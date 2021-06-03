Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | June 03, 2021

Judges’ freedom of speech different from that of citizens: SC judge

Nasir IqbalPublished June 3, 2021 - Updated June 3, 2021 09:57am
The Supreme Court concluded hearing in former Islamabad High Court (IHC) Judge Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui’s appeal on Wednesday. — AFP/File
The Supreme Court concluded hearing in former Islamabad High Court (IHC) Judge Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui’s appeal on Wednesday. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court concluded hearing in former Islamabad High Court (IHC) Judge Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui’s appeal on Wednesday, wondering why the appellant entertained senior intelligence officers at his residence, that too three times.

“Please consider this question that not one but three times senior Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) officers came to you,” observed Justice Umar Ata Bandial. The observation came when senior counsel Hamid Khan, who was representing the former outspoken judge, said Mr Siddiqui had no choice in the matter as the officials had come to his house.

“We as judges live isolated from the world,” Justice Bandial said and asked the counsel to assist the court in determining the difference between freedom of speech available to the common citizen and judges.

Justice Bandial was heading a five-judge Supreme Court bench that had taken up the appeal moved by Justice Siddiqui against the Oct 11, 2018 notification under which he was removed.

Apex court bench was hearing appeal of former IHC judge Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui

Ex-judge Siddiqui was removed from the high judicial office on the recommendation of the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) under Article 209 of the Constitution for displaying conduct unbecoming of a judge by delivering a speech on July 21, 2018 at the District Bar Association, Rawalpindi.

In the speech, the former judge had made remarks against the involvement of certain officers of the executive organ of the state, specifically ISI, in the affairs of the judiciary and allegedly manipulating formation of the benches of the high court. The former judge had also blamed the judiciary for allegedly undermining democratic norms in the country.

During Wednesday’s proceedings, the entire speech by Mr Siddiqui was read out by his counsel. “This tendency of speaking one’s heart out is not permissible,” observed Justice Bandial explaining further that we as judges live with our own conscience to serve the cause of the people, justice and the cause of the Constitution day in and day out.

Justice Bandial, while pointing towards Justice Mazhar Alam Khan said that the he differed in the review petition of Justice Qazi Faez Isa case, yet we were sitting together and deciding the matter.

While pointing towards Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui, Justice Bandial regretted that the judge drew a line and went into public to censure the institution of the judiciary.

During the hearing, Mr Khan regretted that at the time when his client was facing the reference before SJC, former IHC chief justice Anwar Kasi was also facing a reference but the reference proceedings against him were closed when he denied that he had any information about meetings between Justice Siddiqui and intelligence officials.

On the other hand, his client’s name was suggested by the counsel in its report to the president, to be removed from the high office.

At the outset, the counsel said, three propositions have emerged: “Could a superior court judge be sacked without holding a proper inquiry? Do judges enjoy freedom of speech and whether the superior court judge could be removed or sacked on account of an undefined and unambiguous term ‘conduct unbecoming’.”

However, Justice Bandial observed that these propositions were too generalised. Judges are governed through their code of conduct, he said, adding the basic concern was the application of Article 209 of the Constitution bearing in mind the precedences set in the case of former chief justice Iftikhar Mohammad Chaudhry and Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

Justice Bandial explained that the petition of Justice Siddiqui under Article 184 (3) of the Constitution was under a different footing and the counsel should focus on the bar of not challenging the proceedings of SJC under Article 211.

This is a strange situation where the fate of a judge of the superior court has been left at the mercy of the SJC proceedings and hinges upon a body which was not even a court rather a trial court.

Justice Bandial while referring to the speech of Justice Shaukat regretted that the speech, though emotional, because of the agony the judge endured, carried a negative opinion of the judiciary and yet he was addressing the same judiciary to reclaim his position.

Published in Dawn, June 3rd, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Passing time
03 Jun 2021

Passing time

Forays into our pre-1947 past will attract the charge of a Raj bias.
The trumpet of growth
Updated 03 Jun 2021

The trumpet of growth

The first lesson is to never — ever — buy a growth story that is unaccompanied by reforms.
One step forward, two back
Updated 03 Jun 2021

One step forward, two back

It is essential for our democracy that media regulators be independent instead of being subjected to hidden pressures.
Living history
02 Jun 2021

Living history

The Tulsa massacre has been called the ‘American Kristallnacht’.

Editorial

03 Jun 2021

Afghan endgame

AS the Sept 11 deadline for the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan draws closer, genuine concerns are...
PakVac launched
Updated 03 Jun 2021

PakVac launched

Pakistan lags far behind in the biopharmaceutical industry that comprises vaccines and high-cost recombinant biological drugs.
03 Jun 2021

Dangerous gangs

THE tribal belt of south Punjab is virtually ruled by well-armed, violent gangs of criminals who operate with...
Draconian media law
Updated 02 Jun 2021

Draconian media law

Clause after clause in the proposed law is illustrative of the authoritarian mindset that underlies it.
02 Jun 2021

Delaying AJK polls

A NEEDLESS controversy is being dredged up over the upcoming elections in Azad Jammu & Kashmir. The PML-N and ...
02 Jun 2021

Karachi street crime

OVER the past few decades, Karachi has witnessed grotesque violence, including targeted killings, political, ethnic...