Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | June 02, 2021

Security guard injured in grenade attack on Bahria Icon Tower in Karachi

Imtiaz AliPublished June 2, 2021 - Updated June 2, 2021 08:59pm
Security personnel seen outside the Bahria Icon Tower after the attack. — DawnNewsTV
Security personnel seen outside the Bahria Icon Tower after the attack. — DawnNewsTV
A view of the Bahria Icon Tower in Karachi. — Fahim Siddiqi / White Star
A view of the Bahria Icon Tower in Karachi. — Fahim Siddiqi / White Star

A security guard was injured in a grenade attack outside the Bahria Icon Tower in Karachi's Clifton area on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

South SSP Zubair Nazeer Shaikh said that two suspects riding a motorcycle lobbed a hand grenade at Icon Tower near Bin Qasim Park in Clifton. As a result, a security guard, 35-year-old Muneer Nazeer, was injured. Police called the bomb disposal squad to the scene who confirmed that it was a hand grenade, not a cracker as initially reported. The guard suffered minor injuries, Shaikh added.

The official said investigators were probing the possible motive for the attack.

However, the head of police's Counter-Terrorism Department, Omar Shahid Hamid, said the grenade attack may be linked to Bahria Town's "issues related to the Malir area". Elaborating, the CTD DIG said that several nationalist groups had recently launched a drive against Bahria Town Karachi (BTK) in Malir district and it was "most likely that the attack may be linked to it".

He pointed out that it was the same type of hand grenade that the banned Sindh Liberation Army had used in past terrorist attacks, while the manner of today's attack also appeared to be the same as that of the SRA.

Last month, an all-parties conference outside Karachi had declared BTK "illegal and unconstitutional" and "a modern form of colonisation", calling for the land to be returned to its original status.

The APC participants had alleged that "BTK's rogue elements under the patronisation of the Sindh government are destroying homes, villages, schools and graveyards like on [the] pattern of Israel in Palestine," adding that "it was destruction in [the] name of development."

They recalled that the Sindh government had given 43 dehs to the Malir Development Authority in 2013 and demanded that this notification be cancelled and the lands be restored to their original position.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
jaredlee007
Jun 02, 2021 09:01pm
As you sow, so shall you reap.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Muslim-Jewish ties
02 Jun 2021

Muslim-Jewish ties

Financial problems often led the Arabs to seek Jewish cooperation.
Defeated by data
Updated 02 Jun 2021

Defeated by data

In a culture where the value of empiricism is not quite believed, the truth is what the powerful say it is.
Redefining Pak-US relations
Updated 02 Jun 2021

Redefining Pak-US relations

We need to be extremely clear about our interests and priorities when negotiating the terms of the relationship.
Revisiting PK-326
01 Jun 2021

Revisiting PK-326

Questions remain about Murtaza Bhutto’s role in the 1981 hijacking.

Editorial

Draconian media law
Updated 02 Jun 2021

Draconian media law

Clause after clause in the proposed law is illustrative of the authoritarian mindset that underlies it.
02 Jun 2021

Delaying AJK polls

A NEEDLESS controversy is being dredged up over the upcoming elections in Azad Jammu & Kashmir. The PML-N and ...
02 Jun 2021

Karachi street crime

OVER the past few decades, Karachi has witnessed grotesque violence, including targeted killings, political, ethnic...
Tax revenues
Updated 01 Jun 2021

Tax revenues

Any serious effort to raise taxes anticipates wide-ranging reforms, especially making direct tax regime robust, people-friendly.
01 Jun 2021

Census controversy

WHILE the Council of Common Interests may have approved the controversial 2017 census in April of this year, Sindh...
01 Jun 2021

Cry for help

THE fact that desperation born of extreme poverty can drive parents to murder their own children should shake the...