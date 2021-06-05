Dawn Logo

US airlifts medical supplies to Pakistan, other countries

Anwar IqbalPublished June 5, 2021 - Updated June 5, 2021 08:46am
The supplies, managed by the US Agency for International Dev­elopment, are part of a progra­m­­me to “help save lives” by meeting urgent health needs across South Asia. — Image Alamy/File
The supplies, managed by the US Agency for International Dev­elopment, are part of a progra­m­­me to "help save lives" by meeting urgent health needs across South Asia. — Image Alamy/File

WASHINGTON: The US government has airlifted emergency medical supplies to Pakistan, the Maldives and Sri Lanka to stop the spread of Covid-19, the State Department said on Friday.

The supplies, managed by the US Agency for International Dev­elopment, are part of a progra­m­­me to “help save lives” by meeting urgent health needs across South Asia, the State Depart­m­ent’s spokesperson Ned Price said at a news briefing in Washington.

In Pakistan, this flight will bring 1,200 pulse oximeters, and 340,000 pieces of personal protective equipment (PPEs) for healthcare professionals.

In the Maldives, this emergency assistance will provide 600 pulse oximeters and 292,000 vital pieces of PPEs to support frontline healthcare workers and people most affected by the current outbreak.

In Sri Lanka, this assistance includes 880,000 vital pieces of PPEs and 1,200 pulse oximeters to support frontline healthcare workers and others most affected by the current outbreak.

Published in Dawn, June 5th, 2021

