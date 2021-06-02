Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | June 02, 2021

Pakistan Army soldier martyred in IED attack near checkpost in South Waziristan

Naveed SiddiquiPublished June 2, 2021 - Updated June 2, 2021 10:49pm
A cordon and search operation is being carried out in the area to apprehend any terrorists. — AP/File
A cordon and search operation is being carried out in the area to apprehend any terrorists. — AP/File

A Pakistan Army soldier was martyred on Wednesday after an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded near a military checkpost in South Waziristan tribal district's Kaniguram area, the military's media affairs wing said.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) identified the martyred soldier as 26-year-old Lance Naik Waqas Ahmed from Karachi.

It said that a cordon and search operation was being carried out in the area to apprehend any terrorists present there.

"Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve," it added.

A day earlier, three children were killed and two others injured when a "toy bomb" went off in Ladha tehsil of South Waziristan.

Sources said the children had found a toy-like device near their house in the Tangi Badeenzai area and were playing with it when it exploded.

Last month, Member of the National Assembly Mohsin Dawar had called upon President Arif Alvi to convene a joint session of parliament to discuss the situation in the tribal region, especially in North and South Waziristan districts.

"The security situation in the newly merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, in general, and in the districts of North and South Waziristan, in particular, continues to deteriorate," Dawar had said.

The MNA pointed out that the regrouping of Taliban factions in these areas posed a threat to the country's peace and security.

In his two-page letter, the legislator recalled that over the last few months, the Utmanzais in North Waziristan, the Ahmadzai Wazirs in South Waziristan and the locals in Jani Khel, Bannu, had held large gatherings to convey their concerns to the state.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Muslim-Jewish ties
02 Jun 2021

Muslim-Jewish ties

Financial problems often led the Arabs to seek Jewish cooperation.
Defeated by data
Updated 02 Jun 2021

Defeated by data

In a culture where the value of empiricism is not quite believed, the truth is what the powerful say it is.
Redefining Pak-US relations
Updated 02 Jun 2021

Redefining Pak-US relations

We need to be extremely clear about our interests and priorities when negotiating the terms of the relationship.
Revisiting PK-326
01 Jun 2021

Revisiting PK-326

Questions remain about Murtaza Bhutto’s role in the 1981 hijacking.

Editorial

Draconian media law
Updated 02 Jun 2021

Draconian media law

Clause after clause in the proposed law is illustrative of the authoritarian mindset that underlies it.
02 Jun 2021

Delaying AJK polls

A NEEDLESS controversy is being dredged up over the upcoming elections in Azad Jammu & Kashmir. The PML-N and ...
02 Jun 2021

Karachi street crime

OVER the past few decades, Karachi has witnessed grotesque violence, including targeted killings, political, ethnic...
Tax revenues
Updated 01 Jun 2021

Tax revenues

Any serious effort to raise taxes anticipates wide-ranging reforms, especially making direct tax regime robust, people-friendly.
01 Jun 2021

Census controversy

WHILE the Council of Common Interests may have approved the controversial 2017 census in April of this year, Sindh...
01 Jun 2021

Cry for help

THE fact that desperation born of extreme poverty can drive parents to murder their own children should shake the...