Horrific accident'

Speaking to Dawn.com, an official from chief controller in Karachi said: "It's a tragedy. We can't do anything. The time difference between the departures of the two trains is hardly 10 minutes or so."

The spot where the tragedy occurred is around 6km to 7km short of Punjab province inside Sindh region.

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has taken notice of the incident and expressed grief over the lives lost. Speaking to the Sukkur Commissioner over the phone, he directed him to mobilise the district administration. "Machinery should be arranged to rescue passengers that are still stuck," he said.

Arrangements should also be made at nearby hospitals to treat those that have been injured, he said. He also directed the official to arrange temporary accommodation and food for the passengers. "An information system should be set up so that citizens can get accurate information," he said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said he was "shocked by the horrific train accident".

"Have asked the railways minister to reach the site and ensure medical assistance to injured and support for families of the dead. Ordering comprehensive investigation into railway safety faultlines," he said.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that relief and rescue efforts were under way at the site of the collision.

Pakistan Army and Rangers troops have reached the site and are carrying out relief and rescue operation, the military's media affairs wing said. Military doctors and paramedics, along with ambulances moved from Pannu Aqil, have also reached incident site, it added.

"Engineer resources moved to carry out necessary relief and rescue work. Army special Engineer Team Urban Search and Rescue being heli-lifted from Rawalpindi to incident site to speed up relief and rescue efforts," the ISPR said.

Two helicopters are being flown from Multan to evacuate casualties and speedy relief measures, the statement said. "Relief goods [are] being prepared and will be dispatched shortly," the ISPR said.

PR also announced special telephone numbers to facilitate the families of the passengers, Radio Pakistan reported. The telephone numbers are 041-9200488, 051-9270834, 071-5813433 and 071-9310087.

'Inquiry will determine cause of incident'

PR Chief Executive Officer Nisar Memon said an inquiry into tragedy would determine the cause of the incident. He conceded that the railway tracks in Sukkur division were weak, adding that PR had applied speed restrictions in such spots to ensure passenger safety.

"But this patch of the track is not weak and safety is never compromised," he told Dawn over the phone. He said that when restrictions are applied, the train driver maintains the speed at 40km/h, 60km/h and 80km/h.

He hoped that one of the tracks would be opened for traffic by 6pm as rescue and relief work was underway.

Major train accidents

In July 2020, at least 20 people were killed when the Shah Hussain Express train rammed into a coaster near Sheikhupura in Punjab.

Around 30 people were travelling on the coaster from Nankana Sahib to Peshawar, out of whom 13 males and seven females died in the accident. The deceased had included 19 Sikh pilgrims and the driver of the vehicle.

This incident came four months after a bus crossing an unmanned railway crossing near Rohri in Sindh was crushed by the Lahore-bound Pakistan Express train coming from Karachi on February 28, 2020, killing at least 19 people and leaving more than 30 injured.

The year 2019, meanwhile, proved to be one of the worst years for Pakistan Railways and its huge number of passengers as a number of accidents, including the horrible Tezgam fire tragedy in October, exposed wrong decision-making and incompetence allegedly on the part of the management while dealing with the department’s operations.

In a rare and one of the most horrifying tragedies in PR’s history, 74 passengers were killed, with 90 per cent of them burnt alive, and over 40 injured when three coaches of the Rawalpindi-bound Tezgam Express caught fire near Rahim Yar Khan on October 31, 2019.

The Tezgam incident followed after another accident on July 11, 2019, when the Quetta-bound Akbar Express crashed into the back of a goods train at Walhar railway station’s loop line, near Sadiqabad, leaving 21 passengers dead and 85 injured.

Additional input from AP and Naveed Siddiqui

Ibrahim
Jun 07, 2021 08:04am
Total mismanagement by IK, blame it on previous governments as usuall
Reply Recommend 0
Idris
Jun 07, 2021 08:06am
So sad news in morning
Reply Recommend 0
Ali Da Malanga
Jun 07, 2021 08:07am
So sad.
Reply Recommend 0
Murad
Jun 07, 2021 08:09am
It is time for Sheikh Rasheed to resign. It has been enough of the accidents during the tenure, and it appears that there is no accountability in PTI. Sheikh is probably too powerful for Imran Khan to question?
Reply Recommend 0
Erum
Jun 07, 2021 08:09am
Sympathy Anger. Outrage. Heads should roll for the murder of these innocent people. Their likely mistake: inability to buy an airplane ticket or private car.
Reply Recommend 0
Xitler
Jun 07, 2021 08:10am
Tragic but common in nayaPakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Yousuf Ahmadzai
Jun 07, 2021 08:10am
Sad state of affairs. Minister of Railways must resign immediately. And please upgrade pre-1947 Railway infrastructure rather than building Golf courses for Military brass or buying fancy yet trivial weapon systems.
Reply Recommend 0
MG
Jun 07, 2021 08:10am
Oh not again. RIP the dead and wish least possible casualties.
Reply Recommend 0
Pakman
Jun 07, 2021 08:14am
Train travel has now become dangerous in Pakistan. What is the Govt. doing about it? Someone needs to explain what is being done about it.
Reply Recommend 0
NORI
Jun 07, 2021 08:16am
Condolences to the families of the dead and the injured.
Reply Recommend 0
Erum
Jun 07, 2021 08:34am
Heads should roll for these murdered people So that more innocents do not have to die
Reply Recommend 0
A rehman
Jun 07, 2021 08:37am
Results of corruptions
Reply Recommend 0
Texas Ranger
Jun 07, 2021 08:38am
Better to shut down this railways of death. Why can't standards be imposed? Where is that new minister of railway? 3 Years and worst off than the previous government
Reply Recommend 0
No Gabraat
Jun 07, 2021 08:40am
@NORI, condolance is not sufficient.Compensate their family.
Reply Recommend 0
Science
Jun 07, 2021 08:41am
Improve infrastructure of the railway, this type of accident used to happen 30 years back.
Reply Recommend 0
Farooq
Jun 07, 2021 08:43am
Time to upgrade century old railway infrastructure. Pakistan should have upgraded it 40 years ago. Blaming Imran khan for every thing and any thing indicates how desperate few parties and their followers are.
Reply Recommend 0
Corona
Jun 07, 2021 08:45am
Have no words.
Reply Recommend 0
Shahid
Jun 07, 2021 08:46am
It is a crime to run passenger trains on these tracks as our trains on these are more like floating body chests. The railway's ministry knows about all the patches of the track which are dangerous for human life but they will rather wait for the Chinese instead of allocating the needed funds to repair it themselves. No one here cares about human life anymore. The planner would rather build a useless motorway from Sialkot to Kharian instead of spending our money where it is needed the most.
Reply Recommend 0
India2021
Jun 07, 2021 08:49am
Feel sad for the deceased. RIP
Reply Recommend 0
Samit
Jun 07, 2021 08:51am
Condolences.
Reply Recommend 0
Hitendra
Jun 07, 2021 08:55am
Sad news... Condolences to families...
Reply Recommend 0
rehaan
Jun 07, 2021 08:56am
Happened due to poor mismanagement of railways by previous governments. Lord IK has no fault here.
Reply Recommend 0
Chris
Jun 07, 2021 09:04am
A national embarrassment day
Reply Recommend 0
Shamshad
Jun 07, 2021 09:12am
After what happened in Karachi yesterday in Bharia Town Karachi one cannot ruled out sabotage on the rail track by the same elements
Reply Recommend 0
Nomad
Jun 07, 2021 09:13am
@Erum, Tragically and with utter sadness agree with you. But , unfortunately, nothing is going to change.
Reply Recommend 0
AK - Canada
Jun 07, 2021 09:18am
Very tragic accident! May the souls of those deceased Rest In Peace!
Reply Recommend 0
Daniel
Jun 07, 2021 09:19am
Pakistan has working trains?
Reply Recommend 0
JackJones
Jun 07, 2021 09:20am
Is it time for Shiekh Rasheed to resign?
Reply Recommend 0
T Srinivas
Jun 07, 2021 09:23am
very unfortunate..
Reply Recommend 0
Lar
Jun 07, 2021 09:23am
Regular maintenance prevent these kind of accidents in addition to upgrade of infrastructure. Unfortunately we have set wrong priorities throughout the years.
Reply Recommend 0
Himmat
Jun 07, 2021 09:24am
Where is railway minister?
Reply Recommend 0
Vivek Sharma
Jun 07, 2021 09:25am
RIP
Reply Recommend 0
Shahid
Jun 07, 2021 09:27am
I humbly request the PM Imran khan and our IB #and ISI to make a serious enquiry in these past Railway accidents specially in Sindh because it is clear that a certain group is involved in lettering PM Imran khan down or put some pressure to get relief on corruption cases.
Reply Recommend 0
Maxx
Jun 07, 2021 09:29am
Why so many train accidents are taking place in Sindh? So many innocent lives are being lost? Would any one look into the doings of the past and present railway minsters in terms of safety protocols of trains and integrity of the railway tracks and infrastructure? P.S. This happened a day after the BT disturbance!
Reply Recommend 0
Murlidhar Nair
Jun 07, 2021 09:31am
This is all because of the previous government.
Reply Recommend 0
Amit Kumar Sinha
Jun 07, 2021 09:34am
So sad
Reply Recommend 0
Roshan
Jun 07, 2021 09:34am
No reasons given? Whether it was signal failure, tracks broke up..... Who is responsible?
Reply Recommend 0
Jill
Jun 07, 2021 09:34am
Indias hand suspected..
Reply Recommend 0
A
Jun 07, 2021 09:35am
Railway minister should take moral responsibility and must resign. Precious lives are lost due to mismanagement and lax attitude.
Reply Recommend 0
asad
Jun 07, 2021 09:38am
Impact of IK and his henchmen like Sheikh Rasheed.
Reply Recommend 0
Pursuing
Jun 07, 2021 09:46am
This shows that common people have no value in the eyes of politicians who are supposed to work for the betterment of people of Pakistan!
Reply Recommend 0
Majid
Jun 07, 2021 09:49am
I won't be surprised if the inept politicians blame foreign hand to hide their inefficiency.
Reply Recommend 0
Shaikh
Jun 07, 2021 09:53am
@Murad, he is not railway minister for long, this shows how ppl like you start blaming others out of hatred without even knowing the facts..
Reply Recommend 0
Shaikh
Jun 07, 2021 09:54am
@Ibrahim, total lack of humanity, rather than praying for departed souls , ppl like you have to politicised everything
Reply Recommend 0
Syed
Jun 07, 2021 09:55am
Didn’t Imran Khan used to say that ministers resign on such incidents in ‘the West’? Till when are we going to get away with giving important ministries to the likes of Sheikh Rasheed?
Reply Recommend 0
Khan1
Jun 07, 2021 09:58am
@Murad, Sh. Rasheed was promoted to be Interior Minister for his excellent performance as Railways Minister; we already have a new Railways minister, Mr. Swati. This feather goes into the crown of Mr. Swati.
Reply Recommend 0
NACParis
Jun 07, 2021 10:03am
Very sad news. One fails to understand why all the derailments are happening in the region. Is it due to very old tracks or being sabotaged? Whatever is the reason it reflects on very poor management?
Reply Recommend 0
Hindustani
Jun 07, 2021 10:03am
Hard to believe that only 30 disappeared. Some one is hiding the real figure.
Reply Recommend 0
ENGR Hamid Shafiq
Jun 07, 2021 10:04am
When IK railway minister resign from his post?
Reply Recommend 0
ABU TALIB
Jun 07, 2021 10:05am
Very sad & condolences to bereaved families.. when will our Railway track got international standard.
Reply Recommend 0
Abdullah
Jun 07, 2021 10:10am
Pti incompetence and corruption has brought railways down.under previous govt railways improved ,losses reduced,revenue increased,accidents were to the lowest ever,and under present govt losses increased ,number of trains reduced,accidents increased.such a sad day for us pakistanis.
Reply Recommend 0
Maverick
Jun 07, 2021 10:12am
What is the problem with PR and why such incidents happened in Ghotki?
Reply Recommend 0
tehseen
Jun 07, 2021 10:16am
Sad news! A number of railway accidents occurred in this region. Besides incompetence, the sabotage aspect also to be investigated. A fact worth noting is that in the region the national track runs closest to the eastern border.
Reply Recommend 0
Punjabis Chronicles
Jun 07, 2021 10:17am
The Federal Govt must take notice on events happening in Sindh, after statements of PPP party chief. Blames of water less shares, wrapping up of judiciary in one sentence, blaming Punjab for deprivation, while simultaneously distracting of attention from serious corruption cases on PPP stalwarts. The Federal Govt must clamp it writ fully enforce rule of law & sense of security. Intelligence based actions be initiated and all involved in Karachi arson be nabbed.
Reply Recommend 0
salman Ahmed
Jun 07, 2021 10:18am
May departed souls rest in peace
Reply Recommend 0
Mahmood
Jun 07, 2021 10:20am
Legacy of infamous Sheikh Rashid, who could not even fix raliway tracks while Minister of Railways!
Reply Recommend 0
John
Jun 07, 2021 10:21am
Is it a coincidence that his accident happened very next day of the BT attack?
Reply Recommend 0
Asad Owais
Jun 07, 2021 10:26am
@Murad, Sheikh Rashid isn't the railway minister anymore. In fact he hasn't been for over a year now.
Reply Recommend 0
Poor_Pakistani
Jun 07, 2021 10:27am
Not learnt from past mistakes happened recently?
Reply Recommend 0
Khan
Jun 07, 2021 10:29am
Fix the root cause when is our leadership going to learn?
Reply Recommend 0
Khan
Jun 07, 2021 10:31am
@Ibrahim, well said, fix the root cause mismanagement lack of governance, our leadership will never learn?
Reply Recommend 0
Saif Zulfiqar
Jun 07, 2021 10:32am
There are too many too many accidents of trains, vehicles, fires etc in the country.,
Reply Recommend 0
Scribbler
Jun 07, 2021 10:35am
China should step forward, extend CPEC to improve and manage the railways. Pakistan should lease the entire railways to China for 50 years and get young Pakistanis to learn from them.
Reply Recommend 0
Hope
Jun 07, 2021 10:36am
Very sad...condolence to the families of the deceased.
Reply Recommend 0
Rizwan
Jun 07, 2021 10:38am
Where is the able minister Mr Azam Swati ..............he may be visiting Railway Gold course ...
Reply Recommend 0
bolo_BOLO
Jun 07, 2021 10:39am
A country where under ten percent populace can afford to travel by air the government spends billions on ONE airline calling it national airline. About forty five percent travel by train and also about forty five percent by road transport the priorities are assigned to privileged ten percent.
Reply Recommend 0
Jalal
Jun 07, 2021 10:51am
@Murad, Sheikh Rasheed is minister of interior. Azam swati is the minister of Railway. At least search thoroughly before commenting.
Reply Recommend 0
Jalal
Jun 07, 2021 10:54am
@Ibrahim, he is not blaming on previous governments..
Reply Recommend 0
Muqali Khan
Jun 07, 2021 10:54am
Same old excuse for this accident, nothing has improved or changed in naya Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
SUDESH KUMAR
Jun 07, 2021 10:58am
very sad news
Reply Recommend 0
WARRIs
Jun 07, 2021 11:07am
@Ibrahim, sure as the current ruler, IK takes part of the responsibility, but the foundations of institutions were destroyed by Sharifs and Zardaris.. no doubt!!
Reply Recommend 0
Arif Imran Anjum
Jun 07, 2021 11:11am
Very saddening news. But no resignation would be demanded as it used to be in PROCLAIMED in sit-in (dharnas). Shame for minister.
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistani1
Jun 07, 2021 11:11am
@Texas Ranger , To blame Sindh government for a department which is run by Federal govt shows both ignorance and biased views. Please have basic knowledge before commenting.
Reply Recommend 0
Faisal Ghani
Jun 07, 2021 11:14am
Federation: This happened in Sindh therefore this is a Provincial Matter. Sindh: Railways are Federal, therefore this is a Federal Matter. Railways Minister: Majority of train drivers are unqualified. An investigation shall be conducted. (And the Minister will be moved to a lucrative post.) Lather, Rinse, Repeat as necessary!
Reply Recommend 0
Shobhit Goyal
Jun 07, 2021 11:21am
Sad News. May the departed souls Rest In Peace.
Reply Recommend 0
PakPower
Jun 07, 2021 11:21am
The tracks in Sindh are some of the most dilapidated ever and looters always plunder them for scrap. I won't be surprised if investigation found that the derailment occured due to a damaged track.
Reply Recommend 0
Subhi
Jun 07, 2021 11:23am
First my sincere condolences to the precious lives lost. No criticism can justify the life lost in this accident. The in-competent railway ministry is to be blamed for these types of accidents scores of lives are lost due to failure from the department. The safety of railways was never a priority for the ministry. If there is no funds to run the railways, please do not play with the lives of the people. Shut the train services till its safe to travel for common people.
Reply Recommend 0
DR. zaid ahmad al-muhaisen - jordan
Jun 07, 2021 11:31am
Sad news - we pray mercy for the victims and for the injured a speedy recovery
Reply Recommend 0
Faisal
Jun 07, 2021 11:34am
When owners of transportation companies are made BIG WIGS in Railways Ministry, what should we expect.
Reply Recommend 0
Faisal
Jun 07, 2021 11:35am
When owners of transportation companies are made Bigwigs in Railways Ministry, what else should we expect. Railways minister should have resigned
Reply Recommend 0
asif
Jun 07, 2021 11:37am
when is the railways minister resigning?
Reply Recommend 0
Indian from US
Jun 07, 2021 11:46am
Very sad news. RIP.
Reply Recommend 0
Hani_Layyah
Jun 07, 2021 11:47am
@Murad, well sheikh rasheed is not a railway minister from past many months. .
Reply Recommend 0
Maxx
Jun 07, 2021 11:47am
The past and present railway minsters should be held responsible for this disaster!
Reply Recommend 0
Vika
Jun 07, 2021 11:51am
#1 in train accidents in the world is still India. No one close to their record.
Reply Recommend 0
Iqbal Hadi Zaidi
Jun 07, 2021 11:51am
What inquiry, I dare ask? As per Jang, Tariq Latif, DS, Sukkur 2 months before wrote a letter that some portion of track, which includes the place of the accident, needs immediate repairs but alas none listened. Dig out SD Tariq letter and check how many hands the letter passed through and arrest the whole lot and put them behind bars for gross negligence on their part. Had sky split apart if PM Imran himself had flown to the place to boost moral of those effected? zaidi4merdiplomat@hotmail.com
Reply Recommend 0
Dvs
Jun 07, 2021 11:51am
RIP
Reply Recommend 0
AD
Jun 07, 2021 11:54am
What kind of sh!t country we are living in. Human lives are equal to insect's life is. And it will continue.
Reply Recommend 0
Rzk
Jun 07, 2021 11:56am
Why all accidents happen in sindh. Really sad!!
Reply Recommend 0
Syed Ali
Jun 07, 2021 11:58am
Poor management and no accountability. Families of deceased persons should be paid at least twenty lacs rupees each.This is, how government can be punished.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Jun 07, 2021 12:04pm
Railway needs professional appointees as head, not political ones.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Jun 07, 2021 12:06pm
@Murad, It is time for Sheikh Rasheed to resign. It has been enough of the accidents during the tenure, and it appears that there is no accountability in PTI. Sheikh is probably too powerful for Imran Khan to question? Update yourself, shk Rashid is interior minister, not railway minister anymore, for quite some time,now.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Jun 07, 2021 12:07pm
@Science, Improve infrastructure of the railway, this type of accident used to happen 30 years back. Upgrade of infrastructure funds are tied up in Avenfield house, London and Dubai hills.
Reply Recommend 0
Iqbal Hadi Zaidi
Jun 07, 2021 12:11pm
What inquiry I dare ask? As per Jang, Tariq Latif, DS, Sukkur 2 months before wrote a letter that some portion of track, which includes the place of the accident, needs immediate repairs but alas none listened. Dig out SD Tariq letter and check how many hands the letter passed through and arrest the whole lot and put them behind bars for gross negligence on their part. Had sky split apart if PM Imran himself had flown to the place to boost moral of those effected? zaidi4merdiplomat@hotmail.com
Reply Recommend 0
Nadia
Jun 07, 2021 12:14pm
Why do I miss someone called Nawaz..?
Reply Recommend 0
GhasTrack
Jun 07, 2021 12:14pm
Very sad news! Condolences to the aggrieved families!!
Reply Recommend 0
John
Jun 07, 2021 12:20pm
@Zak , But Zillions of people have died in accidents during SR's tenure as railway minster...no accountability...no one can touch him...he has become an embarrassment for the entire system!
Reply Recommend 0
Tofique Ahmed
Jun 07, 2021 12:20pm
There should be no regret ,pakistanis has become habitual of these killings.Our largest share of budget is spent on defence but people are killed in the state due to degraded infrastructure.State is for people ,state should protect them
Reply Recommend 0
ramana
Jun 07, 2021 12:21pm
Very very sad news. RIP.
Reply Recommend 0
Wahid Akhram
Jun 07, 2021 12:22pm
@Murlidhar Nair : Who are you?
Reply Recommend 0
AinOther
Jun 07, 2021 12:25pm
I don't understand whether the damage is caused by collision or applying emergency brake. Good bye dear people..
Reply Recommend 0
Blenders Pride
Jun 07, 2021 12:29pm
Accept condolence from India...Om Shanti.
Reply Recommend 0
Parvez
Jun 07, 2021 12:34pm
......where did all the millions go that were to be spent on new signal systems etc to upgrade the railways ?
Reply Recommend 0
Sher Shah
Jun 07, 2021 12:39pm
Reality is there'll be more accidents in future, more innocent people'll die, there'll be more investigations with the same result. We have learnt nothing from previous tragedies and nothing is likely to change.
Reply Recommend 0
Chrís Dăń
Jun 07, 2021 12:40pm
A Breaking News all over the world. RIP victims. Will CM sindh resign?
Reply Recommend 0
Chrís Dăń
Jun 07, 2021 12:40pm
@Ibrahim, Sindh ztransport Minister deals in Sindh.
Reply Recommend 0
Pops
Jun 07, 2021 12:41pm
@Vika, Does that make you feel better about the loss of 30 souls? Get a life.
Reply Recommend 0
Sher Shah
Jun 07, 2021 12:47pm
In 1980's there was a train crash in New Zealand. Prime minister Robert Muldoon was the first person to reach the crash site. We are devoid of leadership.
Reply Recommend 0
Shahzad
Jun 07, 2021 12:59pm
@Farooq, Keep it up
Reply Recommend 0
WARRIs
Jun 07, 2021 01:25pm
All bad things happen in Sindh… why??
Reply Recommend 0
Mahmood
Jun 07, 2021 01:27pm
Did anyone notice the abject silence, indeed complete absence from the news, of Interior Minister, Sheikh Rashid - who was formerly in charge of the Ministry of Railways, until about a month ago?? He has no concerns about this accident, no comments on it and no assurances to provide even as Minister of Interior. But he can go all the way to Saudi Arabia and Kuwait to talk about visas for Pakistanis - while Pakistanis are dying at home! Such an incompetent bunch with misplaed priorities.
Reply Recommend 0
ComfortablyNumb
Jun 07, 2021 01:27pm
Not a single good news since this government took over. Not saying, the one's who came before them were any good or any efficient. That's not even the argument here. The argument is the "Tabdeeli" the change, the positive difference that we were to experience under IK government (as per their claims). All lies and deceit. They're actually worse. Incompetence and habitual liars can only take us this far.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmed
Jun 07, 2021 01:30pm
@Nadia, the track is more than 40 years old. In the last 40 years, Nawaz sharif became PM 3 times and he couldn’t upgrade it. I cant blame him. I blame the system.
Reply Recommend 0
Usman
Jun 07, 2021 01:37pm
Expected Statement from the likes of Firdaus Ashiq And Shahbaz Gill of PTI: Its All Because of NS...Just like was the tragedy of 1971 and so on...
Reply Recommend 0
Iqbal Hadi Zaidi
Jun 07, 2021 01:40pm
My goodness! I salute Dawn for spelling out details of railway train accidents for the last two decades i.e.2002 to 2012. PM Imran took over in 2018 and therefore from that date till now 169 people have been killed in railway train accidents which is much higher in percentage wise if compared with the accidents for 17 years from 2002 till 2017 whereby 295 people lost their lives on the same account. The figures itself speak aloud and PM must now take stern action. zaidi4merdiplomat@hotmail.com
Reply Recommend 0
Jahampanah
Jun 07, 2021 01:43pm
May their soul Rest In Peace.
Reply Recommend 0
VG
Jun 07, 2021 02:25pm
Condolences from India!
Reply Recommend 0
syed baqar ahsan
Jun 07, 2021 03:00pm
this is not a accident it is organised sabotage
Reply Recommend 0
Sahibzada Mazhar Nisar
Jun 07, 2021 06:46pm
Heart-wrenching!
Reply Recommend 0
Simba
Jun 07, 2021 06:49pm
This accident typifies the abject state of affairs in Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Zunaira Azeem Chaudhry
Jun 07, 2021 07:08pm
This is very horrible attack accident train wrecker, Ghotki district of upper Sindh. So very sad hear to news now a morning news different tv channels
Reply Recommend 0
Syed
Jun 07, 2021 07:09pm
Pakistan has a terrible time-record of train accidents. It's about time Pakistan modernized its railways, and operational efficiency with new equipment and better training.
Reply Recommend 0

