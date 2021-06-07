Dawn Logo

Unicef concerned over landmine blasts along Afghan border

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished June 7, 2021 - Updated June 7, 2021 09:04am
The United Nations Children’s Emergency Fund (Unicef) has expressed its deep concern over recent incidents of landmine explosions in various parts of Pakistan. —Reuters/File
ISLAMABAD: The United Nations Children’s Emergency Fund (Unicef) has expressed its deep concern over recent incidents of landmine explosions in various parts of Pakistan, resulting in the deaths of and injuries to children.

“Unicef is deeply concerned by the death of three children, age 10 to 16, who were reportedly killed in the detonation of a landmine in South Waziristan, one of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s merged districts along the Afghan border, on Tuesday. Another two children were seriously injured in the blast which took place in the village of Tungi Badinzai in Ladha Union Council,” said Aida Girma, Unicef representative in Pakistan, in a statement here on Sunday.

According to media, a boy was critically injured, and a girl maimed, in two separate landmines explosions which occurred in South Waziristan earlier this week.

On Thursday, three children were reportedly killed in the explosion of an abandoned hand grenade which they had picked while playing outside their homes in Quetta. The grenade detonated as they played with it.

“We offer our heartfelt sympathy to the families affected by these horrific incidents and share hopes for the recovery of the children who survived,” said Ms Girma.

“No child should fall victim to landmines or explosive remnants of war. Unicef will continue to support the government of Pakistan in mine risk education to raise awareness on the risks posed by landmines and explosives among children and families living in crisis-affected areas. It is equally important to continue clearing minefields and to rehabilitate and reintegrate those who have survived accidents,” she said.

Children are particularly at risk from unexploded ordnance and landmines, which they can mistake for toys.

Published in Dawn, June 7th, 2021

shabash
Jun 07, 2021 09:19am
Children are innocent, it is beyond the bear to see them being killed or injured in detonation of landmines.
Xitler
Jun 07, 2021 11:07am
Dark grey
AA
Jun 07, 2021 11:30am
UNICEF stands for "The United Nations Children's Fund", and not "The United Nations Children’s Emergency Fund"
Ismail
Jun 07, 2021 11:49am
Its bad but we do have limited options to defend.
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jun 07, 2021 02:38pm
What has the United Nations and its subsidiary UNICEF done to eliminate land mines on the Pak-Afghan border which in essence represent the legacy of the 1979 Russian military invasion of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan? Rest as they say is history.
