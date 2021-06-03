Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | June 03, 2021

LHC acquits Christian couple in blasphemy case

Rana BilalPublished June 3, 2021 - Updated June 3, 2021 06:01pm
Shafqat Emmanuel and Shagufta were sentenced to death by a court in Toba Tek Singh in 2014. — AFP/File
Shafqat Emmanuel and Shagufta were sentenced to death by a court in Toba Tek Singh in 2014. — AFP/File

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday acquitted a Christian couple who were sentenced to death more than seven years ago for committing blasphemy.

Shafqat Emmanuel, the watchman of a school in Toba Tek Singh district's Gojra, and his wife Shagufta Masih were arrested in July 2013 under Section 295-C [use of derogatory remarks, etc., in respect of the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him)] of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) on the charge of sending blasphemous text messages to the complainants, shopkeeper Malik Mohammad Hussain and Gojra tehsil bar’s former president Anwar Mansoor Goraya.

In April 2014, the couple were sentenced to death for blasphemy and fined Rs100,000 each by an additional district and sessions judge in Toba Tek Singh.

See: Footprints: Text message of death

The couple, who denied the charge against them, had subsequently filed an appeal against their conviction in the LHC. They were represented in the legal proceedings by Advocate Saiful Mulook, while the complainants were represented by Advocate Chaudhry Ghulam Mustafa.

After hearing arguments from both sides, a two-member bench of the LHC overturned the couple's conviction, paving the way for their release. The court's detailed judgement is currently awaited.

In April this year, the European Parliament had adopted a resolution calling for a review of the GSP+ status granted to Pakistan in view of an "alarming" increase in the use of blasphemy accusations in the country, among other concerns.

The resolution expressed particular concern regarding the case of Shafqat and Shagufta, saying "The evidence on which the couple were convicted can be considered deeply flawed."

It had noted that the couple had allegedly been in an argument with the accuser not long before the accusations were made.

The resolution, which was passed overwhelmingly — 662 to 3 — with 26 not voting, had also stated that the couple's appeal had been "postponed multiple times".

Human rights groups say blasphemy laws are often misused to persecute minorities or even against Muslims to settle personal rivalries. Such accusations can end up in lynchings or street vigilantism.

Around 80 people are known to be imprisoned in the country on such charges — half of whom face life in prison or the death penalty — according to the US Commission on International Religious Freedom.

Blasphemy
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (8)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Zain
Jun 03, 2021 06:09pm
GSP plus is more important.One phone call policy at work!!
Reply Recommend 0
Jalil Yousaf
Jun 03, 2021 06:12pm
All those years in prison, government must compensate it. And those who accused them must be put in jail for the rest of their lives.
Reply Recommend 0
Rahim
Jun 03, 2021 06:21pm
Well done European Union. This wouldn't have happened had you not threatened to take away pakistan GSP+ status
Reply Recommend 0
Kenai Pu
Jun 03, 2021 06:28pm
Unfortunately, this couple has lost 7-8 years of their life and livelihood. Even after acquittal, they are in grave danger as mob justice is practiced in Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Jun 03, 2021 06:32pm
• Pakistan Govt fear next FATF meeting this month. • TLP will start a protest-movement from today.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Verbal Diarrhea PhD
Jun 03, 2021 06:37pm
7 years in jail for an allegation. Help the couple escape to any other countries, to save from mob justice.
Reply Recommend 0
Mark
Jun 03, 2021 06:38pm
All victims are poor minority people and majority of cases are false against them.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Doctor PhD?
Jun 03, 2021 06:46pm
@Dr. Verbal Diarrhea PhD, well said Doc!
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Passing time
03 Jun 2021

Passing time

Forays into our pre-1947 past will attract the charge of a Raj bias.
The trumpet of growth
Updated 03 Jun 2021

The trumpet of growth

The first lesson is to never — ever — buy a growth story that is unaccompanied by reforms.
One step forward, two back
Updated 03 Jun 2021

One step forward, two back

It is essential for our democracy that media regulators be independent instead of being subjected to hidden pressures.
Living history
02 Jun 2021

Living history

The Tulsa massacre has been called the ‘American Kristallnacht’.

Editorial

03 Jun 2021

Afghan endgame

AS the Sept 11 deadline for the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan draws closer, genuine concerns are...
PakVac launched
Updated 03 Jun 2021

PakVac launched

Pakistan lags far behind in the biopharmaceutical industry that comprises vaccines and high-cost recombinant biological drugs.
03 Jun 2021

Dangerous gangs

THE tribal belt of south Punjab is virtually ruled by well-armed, violent gangs of criminals who operate with...
Draconian media law
Updated 02 Jun 2021

Draconian media law

Clause after clause in the proposed law is illustrative of the authoritarian mindset that underlies it.
02 Jun 2021

Delaying AJK polls

A NEEDLESS controversy is being dredged up over the upcoming elections in Azad Jammu & Kashmir. The PML-N and ...
02 Jun 2021

Karachi street crime

OVER the past few decades, Karachi has witnessed grotesque violence, including targeted killings, political, ethnic...