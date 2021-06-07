Dawn Logo

Qureshi will now do politics for a ‘bigger cause’

Shakeel AhmedPublished June 7, 2021 - Updated June 7, 2021 11:38am
In this file photo, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi addresses an event in Islamabad. — DawnNewsTV/File
MULTAN: With 36 years in politics, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has no more attraction in becoming a member of parliament or a minister.

“I have risen above these longings. In 36 years of continuous politics, I have got what politics could give me. Now I will do politics only for a bigger cause without any personal gain,” he said while addressing a gathering of PTI workers here on Sunday. In his multiple engagements here on Saturday night and Sunday, Qureshi recalled his achievements and praised PM Imran Khan.

“In 1991, when the water distribution issue was being discussed, I was representing Punjab. When the NFC was discussed for the first time on the distribution of resources between the center and Punjab, I was again representing Punjab and the issue was finally resolved. I signed the Kerry Lugar Bill. When I left the PPP, Asif Zardari sent a message that whoever left the PPP becomes zero. Zardari Sb, my political career is still moving forward,” he said.

According to him, PM Khan has the same status in the PTI which Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto had in the PPP. “I salute the greatness of Imran Khan who has broke the two-party system in the country. The PTI will win the 2023 elections on the basis of its performance,” he said.

Qureshi said Rs4 billion grant was promised for the south Punjab Secretariat which had not been released so far. “Today is June 6 and only 24 days are left before the start of the new fiscal. Being a public representative from Multan, my question to the Punjab government is that why this amount has not been released and spent.”

Published in Dawn, June 7th, 2021

Ahmad
Jun 07, 2021 11:43am
I am a common Pakistani and voted for PTI. I cannot afford basic commodities because in PTI tenure their prices tripled. Why should I vote PTI again?
Reply Recommend 0
Karl Marx
Jun 07, 2021 12:08pm
You can become the next dictator.
Reply Recommend 0
Jai
Jun 07, 2021 12:14pm
He's going for IK's position in the next elections !!!!
Reply Recommend 0
ComfortablyNumb
Jun 07, 2021 12:19pm
You can start by stop fooling poor, innocent villagers with your apparent Saintly lineage and portraying yourself as a divine being. You can also stop taking money from poor people to add to your income on the basis of your spiritual titles.
Reply Recommend 0
ANS
Jun 07, 2021 12:25pm
Just resign and quit politics.
Reply Recommend 0
DEV
Jun 07, 2021 12:39pm
"Qureshi will now do politics for a ‘bigger cause’" - Which is???
Reply Recommend 0
A
Jun 07, 2021 12:41pm
He is not capable to become PM. Also does he mean he was doing politics for smaller causes till now?
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Jun 07, 2021 12:46pm
FM SMQ will take IIOJK to international forum and make it UN issue now that he has gained immense respected status internationally over palistine issue.
Reply Recommend 0
Shahid Iqbal
Jun 07, 2021 12:48pm
In 2028, SMQ will be the PM.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Jun 07, 2021 12:49pm
@Ahmad , I am a common Pakistani and voted for PTI. I cannot afford basic commodities because in PTI tenure their prices tripled. Why should I vote PTI again? Simple. Do you want your and nations wealth to be invested more into Avenfield houses and Dubai hills with mafias linked to PML n and PPP controlling the prices. The very reason for higher prices hike. PTI is breaking that nexus. Choice is yours.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Jun 07, 2021 12:50pm
@Karl Marx, You can become the next dictator. If the people want it, why not!
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Jun 07, 2021 12:50pm
@Jai, He's going for IK's position in the next elections !!!! Pmik in for 3 terms, 15 years.
Reply Recommend 0
WindsofChange
Jun 07, 2021 01:25pm
@Ahmad , I totally agree with you and can understand the condition of 100 of million of Pakistanis who are in pain. Please just wait for 1 more year. Things are improving, you will feel better gradually and after 1 year your position and position of all the will improve further please don't leave the ship when it is near the shore... write my prediction....you will vote for PTI again in 2023
Reply Recommend 0
mansoor mubeen
Jun 07, 2021 01:30pm
too late the hero. words words words. no action. typical politician of pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Iqbal Hadi Zaidi
Jun 07, 2021 06:49pm
HE Qureshi, FM. PM Praises you I know. You must please spell out in black and white without any ifs and buts as to what did you achieve? I know you have flown to all almost all the continents at the expense of our national exchequer but did Pakistan gain from your foreign trips is a question? How much Pakistan had lost, if at all any, if you have not flown out so many times is yet another question to be answered? I wish you reply in the greater interest of Pakistan. zaidi4merdiplomat@hotmail.com
Reply Recommend 0

