Asad Umar rebuffs Sindh CM's letter, affirms commitment to Sindh's development

Dawn.comPublished June 6, 2021 - Updated June 6, 2021 05:57pm
Federal minister Asad Umar speaks in a video address from Islamabad. — DawnNewsTV
Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Sunday hit back at Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah over his letter complaining about alleged bias in Sindh's development and affirmed the federal government’s commitment to development projects in Sindh.

The chief minister had urged Prime Minister Imran Khan in a strongly worded letter on Saturday to reconsider the proposed Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP), terming it lopsided as it was "detrimental" to the interests of the people in Sindh. He had claimed that the province was treated with "abject bias" since the ruling PTI government had come to power.

Responding to the chief minister via a video address from Karachi, the federal minister said he would've gotten his answers if he had waited for tomorrow's (Monday) National Economic Council (NEC) meeting "but maybe he isn't interested in the answers and wanted to give a political statement".

Umar said if the allocations set aside for federal projects in Sindh in the last three years of the previous government were compared to the incumbent government's three years then there was an increase of more than 32 per cent.

"The amount set aside for projects in Sindh in PSDP 2021-22, which will be presented before the NEC tomorrow and hopefully approved, is a record amount. Never before in Pakistan's annual development programme have so many projects been set for Sindh."

He hit out at CM Murad and alleged he was "confused" and couldn't differentiate between the people of the province and the provincial government. "Chief minister sahab you are definitely [a part of] Sindh's government but you are not Sindh's masses and we have to spend money on Sindh's people, not the government," Umar said.

Umar claimed that previously, funds sent to the provincial government had instead been diverted to other purposes such as accumulating properties and assets instead of being spent on Sindh and the people of the province were aware about this.

He added that Prime Minister Imran Khan had within one year announced two historic development packages for Sindh which covered rural and urban areas with a total of 18 districts being covered under the two packages.

The federal minister said that development projects of the federal government and other federal institutions in Sindh amounted to more than Rs1,000 billion which would be spent in a period of three years. "Never before has any federal government in history spent so much money in Sindh," he added.

"I want to satisfy Sindh's masses that Imran Khan is not the prime minister of any region but the whole country and he does not do biased politics," the federal minister said, adding that various projects had already been inaugurated in Sindh and work would now be carried out at greater speed.

"The people of Sindh will be served and no one will be allowed to come in the way."

Umar also reiterated and gave details on various major development projects underway in Sindh:

  • The federal government had taken responsibility for the K-IV water supply project and money was being spent on it
  • Billions of rupees were being spent and more would be spent to complete work on Karachi's nullahs by next year
  • The Green Line bus rapid transit system project would be complete by September
  • More than Rs6.5bn are set aside for Sukkur Electric Power Company
  • More than Rs5bn for Hyderabad Electric Supply Company
  • A vast amount of Rs8bn for Sindh's universities
  • Funds for various canals, small dams and water projects

The federal minister also addressed the motorway projects undertaken in the province and said the federal government completed the Multan-Sukkur motorway project. He added that it was further spending a "vast amount" from the Viability Gap Fund for the Hyderabad-Sukkur motorway.

He said the PTI government was spending a total of Rs300bn on motorway projects in Sindh despite not having a government there and questioned what the PPP had done for motorways during its previous tenures in the provincial and federal government.

"They've (PPP) spent not a single rupee on creating motorways. This (PPP) government and party is asking questions from us on the NHA (National Highway Authority) projects?"

Comments (40) Closed
Jameel Khan
Jun 06, 2021 05:18pm
Asad Umar hails from Karachi and he knows the city. The Sindh government is corrupt to the core and does not want to develop Karachi. Asad Umar must handle funds of Karachi personally and develop the city in his own supervision.
Recommend 0
Saleem
Jun 06, 2021 05:20pm
The corrupt sindh government is crying over non-availability of funds. Mr. Asad Umar rightly said the funds for the people of Sindh and NOT for Sindh government. Keep the hard hand on corrupt sindh government.
Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption
Jun 06, 2021 05:21pm
CM Sindh was trying to fool people into believing he cared about people of Sindh. Badly exposed by Asad Umar.
Recommend 0
Chacha
Jun 06, 2021 05:22pm
Murad Ali sha has a valid question., He is the only CM who speaks with logic and numbers
Recommend 0
Ismail
Jun 06, 2021 05:28pm
@Chacha, their logic and sense brought Sindh at level of destruction, highest ever poverty and lowest literacy rate in rural Sindh but still their sense is prevailing an utter shame.
Recommend 0
Ahmed
Jun 06, 2021 05:30pm
Sind development? Acute shortage of water there for many years, especially in Karachi. There is enough water in the lakes in Thatta to provide water for a city more than ten times its size.
Recommend 0
Irfan Farooqui
Jun 06, 2021 05:30pm
Looks Murad Ali Shah is right what he said. Being a Karachi citizen at least we cant believe in PTI statements...
Recommend 0
Punjabis Chronicles
Jun 06, 2021 05:36pm
Absolutely Sindh people are important & relevant, not the so- called arrogant Sindh legislators, who often jump on to power, thru weak election system. Federal Govt must reform PPRA rules. A price of every work, building commodities, be published in Work & Valuations Manual. Most of the cuts, Commission, and corruption are done in tenders. That must stop. Nepotism favoritism is moto of Sindh rulers, the LGs must get full empowerment including police at their disposal. No to feudal & feudalism.
Recommend 0
M. Emad
Jun 06, 2021 05:48pm
Dispute between the Federation & Sindh government have intensified.
Recommend 0
Chrís Dăń
Jun 06, 2021 05:57pm
What Sindh CM is actually upto?
Recommend 0
Ash
Jun 06, 2021 05:59pm
Federal government needs to spend money for the people of Sindh and not give it to the provincial government.
Recommend 0
mhs
Jun 06, 2021 06:35pm
Many packages have been annouced .The total may have exceeded a trillion.Can someone tell us how much has actually been spent on real projects.Baits given to keep MQM mouth shut and to please PTI MNA"s in line should not be counted.The month of june is here and HE.The Planning Minister had indicated about starting Green line inthis month.Has he quietly extended this date? If not let me publicaly announce the latest.
Recommend 0
Chacha
Jun 06, 2021 06:53pm
@Chacha, Is Karachi not part of Sindh?
Recommend 0
Jasper
Jun 06, 2021 08:00pm
Asad Umar knows that his government and his PTI members have been thoroughly discredited in Sindh, especially Karachi. No solution for Karachi except for functional local governments with empowerment and accountability.
Recommend 0
Addy
Jun 06, 2021 08:11pm
Federal government has done nothing substantial for Sindh, including Karachi, till date. They have seen the result in NA-249 by-elections. If they don't deliver in the remaining period, then they will lose Punjab and Karachi.
Recommend 0
Basit Shaikh
Jun 06, 2021 08:40pm
Asad Umar has nailed it. Unfortunately, Sind government has done nothing.
Recommend 0
Sunny
Jun 06, 2021 08:50pm
Every One knows that Sindh Government under Zardari rule is Extremely Corrupt and unfortunately Do not wish to serve common people of Sindh... Its is requested to Asad Umar to spend money through strict vigilance and control....otherwise Corrupt Mafia will influence. Further Karachi and Hyderabad are most under devolp cities and need much efforts and Funds to make them liveable.
Recommend 0
Aslam Khan - USA
Jun 06, 2021 09:26pm
Because PPP cannot steal money anymore. And this is hurting the CM.
Recommend 0
Oneliner
Jun 06, 2021 09:57pm
Figures speak more than words, did CM give incorrect figures
Recommend 0
Oneliner
Jun 06, 2021 09:58pm
None of the projects given by Center in three years is completed
Recommend 0
Corruption free
Jun 06, 2021 10:41pm
The normal people of karachi are great as else were in pakistan but unfortunately it's the corrupt in power who are denying those people a decent place look at how long ppp has been in power and its shambles in karachi
Recommend 0
Cardiac Arrest
Jun 06, 2021 10:54pm
Wonder why Sindh feels so? Is there an audit of the money coming into the center and what goes back to the states?
Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Jun 06, 2021 11:57pm
Public Sector Development Programme was lopsided because it was "detrimental" to the interests of the corrupt politicians of Sindh.
Recommend 0
Civil rights
Jun 07, 2021 12:27am
Then why are NGOs repairing potholes? Shame on liar govt
Recommend 0
Saleem Ansari
Jun 07, 2021 12:44am
They are interested in the money and in developing Karachi or Sindh. The only way to keep the funds out of the hands of these corrupt PPP jialas is to oversee and supervise all development programs directly.
Recommend 0
Pursuing
Jun 07, 2021 01:59am
Stop scamming tax payers money
Recommend 0
Haider
Jun 07, 2021 02:12am
@Chacha, NO. Karachi has never been a part of Sindh.
Recommend 0
charlie
Jun 07, 2021 04:37am
@Chacha, Perhaps you don't know PPP and Murad Ali Shah. Otherwise won't make such simpleton remarks.
Recommend 0
Abdul
Jun 07, 2021 05:29am
People of Sindh will never this money because it doesn't exist. These are just hollow promises and political statements to appease party supporters.
Recommend 0
Jaws
Jun 07, 2021 06:13am
@Chacha, Are you okay? Get a Covid test!
Recommend 0
Saleha Majid
Jun 07, 2021 08:18am
@Chacha, yes, Karachi is a part of Sindh but unfortunately Karachi is being managed with equal negligence as is Sindh. If the Govt. of Sindh does not implement corruption free good governance, giving the right to resources to the Urban Sindh instead of engaging itself in creating a difference of "me" and "you", non of the issues would be resolved.
Recommend 0
Mushahid
Jun 07, 2021 08:57am
To save their skin from the accountability process, the Waderas have started to play their usual "Sindh card." First issue a statement of dissent and then let the followers commit violence!
Recommend 0
MollaBux
Jun 07, 2021 08:59am
@Chacha, What about the logic of sending AZ's dollars via launches to Dubai?
Recommend 0
MollaBux
Jun 07, 2021 08:59am
@Chrís Dăń, BT show down to save their skins.
Recommend 0
MollaBux
Jun 07, 2021 09:00am
No more money for the Dubai accounts of Waderas.
Recommend 0
Guest
Jun 07, 2021 09:34am
Everything is open. Why are markets still closed on weekends in Punjab ? Can this govt get more idiotic?
Recommend 0
ABU TALIB
Jun 07, 2021 09:51am
May be CM asking money for Dubai villas, There is No need to give money to Sindh Govt. for development of Urban Sindh cities.
Recommend 0
John
Jun 07, 2021 10:25am
Islamabad needs to act fast to prevent further loss of lives and destruction of property.
Recommend 0
F Nawaz
Jun 07, 2021 11:26am
Sindh govt is too lazy or too busy with corruption that it has stooped to issuing letters in support of the people.
Recommend 0
Parvez
Jun 07, 2021 01:36pm
the 18th Amendment is used at Sindh's convenience.....when they need extra money they behave as if the amendment does not exist....when asked to give an account of spending, they wave the 18th. Amendment in the air....
Recommend 0

