Angry Karachi traders announce to keep shops open till 8pm from Saturday

Imtiaz AliPublished June 4, 2021 - Updated June 4, 2021 10:34pm
Karachi traders say they will keep shops open for extended hours from June 5, 2021 - — APP/File
The Karachi Tajir Action Committee (KTAC), which represents a large number of trade associations in the city, on Friday announced to keep shops open till 8pm from tomorrow (Saturday) in protest against the “irresponsible behaviour” of the Sindh government in alleviating concerns of the business community.

In a statement issued after their meeting on Friday, the traders committee warned of taking to the streets if police or the administration took any coercive action or attempted to seal their shops to enforce Covid-19 restrictions.

The KTAC said the provincial government neither contacted the committee nor accepted any of its demands regarding restrictions on businesses.

They said a decision would also be taken soon regarding closure of businesses for one day, instead of two weekly offs at present, from next week.

The Sindh government had on May 25 imposed additional restrictions, including a ban on gatherings of more than 10 people, in view of the rising incidence of Covid-19 cases in the province, while maintaining earlier restrictions including permission for business activities from 5am to 6pm for a period of two weeks.

On Thursday, Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani said the provincial task force on Covid-19 had discussed easing coronavirus restrictions gradually, as the number of daily cases of infections appeared to be on the decline in the province.

Addressing traders at the Karachi Chambers of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), Ghani said the task force had hinted at curbing restrictions in its meeting held on June 3, maintaining that “we are moving towards reopening [of businesses] and consultations are underway in this regard.”

The minister had assured business leaders that the restrictions would be lifted gradually and in phases.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah had last month ordered the district administration and police to ensure implemention of the restrictions placed by the government. These included business timings from 5am to 6pm, while allowing bakeries and milk shops to remain open till midnight.

It was announced that Fridays and Sundays would be observed as closed days by businesses across the province except Hyderabad where Fridays and Saturdays would be observed as closed days instead.

M. Emad
Jun 04, 2021 09:55pm
PTI & MQM inciting Karachi traders.
Punjabis Chronicles
Jun 04, 2021 09:55pm
KTAC should work out a plan schedule instead of defiance with PPP led goons Administration. Just see Kolkata even more populated than Karachi, declared sisters cities in past. Kolkata traders & popular CM Mamta led W.B. Govt agreed to opening of shops from 7 -10AM and again at evening 4- 8pm.
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jun 04, 2021 09:56pm
What other options have they got at this crucial and critical juncture in time and history?
F
Jun 04, 2021 10:21pm
they are part of mafia that needs to be tackled.
