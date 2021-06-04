Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | June 04, 2021

Saudi envoy assures Sindh CM of approving Chinese vaccines for Haj pilgrims

Imtiaz AliPublished June 4, 2021 - Updated June 4, 2021 06:40pm
Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah meets Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Saeed Ahmed Al-Malki at the Chief Minister House on Friday. —CM House photo
Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah meets Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Saeed Ahmed Al-Malki at the Chief Minister House on Friday. —CM House photo

Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Saeed Ahmed Al-Malki on Friday assured Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah that the Saudi government would incorporate Chinese-manufactured vaccines in its list of approved shots for visitors to the Kingdom.

The assurance came after Chief Minister Shah, in a meeting with the ambassador at the Chief Minister House, requested the Saudi government to include Chinese vaccines to its list of approved shots “to enable the maximum number of Pakistanis to perform Haj this year”.

During the meeting, Shah said that a majority of Pakistanis were being administered Chinese vaccines in the country, adding that Saudi Arabia was not accepting Chinese vaccines for visitors intending to perform Haj and Umrah, thus “causing disappointment among the people of Pakistan.”

Saudi Arabia is among the few countries that do not recognise vaccination certificates of Chinese vaccines despite the fact that the World Health Organisation has now registered at least two Chinese-manufactured vaccines — Sinopharm and Sinovac.

According to media reports, the vaccines recommended by the Kingdom for use are Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson.

In their meeting today, the chief minister urged the Saudi ambassador to review the vaccine order by the KSA, reminding him that the vaccines developed by China had also been approved by the World Health Organisation.

The ambassador assured the chief minister of incorporating the Chinese vaccines to the list approved by the Kingdom.

The visiting delegation also comprised a team of doctors from King Salman Medical Complex. The ambassador informed that the doctors would set up medical camps in Karachi and Shikarpur to treat poor patients. The medical team will also conduct eye surgeries and open-heart surgeries.

Haj pilgrims to be administered Pfizer shots

On Thursday, Federal Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Minister Asad Umar said that citizens intending to go for Haj this year, those working abroad on work visas issued by countries that did not recognise vaccination certificates of Chinese vaccines and students planning to go to educational institutions in such countries within a month would be given priority for the administration of Pfizer — an American Covid-19 vaccine brand.

Meanwhile, Special Representative to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony Maulana Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi in a statement on Friday said that Hajj pilgrims would also be vaccinated and the government was taking measures for the purpose. Ashrafi added the religious affairs committee would discuss the matter further when it will receive a list of terms and conditions about Hajj from the Saudi government.

Coronavirus
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

The Covid-19 myths
04 Jun 2021

The Covid-19 myths

Why does so much myth surround Covid-19? Is it ignorance, disbelief, or a conspiracy?
To open or not?
04 Jun 2021

To open or not?

Public-sector education is about to hit rock-bottom during the pandemic.
Banning for peace
Updated 04 Jun 2021

Banning for peace

Since 2001, Pakistan has banned 79 groups including 27 sectarian and 19 sub-nationalist ethnic groups.

Editorial

Covid-19 & education
Updated 04 Jun 2021

Covid-19 & education

When it comes to decisions on education, the role of the government leaves much to be desired.
04 Jun 2021

Trade deficit

PAKISTAN’S trade deficit has expectedly widened sharply during May, the ministry of commerce data showed on...
04 Jun 2021

Forgotten Rohingya

WHILE the plight of the Rohingya has been overshadowed by the Covid-19 pandemic and February’s military coup in...
03 Jun 2021

Afghan endgame

AS the Sept 11 deadline for the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan draws closer, genuine concerns are...
PakVac launched
Updated 03 Jun 2021

PakVac launched

Pakistan lags far behind in the biopharmaceutical industry that comprises vaccines and high-cost recombinant biological drugs.
03 Jun 2021

Dangerous gangs

THE tribal belt of south Punjab is virtually ruled by well-armed, violent gangs of criminals who operate with...