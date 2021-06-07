Dawn Logo

Order to make judges’ perks, privileges public hailed

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished June 7, 2021 - Updated June 7, 2021 09:11am
This file photo shows PPP's secretary general Farhatullah Babar. —DawnNewsTV/File
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party secretary general Farhatullah Babar has welcomed the decision of Pakistan Information Commission (PIC) declaring that information about pension, perks, privileges and post-retirement benefits, including plots allotted in government schemes, falls in the category of public information and should be provided to the public under the Right to Information (RTI) Act.

The PIC order of June 2 available on the commission’s website is authored by information commissioner Zahid Abdullah on a petition moved by over 30 activists of the Women Action Forum from all over the country who had earlier been denied it.

“The PIC order is a giant step forward in ensuring transparency and accountability in all institutions without favour or fear,” Mr Babar said in a statement here on Sunday.

The order said the exercise of constitutional right of citizens to seek information under the RTI law did not amount to curtailing independence of judiciary nor it amounted to executive oversight of the judiciary.

Peoples Party terms it a giant step forward in ensuring transparency in all institutions

Referring to some letter from the office of Supreme Court registrar, the order said it was administrative in nature and not a judicial verdict.

Mr Babar said that in the absence of clear-cut judicial orders, the PIC had made a correct and courageous determination that would always stand out as first line in any backgrounder about the commission. He reminded that under the RTI Act parliament and courts were also public bodies and required to provide specific information under it when demanded.

He said the judiciary had upheld the rule of law and expressed the hope that it would also accept the PIC decision.

“The glory of the judiciary lies in interpreting law and the Constitution in a manner that strengthened all democratic institutions and not merely that of the judiciary,” he said. “The PIC order of June 2 will also send right signals to the defence establishment which has been denying information sought from it under the RTI Act.”

The categories of information to be proactively disclosed under the Act are not in conflict with the independence of the judiciary, the PIC order said.

The PIC held that if citizens’ right of access to information in matters of public importance pertaining to superior judiciary is restricted on the grounds that it would impact its independence and core functions, the same grounds would be relevant in the case of all public institutions.

About the declaration of assets of judges and their family members, the PIC order said it was for parliament to enact legislation and not for the commission.

The PIC order also said the information sought should have been available with the law and justice ministry in the form of official notifications and should have been placed on its website as required under Section 5 of the Act.

It also held that the voluntary provision of information by Justice Qazi Faez Isa recently cannot be equated with legally binding requirements for all justices under the Act.

Published in Dawn, June 7th, 2021

Comments (27)
Tahir Raouf
Jun 07, 2021 09:20am
Why the perks and privileges be given to all those in service and post retirement when they all are taking hefty salaries and pensions. All these like usage of electricity units, cell and phone charges, gas units, entertainments etc and allowing of servants be withdrawn with immediate effect
Reply Recommend 0
Babu
Jun 07, 2021 09:55am
Good Also make all compensation and perks of army personnel public.
Reply Recommend 0
Novoice
Jun 07, 2021 10:16am
Excellent! Judges, Generals and all Parliamentarians should have to declare wealth returns publically.
Reply Recommend 0
Observer
Jun 07, 2021 10:19am
In our society only the innocent, the law abiding, the tax paying, hard working and honest people suffer. Those with connections, those with ill intentions, those with power, those with clout and money simply do what they want. This is what the ground reality is.
Reply Recommend 0
Fahd
Jun 07, 2021 10:25am
Completely agree
Reply Recommend 0
khalid
Jun 07, 2021 10:35am
Excellent decision. Judges and overall judiciary are given too many perks and salaries beyond anyone's dreams. Why??? Why the judges are given so much?? Still the corruption is rampant in Pakistan's Judicial System.
Reply Recommend 0
khalid
Jun 07, 2021 10:35am
@Novoice, Agree 100%.
Reply Recommend 0
Threat Alert
Jun 07, 2021 10:38am
Right decision. No one should be above the law. Not even judges.
Reply Recommend 0
Threat Alert
Jun 07, 2021 10:41am
Generals, judges, bureaucrats, and politicians should be made under the public scrutiny. Their characters and integrity is critical to the security, success, and well being of the nation.
Reply Recommend 0
Khan Da Bannu
Jun 07, 2021 10:44am
I hope COAS would take the initiative himself, and will share the complete details regarding the end of service benefits of the top tier personnel. It's about time that the citizens are apprised of all what's been paid to our servicemen.
Reply Recommend 0
Arfeen Khan
Jun 07, 2021 10:45am
No one is scared cow..... Judges are public servant and this info should and must be declared publicly.
Reply Recommend 0
Shamshad
Jun 07, 2021 10:47am
You should also demand revelation of retirement benefits of Minister .Prime minister President ,Chief minister ,and development fund used for projects by provinces,
Reply Recommend 0
Hassaan
Jun 07, 2021 10:57am
Judges are being put under a thumb. About time parliamentarians and generals declare assets too. But it’s doubtful it will ever happen. After all it’s beloved Pakistan and nothing is ever as it seems
Reply Recommend 0
SAB
Jun 07, 2021 11:02am
All these petitioners are personal friends of Zahid Abdullah!
Reply Recommend 0
F Nawaz
Jun 07, 2021 11:14am
Watching.
Reply Recommend 0
Hassan Jamil
Jun 07, 2021 11:36am
Transparency is key to any true democracy. This should be expanded to all public servants including armed forces, bureaucrats and law makers.
Reply Recommend 0
MisbahNomani
Jun 07, 2021 11:37am
What about assets of army officials? People are also interested to find out the sources and amount of their wealth.
Reply Recommend 0
Loyal Pakistani
Jun 07, 2021 11:37am
The must be done with army offices, right from captain to Lt. General. Their salaries, perks and petion including perks be made public !
Reply Recommend 0
Ismail
Jun 07, 2021 11:47am
Plot post retirement; on what planet we are living on. Poor is suffering and rich is getting richer even after retirement.
Reply Recommend 0
Chrís Dăń
Jun 07, 2021 12:43pm
Indeed,I am extremely interested in knowing how my tax money is spent and I know Judiciery definitely gets a big chunk of my hard earned tax money
Reply Recommend 0
Uzair
Jun 07, 2021 12:44pm
Take away just two things, and things would radically improve in Pakistan. First, opacity, or lack of transparency. Too many things are classified, for no good reason. Second, strict abiding of conflict of interest principle. Most government appointments, political or otherwise have a significant conflict of interest that is ignored.
Reply Recommend 0
Lucid
Jun 07, 2021 01:08pm
Indeed! a step in right direction
Reply Recommend 0
Mustafa
Jun 07, 2021 01:51pm
More important is the disclosed of Brigadier level and above?
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jun 07, 2021 02:25pm
Too little, too late.
Reply Recommend 0
Justice For All
Jun 07, 2021 02:28pm
For the sake of transparency please include the back handers often paid by certain political persons to force judgments in their favor.
Reply Recommend 0
Mansur Ul Haque
Jun 07, 2021 02:47pm
Very nice to know that pensions and other facilities of retired judges will be made public. Pensions and perks of retired military personnel, retired President, prime ministers, governor's, Chief Ministers must be made public and at this hour of need cut must be applied.
Reply Recommend 0
Khan1
Jun 07, 2021 06:39pm
Now it is time to make military generals' perks, privileges, and benefits at the time of retirement public too.
Reply Recommend 0

