Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | June 04, 2021

Russian player Sizikova arrested at French Open over match-fixing allegations

ReutersPublished June 4, 2021 - Updated June 4, 2021 07:40pm
The French Tennis Federation (FFT) said Yana Sizikova had been arrested but did not elaborate on the reasons. — Photo courtesy NIM Management Twitter
The French Tennis Federation (FFT) said Yana Sizikova had been arrested but did not elaborate on the reasons. — Photo courtesy NIM Management Twitter

Russian player Yana Sizikova has been arrested at the French Open and has been placed in custody over match-fixing allegations, sources told Reuters on Friday.

A police source and the French Tennis Federation (FFT) said the player had been arrested but did not elaborate on the reasons.

A source with direct knowledge of the matter, however, said the arrest was related to match-fixing allegations.

Last September, French prosecutors opened an investigation into alleged match-fixing in a women’s doubles match at the French Open.

The investigation into “fraud in an organised group” and “active and passive corruption” was related to a doubles match between Romanian pair Andreea Mitu and Patricia Mari and Sizikova and American Madison Brengle.

Shamil Tarpischev, president of the Russian Tennis Federation (RTF), told the RIA news agency that he had been informed of Sizikova’s detention. TASS news agency also reported that the Russian embassy in Paris had been informed of the situation.

"We have not received any documents [regarding the case], so it’s difficult to make an assessment of what has happened," Tarpischev was quoted as saying.

The RTF did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA), which deals with corruption in the sport, said it would not comment.

The ITIA is an independent body set up by the tennis-governing bodies.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
FAZ
Jun 04, 2021 07:45pm
Its seems ironic in view of the recent spats between Russia and allies (EU, UK and US) cases against Russian athletes have been popping up more often.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jun 04, 2021 07:52pm
Once a cheater, always a fraudster.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

The Covid-19 myths
04 Jun 2021

The Covid-19 myths

Why does so much myth surround Covid-19? Is it ignorance, disbelief, or a conspiracy?
To open or not?
04 Jun 2021

To open or not?

Public-sector education is about to hit rock-bottom during the pandemic.
Banning for peace
Updated 04 Jun 2021

Banning for peace

Since 2001, Pakistan has banned 79 groups including 27 sectarian and 19 sub-nationalist ethnic groups.

Editorial

Covid-19 & education
Updated 04 Jun 2021

Covid-19 & education

When it comes to decisions on education, the role of the government leaves much to be desired.
04 Jun 2021

Trade deficit

PAKISTAN’S trade deficit has expectedly widened sharply during May, the ministry of commerce data showed on...
04 Jun 2021

Forgotten Rohingya

WHILE the plight of the Rohingya has been overshadowed by the Covid-19 pandemic and February’s military coup in...
03 Jun 2021

Afghan endgame

AS the Sept 11 deadline for the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan draws closer, genuine concerns are...
PakVac launched
Updated 03 Jun 2021

PakVac launched

Pakistan lags far behind in the biopharmaceutical industry that comprises vaccines and high-cost recombinant biological drugs.
03 Jun 2021

Dangerous gangs

THE tribal belt of south Punjab is virtually ruled by well-armed, violent gangs of criminals who operate with...