Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | June 07, 2021

Vehicles, offices in Bahria Town set ablaze

Shazia Hasan | Imtiaz AliPublished June 7, 2021 - Updated June 7, 2021 08:41am
POLICE arrive as smoke billows from buildings in Bahria Town on Sunday.—PPI
POLICE arrive as smoke billows from buildings in Bahria Town on Sunday.—PPI

• Teargas shells, rubber bullets used to disperse mob, dozens held
• SAC protests against demolition of villages, land grabbing
• Protesters say arsonists don’t belong to SAC

KARACHI: Two international fast food franchises, several vehicles, a showroom and two offices of estate agents were set on fire in Bahria Town Karachi (BTK) on Sunday after a mob forced its way through the main gate during a protest by the Sindh Action Committee (SAC) against the mega housing project.

Police resorted to teargas shelling and fired rubber bullets to control the situation that turned ugly after thousands of people arrived at the housing project from different parts of the province to stage a peaceful protest against ‘land grabbing’, ‘forced eviction of locals’ and ‘demolition of villages’ in the name of development.

The protesters, however, refused to accept any blame for the trouble, alleging that the BTK staff themselves got hold of some nationalist party flags and set fire to the main gate, the Business Trade Centre, the car showroom, vehicles, motorcycles, and other property on their own to give another colour to their peaceful protest.

As the SAC had given a call for sit-in outside the main gate of BTK on the M-9 motorway in advance, police had already placed containers on roads and temporary barriers to prevent the protesters from getting close to the BTK gate.

‘Halo halo [proceed proceed] Bahria Town’ was the main slogan that attracted thouands of people from not just Karachi but other parts of Sindh, including Thatta, Jamshoro, Sukkur, Larkana and Hyderabad, to the protest. There were also plans for holding simultaneous sit-ins in the UK and US to raise the issue of the indigenous of Sindh and the snatching away of their ancestral lands.

However, when the police attempted to stop SAC leaders, intellectuals, rights activists and others travelling in caravan of vehicles from moving close to BTK, they staged a sit-in on the highway, affecting heavy traffic flow, officials said.

Witnesses said suddenly protesters started removing barriers and reached the main gate while policemen deployed there did not stop thousands of protesters. The situation worsened as a mob then forced its way through the main gate and set fire to it as well as offices, restaurants, showroom and other property, triggering fear and panic among the residents.

In other acts of vandalism, the glass of offices were smashed with rocks and sticks besides a bank and an ATM were reportedly looted.

Fire brigade official later said they managed to control blaze at five to six places in BTK with the help of five fire tenders.

As arson acts continued for nearly half an hour, there was retaliation from the law enforcement agencies in the form of tear gas, water cannons, rubber bullets, baton charge, arrests etc., which also resulted in several injuries. Many women and children who were also taking part in the protest and sit-in fell unconscious. Many were taken into custody and were still at the Gadap Town Police Station till the filing of this report.

Police version

A senior police officer requesting anonymity told Dawn that around 8,000-10,000 protesters arrived and removed temporary barriers before more than 100 of them entered BTK. The police said as per their strategy policemen were unarmed to prevent ‘collateral damage’. Therefore, no casualty took place while the police managed to detain around 80-90 persons and FIRs would be registered against them, said the officer.

The officer regretted that the provincial administration or the ruling party had not made any effort to hold talks with SAC leaders before their arrival. He also disclosed that the Malir deputy commissioner had made efforts at the highest level of the government, asking them to engage the protest organizers in talks, without success. “No one was willing in the govt. or the ruling party in Sindh to hold talks with the protesters as two high-ups in the PPP were pole apart on the BTK issue,” the officer believed.

Residents’ anger

BTK residents called it an act of terror as thousands of people entered the residential areas and allegedly looted valuables from a whole building. They claimed that the people were armed and set fire to a plaza while there was no police or Rangers personnel for their protection. The residents wondered what sort of land victims were those who subjected them to such terror and violence.

SAC stance

SAC chief Syed Jalal Mehmood Shah told the media that the people who indulged in violence had nothing to do with his party, claiming that the SAC was not involved in the violence.

He said miscreants by indulging in violent acts tried to give different colour to their peaceful struggle.

Another SAC leader, Dr Qadir Magsi, told the media that there was a possibility of chemical use for the arson attacks and blamed the elements who were known to use chemicals for arson attacks in the past in Karachi for the latest act of violence.

The leaders said that before their arrival at the venue, their workers were stopped in different districts and they had to stage protests on the highways before reaching BTK.

Earlier talking to media, SAC leaders Syed Jalal Mehmood Shah, Dr Qadir Magsi, Sanan Qureshi, Zain Shah, Riaz Chandio and others demanded removal of the Sindh government for ‘failing to protect lands of Sindh’. They said BTK had been built ‘illegally’.

Vowing to resist the BTK’s alleged moves to demolish old villages, the leaders said mega housing projects on the motorway were aimed at bringing a demographic change in the province turning the Sindhis into ‘minority’.

“It is colonisation of Sindh by wealthy businessmen, which we reject,” said Syed Zain Shah of Sindh United Party.

“The people of Sindh are the rightful owners of their lands. They want their lands back, they want their rivers back,” said Jagdish Ahuja, also of Sindh United Party.

Later in the evening, SAC leadership after an urgent meeting held a press conference in Jamshoro and gave a call for province-wide protests on June 9 and a sit-in outside Sindh Assembly against arrest of their workers during the protest against BTK.

Jalal Mahmood Shah, Dr Magsi, Sajjad Chandio, Zain Shah, Riaz Chandio, Masroor Shah and others congratulated the people on the ‘successful protest’ against BTK and said violence was part of a conspiracy against their protest.

Attempt to sabotage peace

Minister for information Nasir Husain Shah and adviser to chief minister Nisar Ahmed Khuhro at a presser alleged that the protestors resorted to arson acts during their protest outside the BTK.

The PPP leaders said the buildings in the BTK were damaged due to fire incidents, which “was an attempt to sabotage peace”.

“The protesters took law into their hands,” Mr Khuhro said, adding that they also blocked traffic on the highway that was clearly an ‘illegal act’.

Governor praises Rangers

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail expressed his regrets over the BTK incident, asking as to why the IG police did not take steps when the protest had been announced several days ago.

He said timely action by the DG Rangers prevented the city from big tragedy. “DG Rangers ensured steps as per professional requirements, which was appreciable.

“The BTK administration should resolve its issues as soon as possible so that the citizens can live in peace and tranquillity,” the governor observed.

Published in Dawn, June 7th, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (72)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
F-16
Jun 07, 2021 08:49am
What is the definition of terror?
Reply Recommend 0
Saleha Majid
Jun 07, 2021 08:57am
1. A shear act of creating terror for residents of Bahria Town.Do our Sindhi brethren think this kind of protest shall deter their own higher ups who have already granted permission to develop land. 2.I guess our Sindhi brethren do not know the meaning of "peaceful".As a nation we know two extremes,either have both the hands joined begging for mercy from the powerful wadeiras n chaudharis or picking up sticks and hitting senselessly as a show of power to the ones in a weaker position than us.
Reply Recommend 0
Same One
Jun 07, 2021 08:58am
Corrupt Sind government fearing an end to its loot started and mobilized this terrorist group to attack innocent civilians. Media is reporting it after a day. PM and everyone else is silent, and why? All those 5-6000 people must be put in jail and tries under terrorist acts. Bahria Town was not built overnight. Zardari and his cronies sold this to Bahria Town years ago and now they want anarchy in the city again. Does it happen in any other country except Palestine and Indian occupied Kashmir??
Reply Recommend 0
rehaan
Jun 07, 2021 09:00am
Punjabis now want to capture Sindh!!
Reply Recommend 0
Sindh Khappay
Jun 07, 2021 09:02am
PPP is one of the main conspirator and abettor of Bahria town. Illegal occupation by zardari and Malik Riaz shows the same image as seen in Kashmir and Palestine.
Reply Recommend 0
Asif Malik
Jun 07, 2021 09:03am
The price of palace bahria town made for bhuttos and Zardaris, paid by Sindhis. Imran Khan needs to be ashamed of themselves for not taking action or speaking about this colonization
Reply Recommend 0
Syed
Jun 07, 2021 09:07am
Ban Jiay Sindh Party and PPP goons! This act of terror can never be tolerated!
Reply Recommend 0
Syed
Jun 07, 2021 09:07am
Ban Jiay Sindh Party and PPP goons, this act of terror can never be tolerated at any cost!
Reply Recommend 0
Umair Khan
Jun 07, 2021 09:11am
Villagers was on right but the way of protest put them on wrong side. It doesn’t mean that BTK allowed for land grabbing.
Reply Recommend 0
Jalbani Baloch
Jun 07, 2021 09:19am
Protest is right but violence cannot be a form of it to be accepted at all. The LEAs must have acted in time to prevent the loss of property despite the fact that a large number of police was deployed there, who acted there as helpless. The Govt. must apprehend violators and also charge police for not acting in time to avoid the ransacking and destruction of property.
Reply Recommend 0
Daniel
Jun 07, 2021 09:23am
BTK is a curse on Sindh. It needs to be completely removed and sent back to Islamabad.
Reply Recommend 0
Shamshad
Jun 07, 2021 09:24am
Why they were allowed to gather there coming all the way in the procession, it cannot happened without the support of Separatist element within PPP ,there was campaign was going on in social media and the language which was used by Altaf Hussain was used by leaders during protest .Will the govt. take action the way it was taken against MQM. .some of leaders of nationalist present there had a tinted past 1988 Hyderabad massacre
Reply Recommend 0
Mirza
Jun 07, 2021 09:25am
These hooligans did the same thing (worse) when Muhtarma Bhutto was assassinated . Thousand of trucks, banks were burnt down. Musharraf was the president and all the forces (army, rangers and police) were just spectators. These people have to to be educated that all land is sold and it belongs to owners not any group whether sindhi, punjabi, pashtoon, balocjh or muhajir
Reply Recommend 0
Maxx
Jun 07, 2021 09:32am
Sequence of events...CM Sindh speaks against Islamabad...next day....BT taken over by forced brought from interior Sindh....a day after...a train derails in Sindh....just connect the dots...and one gets the picture!
Reply Recommend 0
A
Jun 07, 2021 09:45am
PML-N workers will not burn their own project. Who is against PML N?
Reply Recommend 0
Rashid Ishaq
Jun 07, 2021 09:47am
Till late night Media was calling it a private housing society
Reply Recommend 0
Babu
Jun 07, 2021 09:54am
Bahria has been encroaching on properties for years. Isnt that a form of terror?
Reply Recommend 0
MollaBux
Jun 07, 2021 09:54am
PPP/Zardari's phase one of the preparation for the next election using the Sindh card!
Reply Recommend 0
Critic
Jun 07, 2021 09:56am
Malik Riaz did this to get Sympathy after selling of 30,000 of illegal Plots and to occupy more land.
Reply Recommend 0
momtaz
Jun 07, 2021 09:56am
@F-16, remaining silent and allow government land to be illegally occupied dumhead!
Reply Recommend 0
ENGR Hamid Shafiq
Jun 07, 2021 10:02am
Action has an equal reaction but in opposite direction
Reply Recommend 0
Haider Shaikh
Jun 07, 2021 10:02am
Indigenous people are angry at the nexus of PPP government and Malik Riaz who have grabbed local lands and the killing of indigenous people. The state terrorism was legal when police and Malik Riyaz's guards killed the local people. The videos went viral on social media.
Reply Recommend 0
Punjabis Chronicles
Jun 07, 2021 10:03am
The onus of responsibility lies on PPP led Sindh Administration, which failed stop the arsonist at the first place. They deliberately avoid to impose writ of the government, and let the goons to destroy hard earned property of Karachiiites. This is the defining moment to empower the local governments, and let them protect themselves by their own police force, as Sindh Police grossly failed. The Governor Sindh must take Federal Govt on board for next action.
Reply Recommend 0
Ansari
Jun 07, 2021 10:05am
No one took heed when BT was doing the same.
Reply Recommend 0
Umair Ahmed
Jun 07, 2021 10:06am
Sindhis are expert in vandalizing. Do you remember 27-12-2007?
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption
Jun 07, 2021 10:08am
Bunch of hooligans damaged public property and caused terror among the residents of Bahria. Why didn’t they protest in front of Zardari’s house ?
Reply Recommend 0
Observer
Jun 07, 2021 10:08am
Development is much more difficult, time consuming, more resources intensive, more holistic, than what individuals who have power, money, and influence think. Land is considered a huge asset in our country. Take this incident as a serious matter. Justice should not only be done it should be seen to be done. When justice is not done and not seen to be done people resort to other means.
Reply Recommend 0
Abdul QAYYUM
Jun 07, 2021 10:09am
@F-16, Definition of terro = India
Reply Recommend 0
Moiz
Jun 07, 2021 10:09am
Finally media got the courage to report the incident
Reply Recommend 0
Sharjeel Syed
Jun 07, 2021 10:10am
@rehaan, No one is more damaging to Sind then the local themselves
Reply Recommend 0
Abdullah
Jun 07, 2021 10:15am
@rehaan, the bhuttos already sold sindh to bharia town dear.we punjabis made sure that either he goes to jail or he runs away and when he ran sindh welcomed him.time to feed the parasite you welcomed.
Reply Recommend 0
John
Jun 07, 2021 10:20am
@MollaBux, Islamabad has been very soft to these corrupt of the corrupt, hence this outcome!
Reply Recommend 0
Fahd
Jun 07, 2021 10:24am
Arrest the SAC leadership and make them Pay for the damage done
Reply Recommend 0
Threat Alert
Jun 07, 2021 10:35am
This is an act of terrorism. PPP government is an abject failure.
Reply Recommend 0
Usman
Jun 07, 2021 10:35am
Bahria town is like Israel. Grab the land, and sell it to third party settlers from abroad. The way media is reporting, it smells like it was staged. (Because bahria town too has 'deep pockets') Dont know if sindhi villagers will have their land back, ever. Usman, Lahore
Reply Recommend 0
Sindh Wasi
Jun 07, 2021 10:45am
If this is not terrorism then what it is? The nationalist party must be declared a proscribed outfit without any delay.
Reply Recommend 0
Sindh
Jun 07, 2021 10:47am
Punjabis will never be allowed in sindh.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed Kamal
Jun 07, 2021 10:51am
There should have been a prominent headline on top of this news item. THIS ARTICLES CONTAINS numerous ASSERTIONS EXCEPT TRUTH. Fake parties (JQSM) making fake claims about property that isn't theirs at all. "Indigenous People": There is no such category of citizens in Pakistan's constitution. There are citizens of every age, gender, race, religion, vocation, profession, and so on, but no indigenous people. Terrorists-Anarchists'-Hooligans have borrowed a word to disguise them selves.
Reply Recommend 0
loyalist
Jun 07, 2021 10:51am
Can anyone tell me what these guys (Jalal Mahmood Shah, Dr Magsi, Sajjad Chandio, Zain Shah, Riaz Chandio, Masroor Shah etc) did for the welfare, prosperity and progress of people of sindh (in their own constituencies/areas) for the last several years.
Reply Recommend 0
Emraan UK
Jun 07, 2021 10:51am
A shameful act by villagers.If they are poor, it's their fault .I cannot understand why we Pakistanis do not digest the success of other fellow Pakistanis .Every successful man /woman is humiliated in this country .If someone has a problem with BTK take them to court but this behaviour of destroying the property is unacceptable .
Reply Recommend 0
F Nawaz
Jun 07, 2021 10:55am
Who did what, will get murkier.
Reply Recommend 0
Raza
Jun 07, 2021 10:55am
@rehaan, it has nothing to do with Punjabis. You should be honest in admitting that it is rulers of Sindh who are responsible for selling land.
Reply Recommend 0
Arsalan Alvi
Jun 07, 2021 11:02am
@Daniel, The only curse of sind are its sub nationalist parties
Reply Recommend 0
Athar
Jun 07, 2021 11:06am
@Same One, Its reaction time.. what they did with innocent people by grabing their land illegally, destroying their homes. If that was justified then this is justified on that ground.
Reply Recommend 0
Azad J
Jun 07, 2021 11:08am
Journalists imran riaz already mentioned this news will be used to gin leverage for Malik riaz
Reply Recommend 0
Patriot
Jun 07, 2021 11:17am
Instead of sympathizing with the oppressed, the PTI governor is siding with the oppressor. Wah! What has PTI come down to.
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistani1
Jun 07, 2021 11:22am
One news items. So many different versions from different parties. Clearly different people are trying to achieve different objectives. The thick plume of fire clearly showed strong chemicals and could not have been brought by the protectors.
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistani1
Jun 07, 2021 11:24am
Is this a FALSE FLAG OPERATION? Bahria Town coming out as victim, getting compensation, doubling its drive to forcibly occupants from nearby village and becoming richer?
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistani1
Jun 07, 2021 11:27am
@Umair Ahmed, wow your hatred is evident in few sentences.
Reply Recommend 0
Rajput
Jun 07, 2021 11:31am
Right to protest
Reply Recommend 0
M T Ali
Jun 07, 2021 11:36am
The State failed when it did not prevent this Land Mafia Bahria from forcefully evicting poor Harris from the lands on which their ancestors lived. It was the moral and legal responsibility of Sindh Government, Rangers and Law Enforcement to prevent this eviction which they seem to be in connivance with. Beware the anger of people driven to desperation by such actions.
Reply Recommend 0
M T Ali
Jun 07, 2021 11:40am
@rehaan, This criminal and illegal occupation of land in Sindh took place with consent of AZ and his party. Please don't blame Punjabis. We all know the facts of all those powerful elements who support Bahria.
Reply Recommend 0
Iltaf khokhar
Jun 07, 2021 11:44am
PPP leadership is the main culprit in BT case. And this is real and illegal land grabbing of BT. Supreme court must take action
Reply Recommend 0
Abdul Majeed Sheikh
Jun 07, 2021 11:47am
BTK was built by Riaz malik appeasing every one MQM Altaf through a University at Hyderabad in his name, PPP Zardari through Sharjeel Memon the Honey addict, PML-N buying Hasan Nawaz flat, and Imran Khan financing Dharna, only Jamaat e Islami made him lick and walk to Idara e Noor e Haq in Karachi; now JSQM and SAC want their bait and they will surely get it
Reply Recommend 0
Maxx
Jun 07, 2021 11:48am
@Babu, BT got the land courtesy of Zardari/PPP!
Reply Recommend 0
Imran
Jun 07, 2021 11:51am
@rehaan, It means SINDHIS are so duffer that they couldn't protect their land
Reply Recommend 0
Asim
Jun 07, 2021 11:53am
Sind government is by sindi people because who voted them and Bharia Town Company should be prosecuted in Sind High Court to pay for they are doing to sindi people,if Court decides in favour of local people of Sind then Bharia Town Company should be removed from Province,they still have other choices to try other Provinces for their projects like KPK and Balochistan or Even Gilgit Baltistan where more Greenery and Beautiful hilly green slopes can be utilised to attract foreign Pakistanis
Reply Recommend 0
funnyman
Jun 07, 2021 12:02pm
Congrats to rangers for what? BTK still vandalized, violent protest still happened, so why is PTI congratulating Rangers? Or are they trying to say that Bharia Town Karachi is not part of Karachi? Some one please explain why Governor is congratulating anyone over this incident that could have been avoided had Federal or Province held talks. PTI is so quick to condemn PPP why are they silent over BTK actions, why is PMLN silent?
Reply Recommend 0
Abdul
Jun 07, 2021 12:06pm
Looks planned and organized at highest levels, how can 8,000 to 10,000 people mobilize without anyone knowing of this? Pressure tactics against Bahria Town.
Reply Recommend 0
ComfortablyNumb
Jun 07, 2021 12:10pm
Wait till you hear MQM call it out foul on ethnic lines. These nationalist parties and MQM will definitely use this situation to fan their agendas and create further divide. Using 'injustice on basis of ethnicity' as their card to gain support from various ethnic groups. MQM will call for a province, PPP and Sindhi Nationalist parties will oppose. Create a rift and the beneficiaries who have been fooling the masses for the past 70 odd years will divide and conquer. The attack was well planned.
Reply Recommend 0
Sajjad Sindhi
Jun 07, 2021 12:13pm
This was a terror attack on a civilian residential area. All those who were involved must be dealt according to Anti Terror laws.
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Jun 07, 2021 12:18pm
Another protest in Sind that PPP government failed to stop for personal motives. Simply, PPP is good at playing blame game and passing the blame on others, their dream will not come true. In my view, Balawal is immuture and has no experience of domestic politics.
Reply Recommend 0
John
Jun 07, 2021 12:21pm
@Abdul, Where were the agencies?
Reply Recommend 0
Hope
Jun 07, 2021 12:33pm
Land grab by Punjab politicians
Reply Recommend 0
Parvez
Jun 07, 2021 12:35pm
PPP playing the Sindh card....its a desperate move.
Reply Recommend 0
Daniel
Jun 07, 2021 12:36pm
BTK has usurped land of poor farmers.
Reply Recommend 0
A
Jun 07, 2021 12:38pm
PPP and PML N did not do this vandalism. Who else is powerful enough to carry out this act?
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Jun 07, 2021 12:41pm
@F-16, What is the definition of terror? Illegally Indian occupied Kashmir.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Jun 07, 2021 12:42pm
@rehaan, Punjabis now want to capture Sindh!! How, PPP a sind party governs Sind. Asif Zardari is from Sind and Bahria town is his front company.
Reply Recommend 0
Ibrahim
Jun 07, 2021 01:13pm
Situation is worse than IOK
Reply Recommend 0
Asif Malik
Jun 07, 2021 01:24pm
@rehaan, Punjabis don’t vote PPP, this one is on Sindhis
Reply Recommend 0
flipfudge
Jun 07, 2021 06:57pm
The person who gave the call for this agitation should be arrested and punished.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Judicial jugglery
Updated 07 Jun 2021

Judicial jugglery

When the additional justices are not confirmed, it imposes a cost on the public.

Editorial

07 Jun 2021

Politics of numbers

WITH parliament going into budget session this week, the government and the opposition are preparing for some ...
Kashmir road map
Updated 07 Jun 2021

Kashmir road map

The Pakistan-India relationship is an incredibly complicated one.
07 Jun 2021

Advocating jirgas

GOVERNMENT representatives must choose their words carefully; they should not appear to be taking a stance contrary...
Drastic vaccine step
Updated 06 Jun 2021

Drastic vaccine step

THE Sindh government’s decision to make Covid-19 vaccinations mandatory and to block the salaries of government...
06 Jun 2021

Payment to IPPs

THE government has finally paid the first tranche of the outstanding bills of 20 independent power producers out of...
06 Jun 2021

Traces of Bollywood

LAST week, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Directorate of Archaeology & Museums finally took possession, after much back...