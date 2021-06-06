Dawn Logo

PM personally handling Chinese vaccine issue with Saudi Arabia, other countries: Sheikh Rashid

Dawn.comPublished June 6, 2021 - Updated June 6, 2021 01:33pm
Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed spoke to the media in Islamabad on Sunday. — DawnNewsTv
Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said on Sunday that Prime Minister Imran Khan himself was handling the matter of Saudi Arabia and some other countries in the Middle East not accepting the vaccination certificate of the Chinese-manufactured Sinopharm vaccine.

The minister, who was speaking to the media in Islamabad, told reporters that the prime minister had informed the cabinet that he was in talks with leaders of the respective countries on the matter.

Saudi Arabia is among the few countries that do not recognise vaccination certificates of Chinese vaccines despite the fact that the World Health Organisation has now registered at least two Chinese-manufactured vaccines — Sinopharm and Sinovac.

According to media reports, the vaccines recommended by the Kingdom for use are Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson.

Earlier this week, Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar had announced that citizens intending to go for Haj this year, those working abroad on work visas issued by countries that did not recognise vaccination certificates of Chinese vaccines and students planning to go to educational institutions in such countries within a month would be given priority for the administration of Pfizer as its stock was limited.

The minister had also warned that countries not accepting vaccination certificates of Chinese vaccines would turn out to be a problem for the entire world if a decision was not taken on the issue at the global level.

“If every country makes it mandatory for visitors to be inoculated by their choice of vaccine [brands], the entire world would suffer,” he had said, adding that Chinese Covid-19 vaccines were the most exported brands in the world at present.

Expressing similar views on Sunday, the interior minister asserted that “Sinopharm is a very good vaccine.”

He further said that Pakistan fared better than other countries in the region in terms of vaccination and particularly compared the situation in Pakistan with that in India, where he said one would come across boards saying “no vaccination for seven days”.

“There is no board in Pakistan saying ‘no vaccination.’”

The minister also pointed out that more people were willing to get vaccinated now and previously, there was “propaganda against vaccination” in the country.

'Weak opposition'

Commenting on the opposition, he said he had never seen such an “incompetent … useless and weak opposition” in this country.

“I don’t see any opposition to Imran Khan.”

He further said the budget would be presented on June 11 and he was expecting an increase in the wages of labourers and pensions.

The minister maintained that “all members of the estranged Jahangir Khan Tareen group of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf will vote in favour of Imran Khan’s budget.”

Replying to a question, he said his ministry had put Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif’s name on the Exit Control List and the 15-day deadline to appeal against the decision had passed.

“While Nawaz Sharif managed to dupe us … we have stopped Shehbaz Sharif [from leaving the country,” he remarked.

Comments (58) Closed
Dr Naima
Jun 06, 2021 01:47pm
What about the children of Pakistan?!?! Which vaccine are Pakistani kids(aged 3+) getting?? You won’t be able to stop a third wave until and unless the children too are vaccinated along with the elder people!!!!Countries of western world have started vaccination for children also and we need to do that too ASAP.You can’t open up educational institutions without students being vaccinated.They will bring the virus back home to their families!kab aqal aaye gi is government ko
Recommend 0
Muqali Khan
Jun 06, 2021 01:54pm
It's not PM's job to sort out vaccine issue for other countries as if he has resolved issues at home.
Recommend 0
Abdullah_Kuwait
Jun 06, 2021 01:54pm
If PM is personally handling something, we should be really worried about it
Recommend 0
Emp
Jun 06, 2021 01:59pm
Uae and fellow gcc member has been vaccinating citizens and residents with sinopharm. It’s not a big deal and saudis may just wanting to prioritise Hajj pilgrims from certain favoured nations.
Recommend 0
M Shaking Sweating
Jun 06, 2021 02:03pm
Chinese sales representative from Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Daniel
Jun 06, 2021 02:05pm
Chinese vaccine issue should be handled by China, not Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jun 06, 2021 02:14pm
@Abdullah_Kuwait, Nice try posing as an expat now. Very innovative.
Recommend 0
Subhashini
Jun 06, 2021 02:15pm
World know how efficient Chinese products are. Except Pakistan no sane country believes Chinese.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jun 06, 2021 02:16pm
@Muqali Khan , You actually deserve either Zardari, Nawaz or Modi.
Recommend 0
SocialEngr
Jun 06, 2021 02:17pm
PM should also take up the issue of Pakistani students enrolled at Chinese universities. They are stranded here in Pakistan since Jan 20 due to travel restrictions. Many of them are Ph.D. scholars and medical students. South Korean government managed to send their 50k+ students back to China after finalizing a quarantine/vaccination protocol. The Pakistani government should also do the same to send 30k+ students back.
Recommend 0
Ahmed
Jun 06, 2021 02:17pm
Chinese vaccine has been dumped globally.In which world is IK living. When did IK become PR assistant to Xi.. India has set a world record by vaccinating 225 million already.By July 15,Or earlier it will be 500 million out of which 125 million will be Covaxin ,best vaccine in the world and Choice of Indians.By August India will have four more choices including Indian nasal spray. India will make 1 billion Sputnik in 2021 along with j& j..Way to go !
Recommend 0
Abdul
Jun 06, 2021 02:19pm
That will only make it worse
Recommend 0
Arif
Jun 06, 2021 02:34pm
Proved his team is incompetent.
Recommend 0
Irfan Huq
Jun 06, 2021 02:37pm
If he has to do it himself then why does he have 50 cabinet members. Obviously he lacks the skill of Governance he wants to be Jack of all
Recommend 0
Rahim
Jun 06, 2021 02:40pm
PMIK is world leader and a true brother of China. He is trying to pull his weight Saudis and Middle East. Success will be sweeter.
Recommend 0
Mukul
Jun 06, 2021 02:42pm
@Daniel, you are right plus doesn't Imran have an assistant?????
Recommend 0
Nauman
Jun 06, 2021 02:59pm
Oh no, really?
Recommend 0
Chrís Dăń
Jun 06, 2021 03:04pm
He is right.
Recommend 0
John Cool
Jun 06, 2021 03:04pm
I wonder what is his cut?
Recommend 0
Oneliner
Jun 06, 2021 03:06pm
PM also ask Saudis to allow vaccinated elders for Hajj
Recommend 0
Justice For All
Jun 06, 2021 03:38pm
He is a proactive PM - imagine having Sharif or Zardari undertaking such an emergency task, I seem to recall when the country needed them they were often found hanging out in London.
Recommend 0
Love Your Country
Jun 06, 2021 03:48pm
@Abdullah_Kuwait, - Sh. Rasheed forgot to mention - don't know how - that IK is the only PM in the world who is taking up this issue with world leaders ......... He was not wearing a face mask when all around him were. This is leadership.
Recommend 0
ecarus
Jun 06, 2021 04:12pm
Neither China, nor its vaccine are popular today in this world except in Pakistan. Everthing Chinese presents threat, since the Corona virus seems a product of Wuhan lab.
Recommend 0
Jalbani Baloch
Jun 06, 2021 04:21pm
The Govt. of Pakistan should pursue vigorously pursue with the Saudi Authorities to accept all those vaccines, which are approved by the WHO, so that a free movement of travelers could be ensured between the two countries. Currently, a large number of Pakistanis have been stranded in Pakistan due to the suspension of travel and declining of Saudi Arabia to allow the passengers to enter Saudi Arabia having been vaccinated with other than four vaccines approved in S. Arabia.
Recommend 0
Farcecrack
Jun 06, 2021 04:58pm
Is pm personally handling the uyighurs issue too??
Recommend 0
Skeptic 2
Jun 06, 2021 05:36pm
Reason there is no board “saying no vaccination” in Pakistan is because there is a limited supply and a limited number of people willing to take the vaccine.
Recommend 0
Zak
Jun 06, 2021 05:44pm
@Abdullah_Kuwait, If PM is personally handling something, we should be really worried about it Then it will succeed, like your acquired country, Kuwait opening massive jobs to Pakistanis.
Recommend 0
MG
Jun 06, 2021 05:45pm
But no one is personally handling the Chinese virus issue.
Recommend 0
Zak
Jun 06, 2021 05:46pm
@M Shaking Sweating, Chinese sales representative from Pakistan. Where is Modi, does he still have Saudi medal round his neck.
Recommend 0
Zain
Jun 06, 2021 05:54pm
Before asking Saudi,the minister should first ask China why they are accepting their my Chinese vaccine for travelers visiting China China is giving visas only if vaccinated with Chinese vaccines
Recommend 0
Dr. AsHamed.
Jun 06, 2021 06:51pm
If KSA doesn't approve Chinese medicine IK is helpless.
Recommend 0
Tahir Raouf
Jun 06, 2021 06:57pm
Isn’t it’s the job of institutions, if not, means we have incompetent team
Recommend 0
Zak
Jun 06, 2021 07:16pm
If anyone can do it, only PMIK can do it.
Recommend 0
Jai
Jun 06, 2021 07:23pm
Problem is nobody believes in Chinese vaccines and Pakistan only has Chinese vaccines
Recommend 0
Lose track
Jun 06, 2021 07:23pm
Chinese vaccine in their own research is 50% efficient. We can say it us 25% efficient in reality. Nobody trust their vaccine.
Recommend 0
JPG G
Jun 06, 2021 07:35pm
Why should Saudis risk their lives using a Chinese product?
Recommend 0
IrfanL
Jun 06, 2021 07:36pm
Our politicians have no thing better to do then talk & boost. Also I don't understand the obsession with India, they have administered 200mln shots while Pakistan only edging closer to 9mln. Bangladesh is also way ahead of us. Secondly Saudia did ph-3 trial of CoronaVac as well as CansinoVac but approved it for emergency. For general inoculations they are preferring Pfizer people are also avoiding Astra. they have their own data on China vacs. Plus if tests can be forged so can vac certificates.
Recommend 0
Ayesha Rashid
Jun 06, 2021 07:43pm
What about Sinovac .i have taken the firsr dose of sinovac and i need to go back but cant as it is not approved by saudi govt
Recommend 0
Surendra Sukhtankar
Jun 06, 2021 07:43pm
Finally, PMIK found something which he can handle!
Recommend 0
GT
Jun 06, 2021 08:24pm
Why Pakistan is handling the issues for other countries when they can deal directly with China.
Recommend 0
Syed
Jun 06, 2021 09:01pm
Everyone in Pakistan loves to complain and whine against any leader, shame on our public, your PM is trying to convince Saudis to accept Sinovac as that is available to Pakistanis. He is not doing it for himself. Grow up people and support your leaders, for if they fail, you fail.
Recommend 0
Just Saying
Jun 06, 2021 09:01pm
Maldives is ahead of all other countries in vaccinations, but they used Chinese vaccine and the Covid cases have surged out of control. Check out Maldives vaccination coverage and Covid infection rate and you will learn the truth about Chinese vaccine. All information publicly available on internet.
Recommend 0
Babar
Jun 06, 2021 09:20pm
PMIK working as a medical representative
Recommend 0
Fairview
Jun 06, 2021 10:02pm
Chinese virus and chinese vaccine..
Recommend 0
Mathur
Jun 07, 2021 12:07am
Vaccines made by the Chinese reportedly have low efficacies. They managed to secure WHO authorization by sheer clout with the organization and with their deep pockets. No wonder Soudi Arabia doesn’t want to compromise the health of its citizens during Haaj.
Recommend 0
Justice
Jun 07, 2021 01:23am
Why IK, Qureshi and other ministers work on other countries' matters except their own that matters to Pakistanis? It just doesn't make sense.
Recommend 0
Ghaznavi
Jun 07, 2021 01:30am
@Abdullah_Kuwait, he’s handled winning the cricket World Cup,he has built cancer hospitals to help hundreds of thousands of patients , he’s built universities to help educate thousands of students , he is respected all over the world and brought respect for Pakistan in the eyes of the international community, he gave a befitting answer to the Indian aggression when they struck inside Pakistan, he’s brought Kashmir to the attention of the international community . WHAT HAVE YOU DONE ?
Recommend 0
Sachin
Jun 07, 2021 03:12am
So Saudi has a problem with Pakistanis who took Chinese vaccine but not with the Chinese businessmen who took Chinese vaccine ? If a vaccine is accepted by WHO, no country should create a problem for it
Recommend 0
Meow
Jun 07, 2021 04:33am
What about make in pakistan vaccine
Recommend 0
Waheed Rehman, US Patriot
Jun 07, 2021 05:54am
There's a Chinese saying, “Don't stand in two boats, you'll fall overboard.” You cannot expect to be welcomed by GCC countries, close allies of the US/UK, after taking a China vaccine. You can expect the same from China after taking a US/UK vaccine. The pandemic has permanently divided the world, no amount of PMIK's pleading will change that fact. Feel sorry for the old and infirmed, hoping for a miracle at hajj, the thousands of unemployed, looking for work and the billions lost in remittances.
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Jun 07, 2021 06:56am
Imran Nazi is getting involved in things where he has no stake for publicity.
Recommend 0
Irfan Huq
Jun 07, 2021 07:44am
@Lose track, Is there any evidence of that? How many people who have taken sinovac ended up either on the ventilator or have died. The Chinese are not that fool they have tested on hundreds and thousands of people.
Recommend 0
Multani
Jun 07, 2021 07:44am
Chinese vaccine is tried tested reliable & world class, we stand by our friend China and advocate its vaccine which it provides for us,OIC must accept this vaccine immediately.
Recommend 0
Irfan Huq
Jun 07, 2021 07:46am
@Jai, It is neither faith or religion that runs on believe system. It is science based on data process and evidence.
Recommend 0
Multani
Jun 07, 2021 07:54am
Indians are jealous of our strong bonds with China, the superpower of future, giving free vaccine to save the world,
Recommend 0
Zulfqar Ahmed
Jun 07, 2021 09:57am
Saudis only support the west, so what's new, they want british and american companies to cash in, this now a vaccination war too...
Recommend 0
Iqbal Hadi Zaidi
Jun 07, 2021 12:08pm
I regret more and wonder less as to how Interior Minister could talk on vaccine which does not fall under his jurisdiction? Earlier as Railway Minister he was too often in the news discussing election, corruption, PML N, press and whatever one can think of. I suggest that PM Imran must issue an order spelling out that from today all ministers, advisors, special assistants will have to strictly limit themselves to talk about their ministries and departments only. zaidi4merdiplomat@hotmail.com
Recommend 0
Majid Latif
Jun 07, 2021 12:15pm
@Fastrack, Pakistan was much better without him!
Recommend 0

