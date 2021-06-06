Dawn Logo

Al Jazeera reporter forcefully detained by Israel

APPublished June 6, 2021 - Updated June 6, 2021 03:54pm
Israeli forces arrest Al Jazeera journalist, Givara Budeiri, during a protest in the east Jerusalem neighbourhood of Sheikh Jarrah, June 5. — AP
Israeli border police forcefully detained a veteran correspondent for the Al Jazeera satellite channel while she was reporting from an embattled Jerusalem neighbourhood where dozens of Palestinian families are slated for eviction by Jewish settlers.

Givara Budeiri was released late on Saturday, several hours after border police detained her in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood, where she had been wearing body armor marked “press”. Al Jazeera said police also destroyed equipment belonging to a cameraman for the channel.

Budeiri suffered a broken arm and remained under observation on Sunday at Jerusalem’s Hadassah Hospital, said Walid Omary, the Jerusalem bureau chief for Al Jazeera.

Budeiri had been reporting regularly from Sheikh Jarrah, Omary said.

On Saturday, she was covering a Palestinian sit-in at the site. Omary said Israeli border police asked for her ID and that she offered to call her driver to get it from her car. Omary said the Israeli forces refused to let her retrieve it and instead started shouting and pushing her. At one point, the officers handcuffed her and pushed her into a border police vehicle.

In video footage posted online, Budeiri can be seen handcuffed and surrounded by border police. Clutching her notebook, she is heard shouting, “Don’t touch, enough, enough.”

Omary said Budeiri is accredited by Israel’s Government Press Office.

Israeli police said Budeiri was detained after she was asked for identification, refused and pushed a police officer.

Oren Ziv, a cameraman on the scene, said the protest was over at the time of the incident, which happened at 7pm and took only a few seconds. The officers did not wait for Budeiri to get her identification. They took her to a waiting border police vehicle with darkened windows, where she was put in the back seat with female officers.

Al Jazeera’s acting director general, Mostefa Souag, condemned the police actions. “The systematic targeting of our journalists is in total violation of all international conventions,” he said.

“They are attacking the journalists in east Jerusalem because they don’t want them to continue covering what’s happening inside Sheikh Jarrah,” Omary said.

The tension in Sheikh Jarrah has fuelled weeks of unrest and helped spark an Israel-Hamas war after the latter fired several rockets toward Jerusalem on May 10, positioning itself as a defender of Palestinian rights in the holy city.

The war, in which 254 people were killed in Gaza and 12 in Israel, ended May 21. In all, Gaza militants fired more than 4,000 rockets toward Israel, while Israel bombed hundreds of Gaza targets it said were linked to militants.

The most imminent Jerusalem evictions are on hold, following the intervention by Israel’s attorney general, but the settlers’ campaign continues.

Rights groups fear the evictions could still be carried out in the coming months as international attention wanes, potentially igniting another round of bloodshed. The Israeli watchdog Ir Amim, which closely follows the various court cases, estimates that at least 150 households in two neighbourhoods are threatened with eviction.

Souag accused Israel of attempting to silence journalists in a systematic fashion. He noted that Budeiri’s detention came after Israel’s May 15 war-time destruction of a Gaza high-rise that housed the local office of Al Jazeera. The tower also housed the Gaza office of The Associated Press.

Israel has alleged that Hamas' military intelligence was operating from the building. The AP has said it has no indication of a purported Hamas presence in the building. It has called for an independent investigation.

M. Emad
Jun 06, 2021 04:07pm
Al Jazeera spying on Israel.
Recommend 0
Multani
Jun 06, 2021 04:20pm
Same story of kidnap/ arrest and torture, journalists are not safe anywhere.
Recommend 0
Justice For All
Jun 06, 2021 04:30pm
Where is the democracy Israel claims to have - we hear it all the time, the only one in the middle east apparently but not when reporting peaceful protests against land grabbing.
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Jun 06, 2021 04:32pm
Disgraceful act of state terror!
Recommend 0
Zak
Jun 06, 2021 05:28pm
@M. Emad, Al Jazeera spying on Israel. Israel spying on Al Jazeera.
Recommend 0
Aftab Ahmad
Jun 06, 2021 05:35pm
@ Emad, so you believe Israel fancies
Recommend 0
AMJAD KHAN
Jun 06, 2021 06:16pm
Anybody who thinks Israel is a democracy needs their head examined.It is a fascist apartheid state supported by US senators on AIPAC's payroll.Word Ummah and Unity is a pipe dream as many Muslim rulers are corrupt to the core.
Recommend 0
Amin
Jun 06, 2021 06:19pm
Modern day axis of terror, Israel, India and USA.
Recommend 0
Tajammal
Jun 06, 2021 06:21pm
Now where are so called Israel's godfathers.
Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Jun 06, 2021 06:36pm
When Israel and India arrest journalists to report ground realities then why so called 'freedom of speech' champions keep quiet? Doesn't this shows double standards adopted by then?
Recommend 0
Hello Dave
Jun 06, 2021 06:39pm
Racist state of Israel at it again. Apartheid-Israel is all about fake public relations and deep pockets.
Recommend 0
F Israel
Jun 06, 2021 06:43pm
even North Korea hates Israel.
Recommend 0
Nadia
Jun 06, 2021 06:44pm
Today we hear countless stories of pockets of Muslims being prosecuted , being denied their rights. Why is it happening, it is because we are individually weak due to lack of education. And collectively weak because of lack of organised cooperation. Nothing will change until you all become one in fight against injustice and oppression. Then you don’t need to look to others for help, you are master of your own fate.
Recommend 0
FAZ
Jun 06, 2021 07:31pm
Deep pockets
Recommend 0
Junaid
Jun 06, 2021 07:47pm
Plz send Hamid Mir and like minded journalists to Jerusalem. Let's see if he throws his tantrum there. Only then he ll understand what freedom actually means. He mud slants Pakistani institutions and still roams freely where as no journalist can talk bout Israel in Israel.
Recommend 0
daanish
Jun 06, 2021 07:57pm
and our civil society is ignoring that.
Recommend 0
Shanky
Jun 06, 2021 08:12pm
Terrorist
Recommend 0
Hamed
Jun 06, 2021 08:15pm
There will be ofcourse no comments in European press!
Recommend 0
ENGR Hamid Shafiq
Jun 06, 2021 08:20pm
@M. Emad, Negative comment and support of oppression and cruelty
Recommend 0
Observer
Jun 06, 2021 08:32pm
Good. They never criticize bad Muslim leaders.
Recommend 0
Syed Sherafaq
Jun 06, 2021 08:46pm
They hate the word deep pocket.
Recommend 0
Naved
Jun 06, 2021 08:48pm
Why Israel afraid of press particularly Al Jazeera ? What they want to hide ?
Recommend 0
Anser
Jun 06, 2021 09:04pm
Time for BBC to question Israeli broadcasting and technology minister!
Recommend 0
Iftikhar Hussain Jatoi
Jun 06, 2021 09:09pm
Where is the western media that blames other countries freedom of media?
Recommend 0
Jawad
Jun 06, 2021 09:14pm
Al Jazeera is the source of sedition.
Recommend 0
Fukhan
Jun 06, 2021 09:16pm
Turkey does billions in trade with Israel. Has it prompted uncomfortable Israel-Turkey conversations or is Turkey too business minded and money is more important than lives of a few Muslims
Recommend 0
Hayat
Jun 06, 2021 09:25pm
Where RSF now?
Recommend 0
Jaredlee007
Jun 06, 2021 09:39pm
A nation that bullies others cannot be a bully all the time. An ant can kill an elephant avid history is full of such examples. And bullies learn, if they learn, when there's nothing left in their deep pockets.
Recommend 0
Concerned
Jun 06, 2021 09:49pm
Without ID any other Arab country you would be big trouble
Recommend 0
Erum
Jun 06, 2021 11:01pm
@M. Emad, wow. Look at his recommends. Fifth generation warfare from India/Israel very active
Recommend 0
Erum
Jun 06, 2021 11:02pm
IF Al Jazeera were UAE owned. All would be good. Israel-UAE bhai bhai
Recommend 0
Multani
Jun 06, 2021 11:15pm
Israeli State based on its religion cannot tolerate any criticism
Recommend 0
Raja Jee
Jun 06, 2021 11:18pm
Where is Hamid Meer Now?
Recommend 0
Daniel
Jun 06, 2021 11:20pm
Pakistan has the free-est media as verified by our PM.
Recommend 0
Catacut
Jun 06, 2021 11:31pm
CPJ going to take any action? Deaf ears !!!!
Recommend 0
Civil rights
Jun 07, 2021 12:15am
@M. Emad, aljazeera is exposing nazi Israeli true colours!
Recommend 0
Baghi
Jun 07, 2021 02:58am
The Jews have been throughout their history the chosen lot with the most cleverest minds using things for their own advantage without respecting Law,but tides will turn on them in history and it will repeat.
Recommend 0
It's me
Jun 07, 2021 03:40am
No one can mess with Israel, it is the illegitimate child of USA, the mighty and ruthless.
Recommend 0
Multani
Jun 07, 2021 04:08am
We and OIC must continue to raise voice against atrocities on Muslims of Palestine and Kashmir in UN and sanctions to be imposed on rogue states of Nethanyu/Israel and Modi/ India.
Recommend 0
Rana Talukdar
Jun 07, 2021 07:52am
@F Israel, "even North Korea hates Israel." North Korea, Iran and Pakistan hate Israel.
Recommend 0
Sayyar Khan
Jun 07, 2021 08:17am
Never will be reported by cnn or bbc
Recommend 0

