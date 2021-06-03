Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | June 03, 2021

Assailants kill BJP politician in occupied Kashmir

APPublished June 3, 2021 - Updated June 3, 2021 02:00pm
The mother of Rakesh Pandita, a politician who was killed, mourns at their residence in Jammu on June 3. — AP
The mother of Rakesh Pandita, a politician who was killed, mourns at their residence in Jammu on June 3. — AP

Assailants fatally shot a politician belonging to India's ruling party in occupied Kashmir, and separately, police on Thursday killed a detainee who they said snatched an officer's rifle and fired at officials inside a police camp.

The unidentified assailants shot Rakesh Pandita late on Wednesday in the southern town of Tral, where he was visiting a friend, police said, blaming rebels for the attack. He was declared dead in a hospital.

Rebels in occupied Kashmir have been fighting the central government for decades. Suspected militants carried out a string of deadly attacks last year on members of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in occupied Kashmir.

Among those killed was a top BJP politician and his father and brother, who were also party members.

Read: Three BJP members shot dead in occupied Kashmir

Pandita was also an elected official for a municipal office in Tral. His body was taken to southern Jammu city for a funeral.

He had a secured accommodation in the region's main city of Srinagar and was protected by two police guards, but he went to Tral without them, a police statement said.

Manoj Sinha, New Delhi's top administrator in occupied Kashmir, and BJP leaders condemned the killing.

"Terrorists will never succeed in their nefarious designs, and those responsible for such heinous acts shall be brought to justice," Sinha said in a tweet.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Meanwhile, a man was killed in an exchange of gunfire inside a counterinsurgency police camp in Tral town early on Thursday, police said, calling him a terror operative.

In a statement, police said Mohammed Amin Malik snatched an automatic rifle from an officer during his interrogation and fired at him, leaving the officer critically wounded late on Wednesday. He later took position inside the interrogation room, the statement said.

Police said they brought Malik's mother to the camp and tried to persuade Malik to surrender but he refused and intermittently fired at police throughout the night. The statement said police later engaged him in a gunfight and killed him.

Police said they arrested the 38-year-old labourer last Sunday and seized a hunting rifle without a license and explosives from him. According to police, Malik was a former militant. They said he was arrested in 2003 and was released a few years later, adding that his younger brother was killed in a gunfight with Indian troops in 2019.

Mughli, Malik's mother who uses only one name, told reporters that police tortured her son during his detention. "They beat my son so much that he preferred to die like this," she told reporters, as she wailed in mourning at her home in Tral.

In 2019, Modi's Hindu nationalist party pushed through with constitutional changes that stripped occupied Kashmir of its semi-autonomy and statehood that gave its residents special rights in land ownership and jobs.

The region was also divided into two federally governed territories. Many Kashmiris and critics have likened India's changes as the beginning of settler colonialism.

Kashmir Unrest
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (9)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
bhaRAT©
Jun 03, 2021 02:06pm
Uprising is simmering. Brave Kashmiris will rise for their freedom.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jun 03, 2021 02:09pm
Clearly, the terrorists will never succeed- in subjugating the Kashmiris.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jun 03, 2021 02:11pm
Coward army, draconian laws, blatant propaganda, crippling curfews, complete censorship. The result- a slap on the face of terrorist India.
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Jun 03, 2021 02:12pm
Shri Surrender Modi will sacrifice one of his own for another lullaby like 'Sir G Kal' strike to revive his faltering fortunes after he bungled again mishandling the pandemic.
Reply Recommend 0
MG
Jun 03, 2021 02:23pm
Wait and see how much damage will be done to the cowards
Reply Recommend 0
Tariq
Jun 03, 2021 02:23pm
What goes around comes around!India should learn from their mistakes
Reply Recommend 0
Amin
Jun 03, 2021 02:28pm
India is the fastest route to self destruction with Modi in the driving seat.
Reply Recommend 0
Ghanty
Jun 03, 2021 02:39pm
Kudos to Dawn for having the guts to call militants as militants.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Jun 03, 2021 02:42pm
RIP.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Passing time
03 Jun 2021

Passing time

Forays into our pre-1947 past will attract the charge of a Raj bias.
The trumpet of growth
Updated 03 Jun 2021

The trumpet of growth

The first lesson is to never — ever — buy a growth story that is unaccompanied by reforms.
One step forward, two back
Updated 03 Jun 2021

One step forward, two back

It is essential for our democracy that media regulators be independent instead of being subjected to hidden pressures.
Living history
02 Jun 2021

Living history

The Tulsa massacre has been called the ‘American Kristallnacht’.

Editorial

03 Jun 2021

Afghan endgame

AS the Sept 11 deadline for the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan draws closer, genuine concerns are...
PakVac launched
Updated 03 Jun 2021

PakVac launched

Pakistan lags far behind in the biopharmaceutical industry that comprises vaccines and high-cost recombinant biological drugs.
03 Jun 2021

Dangerous gangs

THE tribal belt of south Punjab is virtually ruled by well-armed, violent gangs of criminals who operate with...
Draconian media law
Updated 02 Jun 2021

Draconian media law

Clause after clause in the proposed law is illustrative of the authoritarian mindset that underlies it.
02 Jun 2021

Delaying AJK polls

A NEEDLESS controversy is being dredged up over the upcoming elections in Azad Jammu & Kashmir. The PML-N and ...
02 Jun 2021

Karachi street crime

OVER the past few decades, Karachi has witnessed grotesque violence, including targeted killings, political, ethnic...