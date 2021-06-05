PM Imran addresses ceremony on World Environment Day

Prime Minister Imran Khan is addressing a ceremony in Islamabad to mark World Environment Day. This year, Pakistan is hosting World Environment Day in partnership with the United Nations Environment Programme.

Addressing the ceremony, the premier began by stating that it was an honour for Pakistan to be hosting the event. "The world has realised that Pakistan is one of the few countries that is worried about coming generations."

He lamented the fact that in the past, the world did not pay attention to climate change. "Some countries did, but most did not and Pakistan was among them."

He said that the the country's jungles and forests were destroyed, as more and more people took over the land while rivers became polluted. "Lahore was once the city of gardens. Now pollution levels have surpassed danger levels."

The premier stated that the world had now been given the chance to correct its course, adding that this was the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration. "This is our chance. In these ten years, the world has to correct its course."

The prime minister said that humanity will have to suffer the consequences of ignoring the effects of climate change.

Highlighting Pakistan's contributions towards combatting climate change, PM Imran highlighted that the country was responsible for less than one per cent of global carbon emissions. "Despite this, we decided to do whatever we can to fight global warming which has negative consequences."

He said that 80pc of Pakistan's rivers are supplied from glaciers which are being affected by global warming.

"Twenty years ago, people used to make fun of those talking about climate change. But now the world is slowly realising its impact."

Commenting on the government's 10 Billion Tree Tsunami Programme, he lauded officials for planting one billion trees in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and paid tribute to the forest guards.

"The timber mafia had slowly destroyed the trees and forests. They were so powerful that no politician was ready to say anything [but] we confronted them for the first time in KP," he said, lauding the sacrifices made by the forest guards.

The prime minister said that the campaign will not be successful until the whole nation participates and comes to the realisation that this is for the children of the country.

"The teachers of Pakistan have a big responsibility. You need to start teaching children about the importance of planting trees.

"If we are successful in our goal of plating 10 billion trees, it will have a major impact on the people, the country and the economy," he said, adding that it will also combat pollution and water scarcity issues.

