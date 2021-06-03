Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | June 03, 2021

Mobile phone internet services restored in areas of Balochistan, KP

Kalbe AliPublished June 3, 2021 - Updated June 3, 2021 10:02am
The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has allowed the mobile phone operators to restore internet services in several areas of Balochistan and Khyber district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. — AFP/File
The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has allowed the mobile phone operators to restore internet services in several areas of Balochistan and Khyber district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has allowed the mobile phone operators to restore internet services in several areas of Balochistan and Khyber district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as the security situation has improved there.

After review of security situation by the departments concerned, the ministry of interior has cleared Turbat city, Kech, Awaran, Panjgur, Washuk and Kalat along the highways including Regional Cooperation for Development Highway, N-30, N-85 and Awaran-Bela Road for internet connectivity.

The Khyber district (formerly known as Khyber Agency) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been cleared, where the internet services and even basic telephony were suspended in certain areas including Tirah Valley in the past.

The ministry of information technology had earlier written a letter to the interior ministry that it was the government’s vision to provide internet services across the country, and the “force majeure” clause may be lifted from areas that were not under the severe threats of law and order or terror attacks.

A senior official of the Ministry of Information Technology said there was serious pressure for the restoration of data services in these areas amid Covid-19 lockdowns mainly from the students who had to leave their studies in urban areas.

“Besides, the data is becoming a basic mode of communication for the health and even commerce needs,” the official added.

After receiving the clearance from the interior ministry the PTA has issued instructions to the telecom operators to restoration of internet services in Khyber district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and various areas of certain districts of Balochistan.

The Cellular Mobile Operators (CMOs) had been operating only the 2G service in most of these areas that covers basic voice transfer and SMS, and the systems were not upgraded as access to these areas were restricted.

The PTA has also advised the mobile operators to upgrade their existing infrastructure from 2G sites to 3G/4G wherever feasible and as per their business plan so that better voice and data services can be extended to residents of these areas.

The PTA has announced that the internet services will be restored and upgraded in other areas too in phased manner as the security clearances are received.

Published in Dawn, June 3rd, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Passing time
03 Jun 2021

Passing time

Forays into our pre-1947 past will attract the charge of a Raj bias.
The trumpet of growth
Updated 03 Jun 2021

The trumpet of growth

The first lesson is to never — ever — buy a growth story that is unaccompanied by reforms.
One step forward, two back
Updated 03 Jun 2021

One step forward, two back

It is essential for our democracy that media regulators be independent instead of being subjected to hidden pressures.
Living history
02 Jun 2021

Living history

The Tulsa massacre has been called the ‘American Kristallnacht’.

Editorial

03 Jun 2021

Afghan endgame

AS the Sept 11 deadline for the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan draws closer, genuine concerns are...
PakVac launched
Updated 03 Jun 2021

PakVac launched

Pakistan lags far behind in the biopharmaceutical industry that comprises vaccines and high-cost recombinant biological drugs.
03 Jun 2021

Dangerous gangs

THE tribal belt of south Punjab is virtually ruled by well-armed, violent gangs of criminals who operate with...
Draconian media law
Updated 02 Jun 2021

Draconian media law

Clause after clause in the proposed law is illustrative of the authoritarian mindset that underlies it.
02 Jun 2021

Delaying AJK polls

A NEEDLESS controversy is being dredged up over the upcoming elections in Azad Jammu & Kashmir. The PML-N and ...
02 Jun 2021

Karachi street crime

OVER the past few decades, Karachi has witnessed grotesque violence, including targeted killings, political, ethnic...