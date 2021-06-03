Dawn Logo

Schools to remain closed until Covid-19 cases drop: Sindh health minister

Dawn.comPublished June 3, 2021 - Updated June 3, 2021 05:13pm
Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho addresses a press conference in Karachi. — DawnNewsTV
Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho said on Thursday that schools in the province would remain closed until the government was certain that coronavirus cases were on the decline.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi, flanked by Information Minister Nasir Shah, the health minister said: "This is a numbers game. We have to proceed with caution until the numbers improve and don't want to risk the lives of our children, their parents and relatives.

"So schools will remain closed until we (the Sindh government) are certain that the numbers (of coronavirus cases) are decreasing and won't increase."

Earlier on May 19, the National Command and Operation Centre had allowed the staggered reopening of educational institutions from May 24 in districts where the positivity rate was less than five per cent. Punjab School Education Minister Murad Raas had also set the date for schools reopening in Punjab from June 7.

During the press conference on Thursday, Pechuho said that the inoculation campaign for teachers and educational staff was also being sped up and planning was being done with the education department on how to vaccinate every staff member so students didn't get infected from them.

"We want to ensure [for schools] that there is complete health protection and a child doesn't get infected with the virus at school."

The health minister's comments came in the wake of the prime minister allowing the Sindh government to extend lockdown restrictions for another week to curb the spread of the coronavirus in the province.

Despite no decision on schools reopening in Sindh, Education Minister Saeed Ghani said on Tuesday that matriculation and intermediate exams in the province would be held in July and the decision regarding exams of classes up to eight would be made within the next few days.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jun 03, 2021 05:22pm
Better safe than sorry.
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Jun 03, 2021 05:25pm
No work, no schools, no shops, no economic activity ...this is what PPP all about generally
Reply Recommend 0

