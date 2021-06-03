Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | June 03, 2021

Sindh CM orders finance ministry to stop salaries of govt employees who refuse Covid-19 vaccines

Imtiaz AliPublished June 3, 2021 - Updated June 3, 2021 02:56pm
Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah appealed to people to get vaccinated at vaccination centres. — DawnNewsTV/File
Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah appealed to people to get vaccinated at vaccination centres. — DawnNewsTV/File

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Thursday directed the finance ministry to stop the salaries from July of government employees who refuse to get themselves vaccinated against the novel coronavirus.

Presiding over a meeting of the provincial task force on Covid-19, which was attended by provincial ministers, the chief secretary, law enforcers and medical experts, the chief minister said: "Government employees who do not get themselves vaccinated will have their salaries stopped from July."

He instructed the chief secretary to give the month of June for government employees to get themselves vaccinated and also declared Covid-19 vaccinations mandatory for citizens.

"We have to secure our citizens by taking some drastic measures," he said.

Giving additional directions for the vaccination campaign, CM Murad also instructed the 300 basic health units across the province to establish vaccination centres and set a cumulative daily target of 30,000 vaccine administrations.

Five mobile vaccination teams would, meanwhile, be established at every taluka level and given a target of 60,000 vaccines to be administered daily. “We have 605 talukas and they must vaccinate at least 60,000 people per day,” he ordered.

He also directed the health department to instruct the around 90 private hospitals in the province to target 10,000 vaccine doses daily and register more private hospitals for vaccinations.

The decisions came after Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday allowed the Sindh government to extend lockdown restrictions for another week to curb the spread of the coronavirus in the province. A source told Dawn that CM Murad had informed the prime minister that the provincial government wanted to extend the lockdown restrictions for another week.

Indian Variant in Sindh

Health Secretary Kazim Jatoi informed Thursday's meeting that four passengers on May 29 were diagnosed with the Indian variant of the coronavirus and isolated while the 14 people they had come into contact with had also been tested.

The session was also informed about the situation in Karachi, where the positivity rate on June 1 had been 12.45 per cent and 11.77pc on June 2.

From May 27 to June 2, there was an increase of 21pc in new cases in Karachi's district East and 20 deaths. The Central district, meanwhile, recorded a positivity rate of 12pc and 15 deaths while 9pc and nine deaths were recorded in district South and 8pc and seven deaths in district West.

The meeting was further informed that a total of 392 deaths had been recorded in the province in the last 30 days, of whom 238 patients had been on ventilators. Currently, 77 people are on ventilators with 74 of them being in Karachi.

The chief minister remarked after being informed of these figures that the situation had not improved in the province and the number of deaths had increased from April when 154 deaths had been recorded. “This is a serious situation, and we have to control our death rate.”

The chief minister was also briefed on the vaccination progress so far and informed that 78,799 vaccines doses had been administered on June 2 across the province with 57,541 as a first dose and 21,258 as a second dose. A total of 1,550,553 doses had so far been administered in Sindh.

Coronavirus
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (11)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Vivek_Lahore
Jun 03, 2021 02:49pm
Stop salaries. But not stopping crimes
Reply Recommend 0
Seeker
Jun 03, 2021 02:58pm
Every person has the right to chose, Oops i forgot that the right of free will is limited to certain countries lately.
Reply Recommend 0
Umair
Jun 03, 2021 02:59pm
People who are already suffering from Covid are being forced to take vaccine by a certain deadline. They should either do that or lose their jobs/salaries.
Reply Recommend 0
vinjhraj
Jun 03, 2021 03:00pm
good decision
Reply Recommend 0
Tanvir Malik
Jun 03, 2021 03:02pm
Is that even legal?
Reply Recommend 0
Farhan khan
Jun 03, 2021 03:02pm
Sindh Government= Enemies of Karachi
Reply Recommend 0
Tahir Raouf
Jun 03, 2021 03:06pm
We need such order for all of Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Abrar
Jun 03, 2021 03:09pm
Very good decision need to implement it strctly
Reply Recommend 0
Talha Lodhi
Jun 03, 2021 03:11pm
Good step.
Reply Recommend 0
Khuram
Jun 03, 2021 03:31pm
This guy looks like a zardari puppet
Reply Recommend 0
Kas
Jun 03, 2021 03:38pm
Best decision
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Passing time
03 Jun 2021

Passing time

Forays into our pre-1947 past will attract the charge of a Raj bias.
The trumpet of growth
Updated 03 Jun 2021

The trumpet of growth

The first lesson is to never — ever — buy a growth story that is unaccompanied by reforms.
One step forward, two back
Updated 03 Jun 2021

One step forward, two back

It is essential for our democracy that media regulators be independent instead of being subjected to hidden pressures.
Living history
02 Jun 2021

Living history

The Tulsa massacre has been called the ‘American Kristallnacht’.

Editorial

03 Jun 2021

Afghan endgame

AS the Sept 11 deadline for the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan draws closer, genuine concerns are...
PakVac launched
Updated 03 Jun 2021

PakVac launched

Pakistan lags far behind in the biopharmaceutical industry that comprises vaccines and high-cost recombinant biological drugs.
03 Jun 2021

Dangerous gangs

THE tribal belt of south Punjab is virtually ruled by well-armed, violent gangs of criminals who operate with...
Draconian media law
Updated 02 Jun 2021

Draconian media law

Clause after clause in the proposed law is illustrative of the authoritarian mindset that underlies it.
02 Jun 2021

Delaying AJK polls

A NEEDLESS controversy is being dredged up over the upcoming elections in Azad Jammu & Kashmir. The PML-N and ...
02 Jun 2021

Karachi street crime

OVER the past few decades, Karachi has witnessed grotesque violence, including targeted killings, political, ethnic...