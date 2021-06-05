Dawn Logo

President summons NA on Monday for budget session

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished June 5, 2021 - Updated June 5, 2021 08:42am
Adviser to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan on Friday called on Speaker of National Assembly Asad Qaisar and discussed the budget session. — APP/File
ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday summoned the National Assembly to meet in the Parliament House on June 7 (Monday). During the session the budget for the year 2021-22 will be presented on June 11 (Friday).

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan on Friday called on Speaker of National Assembly Asad Qaisar and discussed the budget session.

Mr Awan told Dawn that during the meeting budget schedule was finalised according to which the budget will be announced on June 11, including presentation of the budget 2021-22, presentation of supplementary demand for grants and appropriations 2020-21, presentation of excess demands for grants and appropriations and introduction of Finance Bill 2021.

According to the schedule, there will be no sitting of the NA on June 12 and 13 due to weekly holidays and general discussion on the budget will start on June 14 that will continue till June 23. On June 24 the finance minister will wind up the budget discussion.

On June 25, discussion on appropriations in respect of charged expenditure 2021-22 will be held. On the same day discussion and voting on demands for grants in respect of voted expenditure 2021-22 will take place followed by cut motions. The discussion will continue on June 28.

On June 29, the finance bill is likely to be passed. On June 30 general discussion on supplementary demands for grants and appropriations 2020-21, voting on supplementary grants for demands, discussion on excess demands, charged expenditure of excess appropriations, voting on excess demands for grants, laying of schedule of authorised expenditure 2021-22, laying of supplementary schedule of authorised expenditure 2021-22 and laying of excess schedules of authorised expenditure will be held.

However, the document regarding scheduled of the budget session says: “This allotment of days is provisional and if the state of business so requires, necessary adjustment will be made with the approval of the speaker.

Published in Dawn, June 5th, 2021

