Sindh govt issues clarification, says no assurance given by Saudi envoy for addition of Chinese vaccines to approved list

Imtiaz AliPublished June 4, 2021 - Updated June 5, 2021 12:08am
Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah meets Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Saeed Ahmed Al-Malki at the Chief Minister House on Friday. —CM House photo
Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah meets Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Saeed Ahmed Al-Malki at the Chief Minister House on Friday. —CM House photo

The Sindh government on Friday issued a clarification, withdrawing its earlier statement about the Saudi envoy's assurance regarding the addition of Chinese-manufactured vaccines to its list of approved shots for visitors to the Kingdom.

Earlier in the day, a statement issued by the Chief Minister House after a meeting of Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah with a delegation led by Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Saeed Ahmed Al-Malki had stated that the former had requested the Saudi government to include Chinese vaccines to its list of approved shots “to enable the maximum number of Pakistanis to perform Haj this year”.

The statement had added that the envoy had assured that the Saudi government would approve the Chinese vaccines.

However, several hours later, the Sindh government issued a clarification, saying "we have taken back/withdrawn the news item of Saudi Arabian Ambassador in which he had assured Sindh chief minister of getting Chinese vaccine approved."

Saudi Arabia is among the few countries that do not recognise vaccination certificates of Chinese vaccines despite the fact that the World Health Organisation has now registered at least two Chinese-manufactured vaccines — Sinopharm and Sinovac.

According to media reports, the vaccines recommended by the Kingdom for use are Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson.

The visiting delegation also comprised a team of doctors from King Salman Medical Complex. The ambassador informed that the doctors would set up medical camps in Karachi and Shikarpur to treat poor patients. The medical team will also conduct eye surgeries and open-heart surgeries.

Haj pilgrims to be administered Pfizer shots

On Thursday, Federal Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Minister Asad Umar said that citizens intending to go for Haj this year, those working abroad on work visas issued by countries that did not recognise vaccination certificates of Chinese vaccines and students planning to go to educational institutions in such countries within a month would be given priority for the administration of Pfizer — an American Covid-19 vaccine brand.

Meanwhile, Special Representative to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony Maulana Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi in a statement on Friday said that Hajj pilgrims would also be vaccinated and the government was taking measures for the purpose. Ashrafi added the religious affairs committee would discuss the matter further when it will receive a list of terms and conditions about Hajj from the Saudi government.

Ibrahim
Jun 04, 2021 06:31pm
They would approve it , it’s a good business for them
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Jun 04, 2021 06:36pm
Saudi Arabia NOT recognizing 51% effective Chinese COVID-19 vaccine.
Reply Recommend 0
Mahmood
Jun 04, 2021 06:53pm
Yeah, give the rejects, low quality and donated vaccines, that are designated for labor camps, blue collar workers, construction workers, waiters, cleaners and janitors working in the Kingdom. What was that about ''choose for your brother what you would choose for yourself....?? But the citizens of Saudi, can only be given the best - Pfizer Astrazeneka vaccines. Visitors, and Hajis are to be treated like animals.
Reply Recommend 0
Ismail
Jun 04, 2021 07:05pm
And also a work visa for money laundering!
Reply Recommend 0
Farhan khan
Jun 04, 2021 07:17pm
Chief Minister of Covid-19 Only
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Jun 04, 2021 07:17pm
Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah meets Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Saeed Ahmed Al-Malki at the Chief Minister House on Friday. Why Murad Ali Shah, sitting like a babu, obediently with crossed ankles. He is used to it, Infront of the Zardaris. Knows his place.
Reply Recommend 0
Concerned UK
Jun 04, 2021 07:25pm
Saudis are enganging with Sind directly bypassing the government. What does that say?
Reply Recommend 0
Hashim Zia
Jun 04, 2021 07:25pm
Koi kam ki beat manwali hoti
Reply Recommend 0
FAZ
Jun 04, 2021 07:40pm
@Mahmood, Qatar approved Pfizer and Moderna vaccines only. And they vaccinated all residents and citizens with these brands only including labour
Reply Recommend 0
FAZ
Jun 04, 2021 07:40pm
When WHO is approving Chinese vaccines them why Saudis have to show their ego? Specially for hajj?
Reply Recommend 0
Justice For All
Jun 04, 2021 07:44pm
Is it really that important to perform Haj at such a critical time in life? - why risk exposure ?
Reply Recommend 0
Chrís Dăń
Jun 04, 2021 07:51pm
Its not correct .
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jun 04, 2021 07:52pm
What else can he say at this critical and crucial point in time and history?
Reply Recommend 0
Vijay
Jun 04, 2021 08:36pm
Chinese Vaccine against Corona Virus is not very effective as people in Baharin are getting Covid even after having Chinese vaccine 2 times.
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Jun 04, 2021 09:23pm
Murad is great. Next PM.
Reply Recommend 0

