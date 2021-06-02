Dawn Logo

Pakistan to provide arms to Tajikistan, says PM Imran as leaders sign MoUs for cooperation in various fields

Dawn.comPublished June 2, 2021 - Updated June 2, 2021 03:40pm
Tajik President Emomali Rahmon (L) and Prime Minister Imran Khan hold a meeting in Islamabad. — Picture courtesy Foreign Office
Tajik President Emomali Rahmon (L) and Prime Minister Imran Khan hold a meeting in Islamabad. — Picture courtesy Foreign Office

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday stressed the need to improve defence ties with Tajikistan, as the two countries signed memorandums of understanding (MOU) for cooperation in various sectors, including the sale of Pakistan-manufactured arms to the Central Asian country.

The MOUs were signed on the occasion of Tajik President Emomali Rahmon's visit to Pakistan, who earlier arrived in Islamabad on a two-day visit and was received at the Prime Minister House where he was given a guard of honour.

Addressing a joint press conference at the Prime Minister's Office with the Tajik president after their one-on-one meeting and a ceremony where various MOUs were signed, the premier said: "It is very important to improve our defence ties".

He added that the two leaders had also "discussed and signed MOUs on how to meet Tajikistan's requirement for the kind of weapons that Pakistan makes."

The prime minister said that in his meeting with the Tajik president, they had discussed a range of topics and the chambers of the two countries had signed agreements that would improve "our trade ties".

More to follow.

