Real-life drama unfolds as guard opens fire during TV shoot in Karachi's DHA; 9 injured

At least nine people were injured on Wednesday when a security guard opened fire on the set of a television drama at a residence in Karachi's Defence Housing Authority neighbourhood, police said.

The security guard stationed at the bungalow where the shooting was taking place, identified as Gul Bhai, opened fire after an argument with the producer of the drama, according to a statement issued by the Karachi Police media cell.

As a result, nine people suffered minor injuries. The house is located on Khayaban-i-Shujaat in DHA Phase VI.

"Police have arrested [the] security guard with rifle," the police statement said, adding that all the injured were shifted to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC).

Clifton Station House Officer Pir Shabbir Haider, citing initial investigation, told Dawn.com that the incident occurred after the producer had an argument with the guard over food. No further details were immediately available.

The nine injured were identified as men aged between 22 and 40.

Police were investigating the incident further.