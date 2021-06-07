Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | June 07, 2021

Field General Court Martial provides limited space to examine mala fide behind prosecution

Nasir IqbalPublished June 7, 2021 - Updated June 7, 2021 09:14am
In such cases the high court should not attempt to search for “a contra view of evidence” competently recorded during the court martial, the judgement said. — Photo courtesy SC website/File
In such cases the high court should not attempt to search for “a contra view of evidence” competently recorded during the court martial, the judgement said. — Photo courtesy SC website/File

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court has reiterated an earlier ruling and held that the findings of a Field General Court Martial (FGCM) have a very limited space to explore hypothesis of any mala fide lurking behind the prosecution or that its proceedings were without jurisdiction.

“The parameters authoritatively settled by this Court to examine the vires of a finding/sentence recorded by a Court Martial provide a limited space to examine hypothesis of any mala fide lurking behind the prosecution or any juridical flaw in holding of the Court Martial that may be viewed as coram non judice or without jurisdiction,” observed Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed in a five-page judgement he has authored.

In such cases the high court should not attempt to search for “a contra view of evidence” competently recorded during the court martial, the judgement said.

Justice Ahmed was a member of a three-judge Supreme Court bench headed by Justice Mushir Alam that had taken up an appeal by Lt Asim Bashir against the Jan 26, 2018 judgement of the Lahore High Court.

SC rules on Lt Bashir’s appeal against a judgement of the Lahore High Court

To substantiate its viewpoint, the court’s order cited a number of previous judgements and observed that official acts, protected by statutory presumption of being intra vires, cannot be readily branded as being actuated by considerations tainted with mala fide.

Justice Ahmed emphasised the exercise of jurisdiction by the functionaries of the republic, vested in them by law, to accomplish a statutory purpose, adding that these deserve full faith and credit.

“Contra allegations must qualify falsification test on the strength of material capable of objective verification; a bald accusation merits no consideration,” the judgement said, adding that the officers who carried out the exercise did not appear to have an axe to grind and conclusions drawn by them were irresistibly based upon the preponderance of evidence and that they by virtue of their ranks validly constituted FGCM.

“Thus the allegation of coram non judice is nothing than a far cry in circumstances,” Justice Ahmed observed. The view taken by the Judge-in-Chamber of the high court was in accord with the law and called for no interference.

While representing the petitioner, S.A. Mahmood Khan Saddozai had contended during the hearings that the FGCM was not convened at the proper venue as contemplated by provisions of the Pakistan Army Act, 1952 as the petitioner had since been transferred to another station.

Thus the entire exercise was a “nullity in the eye of law”. Also, the offence was of a civil nature, a position confirmed by separate trial of petitioner’s mother, namely Nigar, in regular jurisdiction. Moreover, the convening officer could not have remitted the case for reconsideration of the evidence and thus the entire exercise suffered from the taints of mala fide and being coram non judice and, therefore, liable to be set aside, the counsel had contended.

The petitioner was accused of attempting to murder Naveeda Gohar, aged 24/25, on Feb 4, 2010. The incident was reported to police by her husband Major Syed Afaq Ahmed, who along with the petitioner also named his mother as suspect.

The injured breathed her last on Feb 23, 2010. The DNA profile was found to be compatible with the petitioner’s specimens to conclusively confirm the carnal liaison. The refusal of proposal by the petitioner, prior to deceased’s marriage with the complainant, was cited as motive for the crime.

The petitioner was taken into custody by the army authorities the same day and was presented before the FGCM convened at Bahawalpur Cantonment, where the accused was indicted for homicide and fornication.

Later, the convening authority/General Officer Commanding through its order of Aug 13, 2011, after revisiting the evidence, convicted the accused of homicide and sentenced him to imprisonment for life.

Published in Dawn, June 7th, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (3)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
anon
Jun 07, 2021 12:06pm
he is lucky he got only life imprisonment for his crimes. Court Martials are not so merciful as Courts. Keep pushing the matter and they or Courts may revisit the sentence and convert imprisonment to death sentence
Reply Recommend 0
John
Jun 07, 2021 12:26pm
The term of serving chief should be limited to only one term; two terms are inefficient for decision making at the top and unfair to other generals in the pipeline!
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jun 07, 2021 03:03pm
Contra view of evidence means view against, opposite or contrasting the evidence.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Judicial jugglery
Updated 07 Jun 2021

Judicial jugglery

When the additional justices are not confirmed, it imposes a cost on the public.

Editorial

07 Jun 2021

Politics of numbers

WITH parliament going into budget session this week, the government and the opposition are preparing for some ...
Kashmir road map
Updated 07 Jun 2021

Kashmir road map

The Pakistan-India relationship is an incredibly complicated one.
07 Jun 2021

Advocating jirgas

GOVERNMENT representatives must choose their words carefully; they should not appear to be taking a stance contrary...
Drastic vaccine step
Updated 06 Jun 2021

Drastic vaccine step

THE Sindh government’s decision to make Covid-19 vaccinations mandatory and to block the salaries of government...
06 Jun 2021

Payment to IPPs

THE government has finally paid the first tranche of the outstanding bills of 20 independent power producers out of...
06 Jun 2021

Traces of Bollywood

LAST week, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Directorate of Archaeology & Museums finally took possession, after much back...