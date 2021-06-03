Sindh govt considering a gradual ease in lockdown restrictions: Saeed Ghani

Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani said on Thursday that the provincial task force on Covid-19 had discussed easing coronavirus restrictions gradually, as the number daily cases of infections appears to be on the decline in the province.

Addressing traders at the Karachi Chambers of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), Ghani said the provincial task force had hinted at curbing restrictions in its meeting today, adding that “we are moving towards reopening [of businesses] and consultations are underway in this regard.”

The minister said the restrictions would be lifted gradually and in phases.

“We realised that the lockdown and restrictions on businesses caused problems for the traders. It was an unpopular decision, and the PM was also against the lockdown initially, but this time he also supported it,” he said.

The provincial minister said it was also a fact that restrictions coupled with strictness had resulted in the downward trend of Covid-19 cases.

He assured that representatives of the business community, particularly those from the KCCI, would be invited to upcoming meetings of the provincial task force.

He said it was feared that Covid-19 cases would spike quickly after Eidul Fitr, hence the provincial had decided to extend the lockdown for 15 days to contain the impending spread of the disease.

He said, however, that this year Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab had reported more cases of Covid-19 than Sindh.

‘Situation is improving’

Speaking on the occasion, Sindh Industries and Commerce Minister Jam Ikramullah Dharejo said the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) and Sindh took decisions that were favourable to the public.

“The situation is improving… be patient, the changes will be visible in a day or two,” he told the traders.

Earlier, traders representing different market associations expressed displeasure over losses incurred to them during the lockdown. Mahmood Hamid of Liaquatabad Market said the police made the most of their magisterial powers during lockdown for their own mileage, thus making traders suffer.

He lamented that the Sindh government hadn't consulted traders in its decisions.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Imran Khan had allowed the Sindh government to extend lockdown restrictions for another week to curb the spread of coronavirus in the province.

“Provinces are independent to take their own decisions regarding Covid-19 and Sindh can extend lockdown restrictions for another week if deems appropriate,” the prime minister said while chairing a meeting of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

A source told Dawn that Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah had informed the prime minister that the provincial government wanted to extend lockdown restrictions for another week.

The Sindh government had on May 25 imposed additional restrictions, including a ban on gatherings of more than 10 people, in view of the rising incidence of Covid-19 cases.

A day earlier, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah had lamented that 50 per cent of the active Covid-19 cases in the country were present in Sindh.

The chief minister had also ordered the deputy commissioner and senior superintendent of police to ensure implementation of the following restrictions placed by the government.