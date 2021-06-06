Dawn Logo

Players have lost interest in international cricket as leagues grow stronger: Faf du Plessis

Makhdoom AbubakarPublished June 6, 2021 - Updated June 6, 2021 05:59pm
Faf du Plesis says he is happy to be back in the PSL — AP/File
Former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis said on Sunday that cricket leagues were getting stronger all over the world, and “it is a fact that players have lost interest in international cricket.”

Addressing a virtual press conference on Sunday, du Plesis said it was heartening to see the resumption of Pakistan Super League-6, after it was postponed in March earlier this year due to some participants testing positive for Covid-19. At the time, the PCB had said the decision had been taken out of consideration for the health and wellbeing of all participants in the tournament.

Addressing the press conference today, the South Africa batsman said he was happy to be playing again in the league, adding that the playing conditions were now different, hence all teams would start afresh.

The middle-order batsman, who represents Quetta Gladiators in the PSL, said his team was not at the position on the table where it should have been. “I try to share my experience with junior players in the team,” he said.

He said he was pleasantly surprised with the bowling talent in the PSL, as virtually all the teams had excellent bowlers in their line-up.

Hailing the Gladiators captain, du Plesis said Sarfaraz Ahmed always bucked up his teammates in the field.

“Every captain has his own style, and Sarfaraz's way of thinking is different,” he remarked.

‘T20 World Cup favourites’

At the same time, Du Plesis said he believed that the West Indies and India were the favourites in the run up to the T20i World Cup, scheduled in October in the UAE this year.

He further said that an increase in the number of teams competing in the World Cup would be healthy for the sport in general, adding that it was not necessary that only ‘super-fit’ cricketers would go on to become good cricketers.

Comments (6) Closed
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jun 06, 2021 06:30pm
The former South African skipper and one of the top batsmen of modern day age and era Faf du Plessis is 100 percent right.
Recommend 0
ENGR Hamid Shafiq
Jun 06, 2021 08:19pm
It’s death of cricket
Recommend 0
test1
Jun 06, 2021 11:52pm
right! to some extent.
Recommend 0
Multani
Jun 07, 2021 02:54am
Sure if there is big money in PSL why go elsewhere, better than cancelled IPL or world cricket.
Recommend 0
syed
Jun 07, 2021 07:42am
Is that why you left South African national team against Pakistan series in South Africa and ran to India to play PSL? Kettle calling pot black
Recommend 0
Mubbshar
Jun 07, 2021 09:19am
He himself left the ongoing series against Pakistan to join IPL. Hypocrisy.
Recommend 0

