Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | June 05, 2021

13 sectors’ exports post double-digit growth

Mubarak Zeb KhanPublished June 5, 2021 - Updated June 5, 2021 07:47am
Growth in exports of value-added sectors contributed to an increase in overall exports from the sectors. — Reuters/File
Growth in exports of value-added sectors contributed to an increase in overall exports from the sectors. — Reuters/File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s exports of 13 sectors including value-added textiles posted double-digit growth in the 11 months of current fiscal year (11MFY21) compared to the same period a year ago, data compiled by the Ministry of Commerce showed on Friday.

Growth in exports of value-added sectors contributed to an increase in overall exports from the sectors. One of the reasons for growth in these sectors is due to low-base of last year when export-oriented industries remained closed due to the Covid-19 lockdown and cancellation of orders from international buyers.

Exports of home textile products were up by 27pc to $3.642bn in 11MFY21 against $2.879bn over the last year, followed by a 16pc increase in men’s garments to $3.505bn against $3.019bn last year. An increase of 33pc in women garments to $646.49m was noted against $486.52m over the corresponding months of last year.

Similarly, in the vale-added leather sector, exports of leather apparel posed a growth of 11pc to $584.02m in 11MFY21 against $528.02m over the corresponding months of last year, followed by an increase of 57pc in exports of jerseys, pullovers and cardigans to $530.14m against $337.39m in the same period in FY20.

Export proceeds of copper and articles thereof posted growth of 44pc to $463.17m between July to May 2021 against $321.95m over the last year, followed by 14pc in t-shirts to$453.4m against $398.79m last year, 15pc in made-up articles of textile materials to $432.47m against $377.24m of last year and 38pc in pantyhose, stockings, socks to $417.41m against $302.67m over the last year.

Pakistan is one of the main suppliers of global surgical instruments. However, these instruments are re-marketed from western countries with famous brands. As a result, the export value of these products remain very less. The export of surgical instruments posted a growth of 17pc to $398.88m in 11MFY21 against $341.51m over the last year, followed by 23pc in gloves to $285.13m against $232.44m over the last year.

The export of pharmaceutical products posted growth of 27pc to $240.04m against $188.47m last year and worn clothing by 33pc to $228.47m against $171.18m over the last year.

Published in Dawn, June 5th, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Waging the data war
Updated 05 Jun 2021

Waging the data war

To better understand the game, one needs to see what the opposition has been doing recently...
The halo effect
Updated 04 Jun 2021

The halo effect

The fixation across the divide with the headline growth rate is dangerously misplaced.

Editorial

05 Jun 2021

Environment in danger

THERE is no doubt that Prime Minister Imran Khan has elevated the debate on climate change and accorded it the ...
Misused law
Updated 05 Jun 2021

Misused law

THE acquittal of Shafqat Emmanuel and Shagufta by the Lahore High Court this week has once again underscored the...
05 Jun 2021

India’s abstention

ISRAEL’S recent brutal foray into Gaza and its targeting of Palestinians elsewhere in the occupied territories has...
Covid-19 & education
Updated 04 Jun 2021

Covid-19 & education

When it comes to decisions on education, the role of the government leaves much to be desired.
04 Jun 2021

Trade deficit

PAKISTAN’S trade deficit has expectedly widened sharply during May, the ministry of commerce data showed on...
04 Jun 2021

Forgotten Rohingya

WHILE the plight of the Rohingya has been overshadowed by the Covid-19 pandemic and February’s military coup in...