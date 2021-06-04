Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | June 05, 2021

Facebook bans former US president Trump for 2 years

AFPPublished June 4, 2021 - Updated June 4, 2021 11:59pm
Trump was suspended from Facebook and Instagram after posting a video during the attack by his fired-up supporters challenging his election loss, in which he told them: “We love you, you're very special.” ─ AFP/File photo
Trump was suspended from Facebook and Instagram after posting a video during the attack by his fired-up supporters challenging his election loss, in which he told them: “We love you, you're very special.” ─ AFP/File photo

Facebook on Friday set its ban on former US president Donald Trump for two years, saying he deserved the maximum punishment for violating platform rules over a deadly attack by his supporters on the US Capitol.

The two-year ban will be effective from January 7, when Trump was booted off the platform, and comes after Facebook's independent oversight board said the indefinite ban should be reviewed.

“Given the gravity of the circumstances that led to Mr Trump's suspension, we believe his actions constituted a severe violation of our rules which merit the highest penalty available under the new enforcement protocols,” Facebook vice president of global affairs Nick Clegg said in a post.

Facebook also said it will no longer give politicians blanket immunity for deceptive or abusive content on the social network based on their comments being newsworthy.

At the end of Trump's two-year ban, Facebook will enlist experts to assess whether his activity at the social network still threatens public safety, according to Clegg.

“If we determine that there is still a serious risk to public safety, we will extend the restriction for a set period of time and continue to re-evaluate until that risk has receded,” Clegg said.

When Trump's suspension is lifted, he will face strict sanctions that could rapidly escalate to permanent removal from the social network for rule-breaking, according to Clegg. “We know today's decision will be criticised by many people on opposing sides of the political divide,” Clegg said. “But, our job is to make a decision in as proportionate, fair and transparent a way as possible, in keeping with the instruction given to us by the Oversight Board.”

Last month, the independent oversight board said Facebook was right to oust Trump for his comments regarding the deadly January 6 rampage at the US Capitol but that the platform should not have applied an “indeterminate and standardless penalty of indefinite suspension”.

Trump was suspended from Facebook and Instagram after posting a video during the attack by his fired-up supporters challenging his election loss, in which he told them: “We love you, you're very special.”

The panel gave Facebook six months to justify why his ban should be permanent — putting the ball in company chief Mark Zuckerberg's court and spotlighting weaknesses in the platform's plan for self-regulation.

Zuckerberg has stressed his belief that private companies should not be the arbiters of truth when it comes to what people say.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

The Covid-19 myths
04 Jun 2021

The Covid-19 myths

Why does so much myth surround Covid-19? Is it ignorance, disbelief, or a conspiracy?
To open or not?
04 Jun 2021

To open or not?

Public-sector education is about to hit rock-bottom during the pandemic.
Banning for peace
Updated 04 Jun 2021

Banning for peace

Since 2001, Pakistan has banned 79 groups including 27 sectarian and 19 sub-nationalist ethnic groups.

Editorial

Covid-19 & education
Updated 04 Jun 2021

Covid-19 & education

When it comes to decisions on education, the role of the government leaves much to be desired.
04 Jun 2021

Trade deficit

PAKISTAN’S trade deficit has expectedly widened sharply during May, the ministry of commerce data showed on...
04 Jun 2021

Forgotten Rohingya

WHILE the plight of the Rohingya has been overshadowed by the Covid-19 pandemic and February’s military coup in...
03 Jun 2021

Afghan endgame

AS the Sept 11 deadline for the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan draws closer, genuine concerns are...
PakVac launched
Updated 03 Jun 2021

PakVac launched

Pakistan lags far behind in the biopharmaceutical industry that comprises vaccines and high-cost recombinant biological drugs.
03 Jun 2021

Dangerous gangs

THE tribal belt of south Punjab is virtually ruled by well-armed, violent gangs of criminals who operate with...